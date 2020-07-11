Sociedades Venezolanas, marco legal

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
1
Sociedades………………………………………………… pág. 3 Civiles………………………………………………………… pág. 3 Mercantiles……………………………………………….. pág.5 Cooperativ...
La sociedad es un grupo de individuos reunidos que plantean una serie de órdenes y estrategias para lograr un fin común. S...
Se caracterizan Las sociedades civiles pueden ser públicas o privadas, conforme a si tienen o no, respectivamente, una per...
Sociedades Mercantiles Una sociedad viene dada de la unión o acuerdo entre dos o más personas, que tienen un capital defin...
Características de las sociedades mercantiles Las sociedades mercantiles se caracterizan por actuar a cuenta propia con un...
Cooperativas Es una reunión voluntaria de personas, que tienen unas necesidades comunes y deciden asociarse para satisface...
8 Cooperativas de Producción de y Obtención Bienes y Servicios: estas agrupaciones de personas, por medios propios ofrecen...
9 -Cooperativas de Servicios: los asociados se organizan para ofrecer entre ellos mismos una serie de servicios, cubriendo...
10 ¿Cuál es el régimen y las formalidades que rigen a las cooperativas? SUPERINTENDENCIA NACIONAL DE COOPERATIVAS (SUNACOO...
11 Consejos comunales Un consejo comunal es una forma de organización de la comunidad donde el mismo pueblo es quien formu...
12 Concepto de organización comunitaria El hombre es un ser eminentemente social, de ahí siempre se ha reunido con sus sem...
13 Las empresas de producción social (EPS) Son entidades integrales, ellas pueden ser empresas de carácter mercantil, civi...
14 Así entonces; en el contexto de la construcción de un nuevo modelo productivo rumbo a la construcción de un nuevo siste...
15 -Mantienen precios de ventas solidarios en sus productos y servicios, -Impulsan la desconcentración territorial, -Opera...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Sociedades Venezolanas, marco legal

18 views

Published on

Revista sobre las sociedades que existen en Venezuela, incorporando sus aspectos mas resaltantes.

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Sociedades Venezolanas, marco legal

