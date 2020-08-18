Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. USUARIOS Y ADMINISTRADOR DE BASES DE DATOS
  2. 2. CLASIFICACIÓN Usuarios Administrador de base de datos
  3. 3. USUARIO DE BASE DE DATOS E INTERFAZ DE USUARIO • Usuarios no sofisticados que interactúan con el sistema invocando alguno de los programas de aplicación que han escrito previamente. Usuarios normales • Son profesionales informanticos que escriben programas de aplicación, los programadores de aplicaciones pueden elegir entre muchas herramientas para desarrollar la interfaces de usuarios. Programadores de aplicaciones • Interactúan con el sistema sin escribir programas. Formulan sus consultas en el lenguaje de consulta de base de datos Usuarios sofisticados • Escriben aplicaciones de base de datos especializadas que no encajan en el marco tradicional del procesamiento de datos. Usuarios especializados
  4. 4. ADMINISTRAD OR DE BASES DE DATOS Definición del esquema Definición de la estructura y del método de acceso Modificación del esquema y de la organización física Concesión de autorización para el acceso a los datos Mantenimiento rutinario
  5. 5. ARQUITECTURA DE L AS BASES DE DATOS
  6. 6. La arquitectura de los sistemas de bases de datos se ve muy influida por el sistema informático subyacente sobre el que se ejecuta el sistema de bases de datos. Los sistemas de bases de datos pueden estar centralizados o ser del tipo cliente- servidor, en los que una m máquina servidora ejecuta el trabajo en nombre de multitud de máquinas clientes. Los sistema de bases de datos pueden diseñarse también para aprovechar las arquitecturas de computadoras paralelas. Las bases de datos distribuidas se extienden por varias máquinas geográficamente separadas.
  7. 7. ARQUITECTURA DE LAS BASES DE DATOS Arquitectura en dos capas •La aplicación se divide en un componente que reside en la maquina cliente, que llama a la funcionalidad del sistema de bases de datos en la maquina servidora mediante instrucciones del lenguaje de consulta Arquitectura en tres capas •La maquina cliente actúa simplemente como una parte visible al usuario y no contiene ningún llamada directa a la base de datos., se comunica con un servidor de aplicaciones, mediante una interfaz formularios.
  8. 8. (Silberschatz,Korth y Sudarshan, 2007)
  9. 9. Ejemplo: un usuario hace clic en un botón para pedir prestado un libro, esta acción sería capturada por la capa de presentación. Dicha acción se enviaría a la capa de negocio dónde se analiza si el usuario puede pedir o no prestado un libro. Para hacer esa comprobación hay que consultar en base de datos (capa de persistencia) si el usuario tiene mas libros prestados o si tiene que pagar una multa antes. Esta aplicación gestiona el impuesto de circulación de los vehículos registrados en un ayuntamiento. Podemos observar como está dividida en las 3 capas, cada una de las cuales cuenta con 2 componentes. Los componentes DAO son los de la capa de persistencia y se encargarían de almacenar en BD los vehículos y los contribuyentes. https://spuzi.github.io/Spuzipedia/arquitectura3capas/arquitectura3capas.html

