Ensayo ma. eugenia herrera m.

Educación: Un Instrumento de Dominación Durante la evolución de la historia, se ha identificado a la educación como una in...
mecanismo de dominio, por lo tanto su principal esfuerzo por brindar aprendizajes o adoctrinar a las personas debía fundam...
él; las relaciones de poder se evidencian con la obediencia, el sometimiento, el cumplimiento basados en el castigo físico...
los sistemas sociales viven enredados en la red del poder financiero, los dolores humanos y la miseria producen riqueza de...
En países como el nuestro, la ignorancia es clave para los intereses de inescrupulosos poderes económicos, financieros y p...
REFERENCIA BIBLIOGRAFÍA - Cabaluz, J. (2016). Pedagogías críticas latinoamericanas y filosofía de la liberación: potencial...
  1. 1. Educación: Un Instrumento de Dominación Durante la evolución de la historia, se ha identificado a la educación como una institución formal dedicada a brindar todo tipo de aprendizajes para alcanzar “seres educados” listos para enfrentar el contexto social imperante en determinado espacio y tiempo real. Más allá de este pensamiento, se puede hacer una investigación sobre el verdadero significado o mejor dicho sobre la real función que ha tenido la educación a través del tiempo cuando ésta ha nacido de las necesidades y los intereses de los grupos dominantes o sistemas económicos que han requerido de ciertos modelos educativos para formar a generaciones que estén listas para suplir las necesidades creadas por el sistema económico predominante. Se examinará ahora, con un pequeño recorrido por la historia momentos en los cuales identificaremos la posición que ha tenido la educación como instrumento de dominación. Remontándonos a la edad primitiva, época en la que el hombre únicamente asimilaba nuevos aprendizajes con base en su necesidad de alimentación y sobrevivencia, se puede determinar que no nos encontramos frente a una educación propiamente dicha, sino a una simple transmisión de conocimientos o amaestramiento, que con el paso de los días se iba convirtiendo en una forma de liderar a la tribu, a saber, quien conducía al grupo se caracterizaba por demostrar mayor experiencia en técnicas de caza o pesca, apareciendo así los primeros rasgos de liderazgo y poder sobre el ser humano. En referencia a lo expuesto (Salas, 2010) dice: En estos albores de la humanidad, es posible encontrar los primeros atisbos de educación. En cuanto se aprendía una nueva técnica de caza o perfeccionamiento de algún utensilio, este conocimiento se transmitía a las siguientes generaciones, quienes lo aprendían mediante la observación, el ensayo y el error. La técnica de enseñanza era rudimentaria pero efectiva: personalizada y práctica.(p.27) Avanzando en el análisis propuesto, se puede observar como la educación fue tornándose más dominante cuando en la edad antigua y media se crean formas de educación exclusivamente para un grupo élite, donde gobernantes, sacerdotes y miembros de una cúpula seleccionada son los únicos que podían acceder a aprendizajes que servirían de base para mantener su posición. En los antiguos imperios de Grecia y Roma imperaba de manera especial el cuidado del cuerpo de niños y jóvenes con una visión profunda a futuro sobre la formación militar, la realidad de ese entonces, estaba marcada por la guerra como
  2. 2. mecanismo de dominio, por lo tanto su principal esfuerzo por brindar aprendizajes o adoctrinar a las personas debía fundamentarse en este tipo de formación bélica. El papel de maestro – alumno que nace en este tiempo encierra la transmisión de conocimientos fundamentalmente basados en: Aritmética, Astronomía, Geometría, Música utilizando la retórica, y la dialéctica como estrategias de aprendizaje. En la Edad Media existe un repunte de la influencia de la iglesia, la cual se encargará de instruir y centralizar el conocimiento a través de los monasterios exclusivamente para quienes decidan estar a su servicio total. Continuando con esta breve visión histórica en la Edad Moderna aparece la corriente humanista, presentando una educación opuesta a la disciplina eclesiástica, el siglo XVIII llamado el siglo de las luces o de la ilustración, presenta ideas interesantes sobre la toma de conciencia del hombre sobre el conocimiento, dando así una importancia a la educación como eje principal del desarrollo de los pueblos. Con la Revolución Francesa en el siglo XIX aparece definitivamente el concepto de escuela pública. Con lo expuesto anteriormente, no se trata de dar una idea de que la educación apareció idealmente como una institución favorable al desarrollo de los pueblos, al contrario, con el nacimiento de la Industria, aparece de una forma velada la educación del hombre para el servicio, se necesitaba mano de obra, obediencia, sumisión, puntualidad con el fin de que las industrias generen sus recursos basados en estos “valores”, situación que de manera disimulada proyectaba una “educación para la vida”. Según Focault, (2003) citado en KASELY, El poder a la Autoridad Ha habido, en el curso de la edad clásica, todo un descubrimiento del cuerpo como objeto y blanco de poder. Podrían encontrarse fácilmente signos de esta gran atención dedicada entonces al cuerpo, al cuerpo que se manipula, al que se da forma, que se educa, que obedece, que responde, que se vuelve hábil o cuyas fuerzas se multiplican. (2003) Se considerará ahora la edad contemporánea, ¿Qué se quiere alcanzar con la educación?, ¿a qué modelo económico se debe adaptar?, interrogantes que se pueden analizar desde el punto de vista filosófico al adentrarnos un poco más en este sentido. Al definir el término de autoridad en pedagogía, aparece el signo de dominio que ejerce el educador en función del papel que le toca desempeñar. En la escuela tradicional el alumno se convierte en fiel copia del maestro y se debe actuar según las instrucciones que recibe de
