Poderes del Juez Agrario

  1. 1. FACULTADES DEL JUEZ AGRARIO Art�culo 152 En todo estado y grado del proceso, el juez o jueza competente para conocer de las acciones agrarias, de las demandas patrimoniales contra los entes estatales agrarios y de los recursos contenciosos administrativos agrarios velar� por: 1. La continuidad de la producci�n agroalimentaria. 2. La protecci�n del principio socialista seg�n el cual la tierra es para quien la trabaja. 3. La continuidad en el entorno agrario de los servicios p�blicos. 4. La conservaci�n de los recursos naturales y el medio ambiente. 5. El mantenimiento de la biodiversidad. 6. La conservaci�n de la infraestructura productiva del Estado. 7. La cesaci�n de actos y hechos que puedan perjudicar el inter�s social y colectivo. 8. El establecimiento de condiciones favorables al entorno social e intereses colectivos. A tales efectos, dictar� de oficio, las medidas preventivas que resulten adecuadas a la situaci�n f�ctica concreta y conforme al supuesto de hecho de la norma que le sirva de fundamento contenida en la presente Ley, imponiendo �rdenes de hacer o no hacer a los particulares y a los entes estatales agrarios, seg�n corresponda. Art�culo 190 Los jueces o juezas podr�n decretar providencias y autos tendentes a esclarecer y aligerar de oficio los tr�mites de actuaciones y pruebas. Igualmente, podr�n dar por terminados los actos de examen de testigos y de posiciones juradas cuando lo consideren pertinente. Podr�n igualmente solicitar asesoramiento t�cnico con el objeto de requerir dict�menes a funcionarios expertos o funcionarias expertas, sin car�cter vinculante para el juez o jueza. Art�culo 191 Los jueces o juezas agrarios podr�n ordenar la pr�ctica de cualquier medio probatorio que consideren necesario para el mejor esclarecimiento de la verdad. Art�culo 192 Los jueces o juezas agrarios podr�n ordenar de oficio la evacuaci�n de pruebas que hayan sido promovidas por las partes y no hubiesen sido evacuadas. Art�culos de la Ley de Tierras y Desarrollo Agrario
  2. 2. PODERES DEL JUEZ AGRARIO Maria Victoria Figueroa Benavides
  3. 3. PODER CAUTELAR Ley de Tierras y Desarrollo Agrario: Art. 196: Establece que el juez o jueza agrario debe velar por la biodiversidad y la protecci�n del ambiente, por lo que existiendo o no un juicio, debe dictar las medidas cautelares respectivas, respetando el principio de seguridad y soberan�a nacional. Art. 243: Indica que cuando se estime que hay amenaza en contra de la continuidad de la actividad agraria o en contra de la preservaci�n de los recursos renovables, la jueza o el juez agrario puede dictar medidas cautelares provisionales, resguardando as� la actividad agr�cola, sus trabajadores y sus productos. Poder cuya finalidad es garantizar la no interrupci�n de producciones en materia agraria y proteger los recursos no renovables, usando medidas preventivas (cautelares) para evitar la amenaza de destrucci�n, prejuicio o paralizaci�n
  4. 4. CONCILIACI�N DE LAS PARTES El juez agrario puede en cualquier instancia del juicio o de la sentencia, realizar una audiencia conciliatoria buscando un m�todo alternativo para resolver el conflicto, dejando a un lado las formalidades y buscando una soluci�n m�s r�pida, eficaz y justa para las partes en conflicto. Art�culo 153 El juez o jueza agrario competente, de oficio o a instancia de parte, podr� acordar en cualquier estado y grado del proceso, la realizaci�n de una audiencia conciliatoria como mecanismo de soluci�n alternativa del conflicto, quedando a salvo el cumplimiento previo de las formalidades y requisitos que la legislaci�n exige para la homologaci�n de acuerdos sobre los intereses p�blicos. Art�culo 195 En cualquier estado y grado de la causa, antes de la sentencia, podr� el juez o jueza instar a las partes a la conciliaci�n, exponi�ndoles las razones de conveniencia, fundamentando las mismas en la b�squeda de la eficacia de la justicia material. El juez o jueza no podr� instar a las partes a conciliar cuando se trate de materias en las cuales est�n prohibidas las transacciones.
  5. 5. PODERES EN MATERIA PROBATORIA Art�culo 190 Los jueces o juezas podr�n decretar providencias y autos tendentes a esclarecer y aligerar de oficio los tr�mites de actuaciones y pruebas. Igualmente, podr�n dar por terminados los actos de examen de testigos y de posiciones juradas cuando lo consideren pertinente. Podr�n igualmente solicitar asesoramiento t�cnico con el objeto de requerir dict�menes a funcionarios expertos o funcionarias expertas, sin car�cter vinculante para el juez o jueza.Art�culo 191 Los jueces o juezas agrarios podr�n ordenar la pr�ctica de cualquier medio probatorio que consideren necesario para el mejor esclarecimiento de la verdad. Art�culo 192 Los jueces o juezas agrarios podr�n ordenar de oficio la evacuaci�n de pruebas que hayan sido promovidas por las partes y no hubiesen sido evacuadas. Art�culo 225 Las pruebas se evacuar�n en el debate oral, salvo que por su naturaleza deban evacuarse en forma anticipada. Las pruebas evacuadas fuera de la audiencia de pruebas carecen de valor probatorio si no son tratadas oralmente en el debate.

