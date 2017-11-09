PodiumProfesora: Magaly Caba María Isabel Ubiera 16-0042
¿Que es un podium? Plataforma en la que se coloca una persona para presidir un acto oficial o para ocupar una posición des...
Caracteristicas Espacio para computadora, celular, pointer, para guardar carteras, entre otros. Espacio de microfono y cab...
Medidas de un Podium
Concepto El concepto de este podium será el “Museo Nacional de Historia Afroamericana” por su superposición de piezas. Est...
Museo Nacional de Historia Afroamericana y Cultura
Ubicado en Washington DC Disenado por Freelon Adjaye Unico y vanguardista
Proceso
P UNIBE UniversidadIberoamericana Matricula: 16-0042 MaríaIsabel Ubiera Noviembre1,2017 SantoDomingo,D.N. RepublicaDominic...
P UNIBE UniversidadIberoamericana Matricula: 16-0042 MaríaIsabel Ubiera Noviembre1,2017 SantoDomingo,D.N. RepublicaDominic...
P UNIBE UniversidadIberoamericana Matricula: 16-0042 MaríaIsabel Ubiera Noviembre1,2017 SantoDomingo,D.N. RepublicaDominic...
P UNIBE UniversidadIberoamericana Matricula: 16-0042 MaríaIsabel Ubiera Noviembre1,2017 SantoDomingo,D.N. RepublicaDominic...
Foto Montaje Cojín
Foto Montaje
Podium Hout
Podium Hout

Podium de madera
Inspirado en el "Museo Nacional de Historia Afroamericana"

Podium Hout

  5. 5. Concepto El concepto de este podium será el “Museo Nacional de Historia Afroamericana” por su superposición de piezas. Este utilizará en mayor parte, la madera como material. Estilo Este podium tendrá un estilo contemporáneo fusionado con lo rústico. Nombre Hout Significa madera en Holandés
  9. 9. P UNIBE UniversidadIberoamericana Matricula: 16-0042 MaríaIsabel Ubiera Noviembre1,2017 SantoDomingo,D.N. RepublicaDominicnaProfesoraMagalyCaba Sección01 DiseñodeMobiliarioI ProyectodePodium 01 DiseñodeInteriores FacultaddeArtes
  10. 10. P UNIBE UniversidadIberoamericana Matricula: 16-0042 MaríaIsabel Ubiera Noviembre1,2017 SantoDomingo,D.N. RepublicaDominicnaProfesoraMagalyCaba Sección01 DiseñodeMobiliarioI ProyectodePodium 02 DiseñodeInteriores FacultaddeArtes Escalón para Podium Madera Caoba 0.90 x 0.07 x 0.40 Parte Fontal Podium Madera Caoba 0.90 x 1.10 Parte Frontal Podium Subdivisión Madera Caoba 0.76 x 0.60 x 0.25 Parte Frontal Podium Madera Caoba 0.30 x 0.28 x 0.40 Parte Lateral Izquierdo Madera Caoba 1.34 x 0.45 Parte Lateral Derecho Madera Caoba 1.34 x 0.45 Parte Posterior Madera Caoba 0.90 x 1.34 Parte Superior Podium Madera Caoba 0.90 x 1.34 Parte Frontal Podium Madera Caoba
  11. 11. P UNIBE UniversidadIberoamericana Matricula: 16-0042 MaríaIsabel Ubiera Noviembre1,2017 SantoDomingo,D.N. RepublicaDominicnaProfesoraMagalyCaba Sección01 DiseñodeMobiliarioI ProyectodePodium 03 DiseñodeInteriores FacultaddeArtes 1.29 m 0.90 m 0.50m 0.04m 0.38m 0.51m
  12. 12. P UNIBE UniversidadIberoamericana Matricula: 16-0042 MaríaIsabel Ubiera Noviembre1,2017 SantoDomingo,D.N. RepublicaDominicnaProfesoraMagalyCaba Sección01 DiseñodeMobiliarioI ProyectodePodium 03 DiseñodeInteriores FacultaddeArtes 0.38m0.90m 1.11m 0.83m0.45m 0.76m0.28m0.51m 0.04m 1.29 m 0.90 m 0.59m0.50m 1.34m 1.41m 0.59m0.59m0.59m 1.29 m 0.90 m 0.94 m 0.90 m 0.62 m 0.32 m
