Oi 2 filoi tetradio ergasiwn

  1. 1.  Άνοιξε το Τετράδιο Εργασιών στις σελίδες 16 και 17.
  2. 2.  Συμπλήρωσε τα ει που λείπουν. Θα διαβάσεις ένα αίνιγμα!
  3. 3.  Σωστά! Είναι ο σκύλος! Μην ξεχνάς τον κανόνα του ει!
  4. 4.  Συμπλήρωσε τα αι που λείπουν. Θα διαβάσεις ένα αίνιγμα!
  5. 5.  Σωστά! Είναι η γάτα! Μην ξεχνάς τον κανόνα του αι!
  6. 6.  Διάβασε πολλές φορές τις προτάσεις! Όταν τις διαβάσεις τέλεια... να σαι έτοιμος και για μια ηχογράφηφη στο viber! Περιμένω να σε ακούσω!
  7. 7.  Από το ένα στα πολλά...ενικός και πληθυντικός!
  8. 8.  Μην ξεχνάς τον κανόνα του οι!
  9. 9.  Δώσε ένα τίτλο για τον κάθε πίνακα ζωγραφική που βλέπεις.  Μην ξεχνάς: Το όνομα του τίτλου ξεκινά με κεφαλαίο!
  10. 10.  μπ ή ντ... Ποιο ταιριάζει στην κάθε λέξη;
  11. 11. Και πριν δεις τις λύσεις, κάνε εξάσκηση! Διάβασε πολλές φορές τις συλλαβές του ντ! Περιμένω να σε ακούσω κι εγώ, μέσα από μια ηχογράφηση στο viber!
  12. 12.  Ανάγνωση και οι συλλαβές του μπ! Περιμένω να σε ακούσω κι εγώ, μέσα από μια ηχογράφηση στο viber!
  13. 13. Ώρα για αινίγματα!
  14. 14. Σωστά!! μπά λα μπαλά λάμπα μπάλα