  3. 3. él; las relaciones de poder se evidencian con la obediencia, el sometimiento, el cumplimiento basados en el castigo físico, memorismo entre otros métodos, lo que nos lleva a pensar que el sistema económico quiere hombres que reproduzcan la idea de dominio, seres educados para la producción en masa, hombres “máquina” que solo actúen y no piensen. “Podemos decir que se educa para ser y se es en tanto se es educado. Por cuando descubramos que significa educar estaremos capacitados para pensar, sentir y actuar; nos estaremos dando capacidad de ser.” (Esquivel., 2004, pág. 310). En este punto se puede considerar a la razón instrumental que es el concepto que se usa para hacer referencia al uso de la razón como herramienta de la sociedad; parecería algo lógico dentro del mundo racional llámese esta familia, escuela, comunidad, sociedad, medios de comunicación, democracia y más, el usar la razón para aceptar las formas de vida consideradas como “buenas”, sin embargo no es racional cuando entendemos que no somos “seres instrumentales”, máquinas productoras de una vida esquematizada por el consumismo o el sistema socio, económico político que nos lidera, lamentablemente los avances tecnológicos han sido causantes de un proceso de deshumanización del ser humano. (Nateras, 2009) en su artículo de: Reseña de ''Crítica de la razón instrumental'' de Max Horkheimer evidencia lo arriba indicado: Con el advenimiento de la sociedad industrial existe una tendencia cada vez mayor a la cosificación, es decir, a la transformación de todos los productos de la actividad humana en mercancías; este proceso de cosificación es típico de la subjetivación y formalización de la razón, e inicia con la sociedad organizada y del uso de herramientas.(p.238) En el caso de la educación actual, vale hacer referencia al modelo estandarizado que manejamos a nivel de toda América Latina, y no solamente hablando de una educación formal, sino más bien de esa educación que viene de afuera, que viene de los medios, de la prensa, de la radio, esa educación que informa en antivalores, que manipula, que despierta miedos y en donde el ser humano se ha vuelto manipulable incluso en sus más profundos pensamientos. La crisis que atraviesa el capitalismo, nos muestra lo equivocado del sistema, ya que lejos de alcanzar el anhelado sueño de satisfacer sus necesidades, miles y miles de personas viven en la extrema pobreza. Con mucho pesar,
  4. 4. los sistemas sociales viven enredados en la red del poder financiero, los dolores humanos y la miseria producen riqueza de otros, la educación es una fabricante de profesionales mediocres alejados de una formación racional, preparados simplemente para seguir engordando el sistema y conformándose con un aparente estado social de “profesionalismo”. La tecnología ha mejorado los procesos en la vida del hombre sin embargo ha dejado también en la indefensión al prescindir de mano de obra, proponiendo a la sociedad otro escenario, el del emprendimiento, de la competencia, de la adaptabilidad como si fueran pañitos calientes para paliar el malestar que vive el mundo actual. La educación es el tema permanente en los discursos políticos, quienes se llenan la boca con disertaciones de “una educación de calidad”, sin embargo el sistema sigue igual, los planes de gobierno no presentan nuevas alternativas de cambio, no conviene el despertar la razón, es necesario continuar apegados a lo que el sistema quiere. La dominación sistémica existente no permite sacar del atraso espiritual y mental a miles y miles de niños, ya que su educación está fundamentada en el éxito individual, competente y para el trabajo, dejando de lado otras finalidades de la educación como son la solidaridad, el respeto, el ser buen ciudadano. Para ilustrar mejor se puede decir que los valores que tanto se imparten en la escuela, quedan anulados cuando un niño prende la televisión y se encuentra los programas con gran rating que lo que promueven son valores totalmente contrarios de los que se predica. La educación que se entrega es la responsable del mundo que construimos, no va más allá del adiestramiento para desempeñar tal o cual trabajo, se forman generaciones y generaciones con la idea de que hay que trabajar para vivir y no de vivir para trabajar. Es necesario no seguir marcando brechas entre ricos y pobres, es necesario despertar el verdadero sentido de educar cultivando el espíritu y la razón: (Zambrano, 2017). En estos momentos es necesario cambiar la idea que se tenía frente al maestro, aquel ser transmisor de conocimiento, el que todo lo sabe, el que todo lo puede. Luchar con un sistema educativo que tiene que cumplir las normas establecidas en las políticas de un país es difícil, pese a ello es necesario rediseñar nuestra propuesta personal al ver al educando como un ser con sustancia propia, que no sea formado con ideales de vida programada como reorientar, reiniciar, cayendo en un mecanismo de domesticación y gobernanza dominante. Se debe reconocer que el sistema nunca asumirá que la responsabilidad de una educación de mala calidad no está en sus docentes sino en un andamiaje de clases excluyentes e inequitativas.
