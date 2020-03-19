Industria4.0

Successfully reported this slideshow.
INDUSTRIA 4.0 Maria Fernanda Sanchez Hernandez Natalia Escobar Osorio 19/03/2020 1
TABLA DE CONTENIDO • INTRODUCCION 3 • ¿EN QUE CONSISTE LA INDUSTRIA 4.0? 4 5 • ¿CUÁLES SON LOS IMPACTOS DE LA INDUSTRIA 4....
• La Cuarta Revolución Industrial, también conocida como industria 4.0, está cambiando la forma en que los negocios operan...
¿EN QUE CONSISTE LA INDUSTRI • La industria 4.0 simplemente consiste en interconectar todas las partes de una empresa dand...
• La industria 4.0 puede mejorar las operaciones de negocio y el crecimiento de los ingresos, transformando los productos,...
¿Cuáles son los impactos de la Industria 4.0? • Los impactos de la Industria 4.0 pueden sentirse en múltiples niveles: en ...
ecosistemas Además del cambio en el que las empresas operan y en la producción de bienes, la Industria 4.0 afecta a todos ...
Organizaciones • La capacidad de ajustarse y aprender de los datos en tiempo real puede hacer que las organizaciones sean ...
¿Qué podemos destacar de la nueva industria 4.0? • Lo más destacado de este nuevo tipo de industria es la automatización. ...
¿Qué ventajas encontramos en la industria 4.0? Optimización de los niveles de calidad. cuidado del medioambiente Se aument...
Desventajas de la industria 4.0 Algunnas empresas no están preparadas para estos cambios y tienen el riesgo de quedarse de...
La situación en Latinoamérica • El desarrollo del ecosistema digital en los países latinoamericanos es esencial para que a...
Conclusiones • la aplicación de este tipo de innovación es un desafío para las empresas. Pero, lo más importante es no tem...
BIBLIOGRAFIA • Perez, L., 2020. Industria 4.0: ¡Entiende Qué Es La Cuarta Revolución Industrial!. [online] Rock Content. A...
×