Trabajo realizado para el área de Tecnología e Informática

  1. 1. Trabajo de Tecnología “Estadística” María Fernanda Correa Martínez 11°1 Docente: GUILLERMO MONDRAGON I.E LICEO DEPARTAMENTAL ÁREA DE INVESTIGACIÓN Y DESARROLLO HUMANO SANTIAGO DE CALI 2020
  2. 2. LA ESTADISTICA Rama de las matemáticas que estudia la variabilidad, como también el proceso aleatorio el cual hace parte de las leyes de probabilidad. Es decir que la estadística es una ciencia formal deductiva, con un conocimiento propio, dinámico y en continuo desarrollo; se obtiene por el método científico formal, permite el análisis de datos provenientes de una muestra representativa, que busca explicar las correlaciones y dependencias de un fenómeno físico o natural, de ocurrencia en forma aleatoria o condicional. La estadística es útil para una amplia variedad de ciencias fácticas, desde la física hasta las ciencias sociales, desde las ciencias de la salud hasta el control de calidad. Además, se usa en áreas de negocios o instituciones gubernamentales con el objetivo de describir el conjunto de datos obtenidos para la toma de decisiones, o bien para realizar generalizaciones sobre las características observadas. LAS RAMAS DE LAS ESTADISTICAS Son 3: 1. Estadística descriptiva: rama que describe o resume de forma cuantitativa (medible) cuales son las características de una colección de información. Por lo tanto, es la encargada de resumir una muestra estadística (conjunto de datos obtenidos de una población) para analizar y comprender sobre la población que se lleva a cabo. La estadística descriptiva emplea 2 medidas las mismas clasificadas en dos: a. Medidas de tendencia central: Las más utilizadas son la media, la mediana y la moda. b. Medidas de variabilidad: Las medidas más utilizadas son la varianza y la curtosis.
  3. 3. 1. Estadística inferencial: consiste en la búsqueda de deducir las propiedades de la población indicada, por ende; es la que resume y recolecta los datos para explicar las propiedades o características a partir de los datos obtenidos. Se utiliza en diversas áreas, pero en la que más enfatiza es en las ciencias sociales. La estadística inferencial está compuesta por dos elementos: a. Estadística paramétrica: comprende los procedimientos estadísticos los cuales están regidos por la distribución de datos reales, por medio de un número finito de parámetros. b. Estadística no paramétrica: comprende los procedimientos aplicados en pruebas y modelos estadísticos en los cuales su distribución no está acorde con los criterios paramétricos. 2. Estadísticas matemáticas: es el estudio de una escala previa estadística, la cual utiliza la teoría de la probabilidad y otras ramas de las matemáticas. La estadística se obtiene por medio de técnicas matemáticas como: análisis matemático, algebra lineal, análisis estocástico y ecuaciones diferenciales. APLICACIONES DE LA ESTADISTICA Se aplica en determinadas áreas como lo son la educación, contaduría, administración, gerontología, deporte y economía. En la educación: de vital importancia para el mejoramiento tanto ambiental como académico debido a que se analiza el planeamiento de programas educativos, en el mejoramiento de métodos para aplicar exámenes y talleres. Además, se analizan los aspectos sociales, las estadísticas
  4. 4. demográficas, y cantidad de estudiantes tanto en primaria como en secundaria, reconociendo las dificultades que pueden presentar en determinadas áreas. En la contaduría: Su relación es indispensable debido a que permite la elaboración de cálculos de estimación probables y enunciación de leyes estadísticos económicos financieros; cuantificar valores o posibles reacciones de una decisión tomada en una empresa. Sin embargo, se emplea en ramas como la financiera, el sistema de costos, la auditoria, fiscal y administrativa. En la administración: es fundamental debido ya que garantiza una mejor producción en determinadas empresas, definiendo los objetivos básicos de la empresa y en base a ellos se precisa una estructura adecuada, determinando la responsabilidad y autoridad de cada una de las partes que integran la empresa. Incrementa la participación de los diferentes niveles de la organización, cuando existe motivación adecuada; obliga a mantener un archivo de datos históricos controlables, facilitar la administración y utilización óptima de los diferentes insumos, facilita el control administrativo, ayuda a lograr una mayor efectividad y eficiencia en las operaciones. En la gerontología: Esta ciencia determina el envejecimiento y analiza las causas que lo ocasionan, basado en el entorno y medio ambiente el cual es cada vez más contaminado por las industrias, a partir de allí, determina a qué edad y en qué año aproximadamente la sociedad tendrá un incremento respecto a los años actuales. Por lo tanto, la estadística le permite evidenciar y crear estrategias para contrarrestar las situaciones sociales que se presentan al transcurrir de los años. En el deporte: La estadística se ve reflejada en evaluaciones y análisis de campeonatos mundiales, juegos olímpicos y competencias regionales como también en el desarrollo de
  5. 5. estrategias para el mejoramiento de capacidades físicas y técnicas que garanticen el éxito de un determinado equipo y la salud del atleta. En la economía: permite analizar el comportamiento de la economía a diferentes niveles ya sea en una empresa, municipio, provincia, nación, así como a escala internacional, el amplio campo de su aplicación permite reconocer e introducirse en cada uno de los elementos que componen el complejo sistema socioeconómico, confeccionar los planes de desarrollo de la economía de un país, supervisar su cumplimiento y determinar las necesidades de recursos por territorios. También ayuda a predecir y comprender futuros acontecimientos, a partir del análisis estadístico y matemático, de esta manera poder sugerir medidas de políticas económicas conforme a objetivos deseados, suministrar los valores que ayudan a descubrir interrelaciones entre múltiples parámetros macro y microeconómicos. DEFINICION DE HIPOTESIS, VARIABLES, DATOS, POBLACION, MUESTRA Y NIVEL DE MEDICION NOMINAL Definición indispensable de los conceptos que garantizan el éxito a la hora de formar o elaborar una estadística ya sea laboral o académica. Hipótesis: proposición o supuesto sobre los parámetros de una o más poblaciones, la cual permite que se obtenga una respuesta alternativa a un problema científico. Variables: aquellas que pueden variar respecto a dicha investigación y adoptan diferentes valores, los cuales pueden medirse u observarse. Las variables adquieren valor cuando se relacionan con otras variables, es decir, si forman parte de una hipótesis o de una teoría.
  6. 6. Datos: los valores que se obtienen al llevar a cabo un estudio de tipo estadístico. Se trata del producto de la observación de aquel fenómeno que se pretende analizar. Población: Es el conjunto de personas u objetos o fenómenos de los cuales se desea estudiar una o varias características. Muestra: subconjunto de casos o individuos de una población. A partir de allí, en diversas aplicaciones se necesita una muestra representativa y para ello debe escogerse una técnica de muestra adecuada que produzca una muestra aleatoria adecuada. Nivel de medición nominal: Una variable puede ser tratada como nominal cuando sus valores representan categorías que no obedecen a una clasificación intrínseca. Por ejemplo, el departamento de la compañía en el que trabaja un empleado. Algunos ejemplos de variables nominales son: región, código postal o confesión religiosa. DISTRIBUCION DE FRECUENCIAS Conceptos que son fundamentales para determinar cada cuanto se manifiesta determinado hecho. Frecuencia absoluta: Es el número de veces que aparece un determinado valor en un estudio estadístico que dicho evento se repite. Frecuencia relativa porcentual: La frecuencia relativa porcentual es aquella que me representa una frecuencia relativa en porcentajes.