  5. 5. En países como el nuestro, la ignorancia es clave para los intereses de inescrupulosos poderes económicos, financieros y políticos. Sin educación o con una educación muy mala es muy fácil manipular su consciencia. Ella, la educación, es objeto de incesantes discursos políticos que dicen “luchar por su buena calidad” y no obstante el sistema sigue igual; produce un estado de ignorancia tal que termina creando la ilusión del cambio. Este “cambio” lo encontramos en los Planes de los Gobiernos; uno a uno prometían transformar la educación, pero la realidad es otra. El atraso es palpable y tiene su expresión en una incapacidad para pensar como humanos cultos. (Zambrano, 2017) Es importante citar en este momento a Paulo Freire, gran filósofo y educador que sustentó gran parte de sus estudios en la pedagogía crítica, que desde su punto de vista propone una serie de teorías y enunciados propicios en el análisis que se ha venido desarrollando, así por ejemplo en su obra La pedagogía del oprimido nos expone lo siguiente: La violencia de los opresores, deshumanizándolos también, no instaura otra vocación, aquella de ser menos. Como distorsión del ser más, el ser menos conduce a los oprimidos, tarde o temprano a luchar contra quien los minimizó. Lucha que sólo tiene sentido cuando los oprimidos, en la búsqueda por la recuperación de su humanidad, que deviene una forma de crearla, no se sienten idealistamente opresores de los opresores, ni se trasforman, de hecho, en opresores de los opresores sino en restauradores de la humanidad de ambos. (Freire, 2005, pág. 47) En conclusión, se puede decir que el modelo de educación entendido como tal dista mucho de la verdadera esencia del ser, del verdadero significado de libertad de aprender, se aleja de la gran premisa de “Educar para la vida”, sin considerar que entendemos por vida,… la nuestra, la de la sociedad,…., la del mundo…., la del sistema económico que nos domina? Es momento de dar un giro a nuestro pensamiento, de mirar al mundo con ojos más humanos, de apartarnos de la dominación intelectual y dar paso a la libertad existencial, de permitir que nuestros estudiantes sean más libres de actuar, de pensar, de discrepar, de crear incluso sus propios modelos de aprendizaje respetando su naturaleza y favoreciendo a sacudir del pensamiento las telas arañas que solo nos llevan a la dominación del hombre por el hombre. En tus manos Maestro está el arma de la liberación el poder de trabajar con el pensamiento humano fuera de un estereotipo, mirando nuevos horizontes de verdadera identidad y humanización.
  6. 6. REFERENCIA BIBLIOGRAFÍA - Cabaluz, J. (2016). Pedagogías críticas latinoamericanas y filosofía de la liberación: potencialidades de un diálogo teórico-político. Educ. Educ., 19(1), pp.67-88. - Esquivel, E, NOE H. (2003) ¿Por qué y para qué la formación humanista en la educación superior? Ciencia Ergo Sum, Vol. 10(003), pp. 309 – 320 - Freire, P. (2005) Pedagogía del oprimido. Buenos Aires, Argentina. Ed. Siglo xxi Editores Argentina s.a. - Kasely, E. (2015) La teoría del poder de Foucault en el ámbito educativo. Horizonte de la ciencia 5(9), pp. 127 - 133 - Martinez, N. (2015) La evaluación como instrumento de poder Diálogos pp. 1-18 - Nateras, M. (2009) Crítica de la razón instrumental de Max Horkheimer. Espacios Públicos, vol.12, num.24, pp. 237-240 - Niño, F. (2005) Una clave intercultural desde Zubiri – Ellacuría. FILOSOFÍA DE LA EDUCACIÓN LATINOAMERICANA¨ Vol. 26, No. 93, PP. 111- 129 - Salas, J. (2012) Historia General de la Educación. Estado de México: Ed. Red Tercer Milenio - Zambrano, A (2017) La educación, el vacío y la frivolidad: la pesadumbre del presente. Buenos Aires. Argentina: Ed. Brujas