  1. 1. 1
  2. 2. Sociedades………………………………………………… pág. 3 Civiles………………………………………………………… pág. 3 Mercantiles……………………………………………….. pág.5 Cooperativas……………………………………………… pág.7 Consejos comunales…………………………………… pág.11 EPS…………………………………………………………….. pág.13 2
  3. 3. La sociedad es un grupo de individuos reunidos que plantean una serie de órdenes y estrategias para lograr un fin común. Se caracteriza por ser la población total de un pueblo, ciudad o nación; y dentro de ella se encuentran inmersas diferentes grupos que cumplen funciones sociales diversas. La sociedad es considerada el pilar fundamental de las relaciones humanas, sobre todo las de tipo comercial. Sociedades civiles En el derecho mercantil, se conoce como sociedad civil a un tipo de asociación contractual (es decir, por contrato) en la que dos o más individuos se comprometen y se obligan a administrar de forma común y conjunta bienes como dinero o industria, a fin de crear una persona no natural que no se rige enteramente por el deseo de lucro, pero que igualmente reparte sus ganancias entre sus inversores. La sociedad civil no debe confundirse con la sociedad mercantil, aunque la distinción sea sutil, desde cierto punto de vista: la primera no se erige con la pura intención de generar ganancias, mientras que la segunda sí. De hecho, dos sociedades civiles pueden formar una sociedad mercantil, si ello les contribuye a lograr sus objetivos. 3
  4. 4. Se caracterizan Las sociedades civiles pueden ser públicas o privadas, conforme a si tienen o no, respectivamente, una personalidad jurídica. Del mismo modo, han de tener un objetivo lícito como norte, que sea de común interés para todos los socios, que a su vez se dividen en capitalistas (quienes aportan el dinero) o industriales (quienes llevan a cabo el trabajo) Una sociedad civil nace en el momento mismo en que se firma su contrato de creación, y dura hasta el instante de su término, que es siempre convenido (incluso si es infinito). De no tener personalidad jurídica, los pactos entre sus socios pueden ser secretos y, por ende, sus actuaciones totalmente individuales frente a terceros Ejemplos de sociedades civiles - Instituciones de beneficencia. Como Cáritas, la Cruz Roja, Fundación Favaloro, etc. -Clubes deportivos locales o regionales. Como Boca Juniors, River Plate, Manchester United, etc. -Organizaciones escolares privadas. Como centros docentes o institutos privados, etc. -Asociaciones de trabajadores. Como sindicatos, colegiaturas, etc. Ventajas de una sociedad civil -No requieren presentación ante los registros mercantiles, ni capital inicial para constituirse. Se adscriben al código civil. -Suele ser sencilla de establecer burocráticamente, y más simple de administrar que una sociedad anónima. -Aspiran al mejoramiento de algún aspecto de la sociedad. -No están obligadas a hacer públicas sus cuentas. 4
  5. 5. Sociedades Mercantiles Una sociedad viene dada de la unión o acuerdo entre dos o más personas, que tienen un capital definido que va en función de los objetivos o la actividad económica que se le quiere dar a la empresa. Debe de existir consenso contractual, para defender las obligaciones y derechos de cada uno de los socios. La sociedad se puede fijar en una actividad que conlleve beneficios y objetivos que pueden ser dispares para convertirse en una sociedad mercantil o una sociedad cooperativa. Esta última tiene una función de tipo consultivo y de apoyo para otras empresas, para el mejoramiento de su rendimiento. Para los efectos legales, cualquier persona física o de carácter jurídico puede constituir una empresa. Es decir, cualquier persona que tenga derechos y obligaciones, tiene legalmente la capacidad de constituir una sociedad mercantil. La naturaleza de la actividad que vaya a desarrollar la empresa es lo que va a incidir en el carácter de esta. En cuanto a su constitución existen diferentes tipos de sociedades mercantiles como: sociedad anónima, sociedad en nombre colectivo, sociedad limitada, sociedad en comandita, entre otras. De igual manera, se observa las sociedades mercantiles de hecho e irregular. Las sociedades mercantiles de hecho son aquellas que no se documentó en escritura pública ni privada, en cambio, la sociedad mercantil irregular es aquella que se documentó en escritura pero no se registró o la acta constitutiva no fue publicada como lo exige la ley o, su plazo se venció, es decir, carece de algún requisito establecido en la ley. Es de destacar, que una sociedad mercantil puede cambiar su estructura cuantas veces sea necesaria, es decir, puede fusionarse con otra sociedad, dividirse, cambiar de socios, cambiar la actividad comercial, nombrar nuevos miembros, cambiar de estatutos establecidos en el documento, entre otros con la particularidad de registrar todos los cambios que sufre en el Registro en donde fue constituida la misma. Asimismo, una sociedad mercantil puede disolverse, cuando sus socios deciden finalizar la actividad, es decir, darla por finalizada por motivos establecidos en la ley o en los estatutos, como consecuencia se debe de liquidar la sociedad mercantil. 5
  6. 6. Características de las sociedades mercantiles Las sociedades mercantiles se caracterizan por actuar a cuenta propia con un nombre o denominación bajo un domicilio, capacidad y patrimonio propio. La constitución de las sociedades mercantiles deberá realizarse mediante una escritura social que contenga todos los aspectos establecidos en el código de comercio y, luego se asentará en el Registro Público. Los tipos generales de sociedades mercantiles tradicionales son: -Sociedad en nombre colectivo. -Sociedad en comandita simple. -Sociedad de responsabilidad limitada. -Sociedad anónima. -Sociedad en comandita por acciones. -Sociedad cooperativa. Las sociedades mercantiles tienen por objeto uno o más actos de comercio, regulados en el Artículo Nº 201 del Código de Comercio. Las Sociedades Mercantiles en Venezuela se clasifican: en sociedades en nombre colectivo, sociedades en comandita, sociedades de responsabilidad limitada y sociedades anónimas, esta última la más utilizada. Para constituir una empresa en Venezuela usted deberá: -Elegir la forma societaria más conveniente, conforme a la normativa vigente -Elegir el nombre o denominación social de la empresa, conforme a lo previsto al Código de Comercio, que luego deberá ser sometido a la consideración y reserva ante el Registro Mercantil de la jurisdicción correspondiente al domicilio de la compañía. -Redacción del Documento Constitutivo y Estatutos Sociales de la empresa, con asesoría de un profesional del Derecho (Abogado). -Se deben realizar los aportes correspondientes al Capital, al menos en proporción al mínimo requerido por el Código de Comercio y conforme a los criterios de “razonabilidad” del capital emitidos por el SAREN. -Inscribir el documento constitutivo ante el Registro Mercantil correspondiente. -Obtener el Registro Mercantil de la empresa y publicarlo en la Gaceta Forense del Registro Mercantil 6
  7. 7. Cooperativas Es una reunión voluntaria de personas, que tienen unas necesidades comunes y deciden asociarse para satisfacerlas, a través de la organización de una empresa sin fines de lucro. Esta organización es una empresa de producción, obtención, consumo o crédito de participación libre y democrática que utiliza sus propios recursos. La cooperativa se diferencia de las compañías anónimas en que es una sociedad de personas y no de capitales. La participación de cada socio está determinada por el trabajo incorporado al objetivo común y no por la cantidad de dinero que haya aportado; como sucede en las compañías anónimas, donde la ganancia se distribuye a los socios en proporción al capital económico que cada uno aportó. 7 ¿Qué Principios rigen a las Cooperativas? Autonomía e Independencia: ellas por sí mismas, sin la intervención del Estado o de otros grupos, pueden tomar las decisiones sobre el manejo de la misma, como educación, entrenamiento e información; cooperación entre cooperativas compromisos con la comunidad; asociación abierta y voluntaria; gestión democrática de los asociados; Participación económica igualitaria de los asociados, etc. Tipos de Cooperativas Se clasifican según la actividad para la que fueron creadas. -Cooperativas de Producción y Obtención de Bienes y Servicios. -Cooperativas de Consumo y Comercialización de Bienes y Servicios. -Cooperativas Mixtas.
  8. 8. 8 Cooperativas de Producción de y Obtención Bienes y Servicios: estas agrupaciones de personas, por medios propios ofrecen algún servicio o producen ciertos artículos (bienes) vendiéndolos directamente, y distribuyéndose las ganancias entre ellos y además aprovechan descuentos y ventajas de comprar en cantidad para ellos mismos. Dentro de este tipo de cooperativas se encuentran las siguientes: -Cooperativa de Producción Industrial: tiene por objeto transformar materia prima en bienes que tengan características para satisfacer alguna necesidad del consumidor. -Cooperativa de Producción Agrícola: los afiliados trabajan la tierra, comercializan sus productos, aprovechan descuentos y ventajas de comprar en cantidad entre varios agricultores. -Cooperativa de Producción Pesquera: diversas personas dedicadas a la actividad pesquera suman esfuerzos para mejorar sus condiciones de producción, potenciando el alcance de su trabajo. -Cooperativa de Producción de Servicios: Prestar servicios a la comunidad en diversas áreas; Como por ejemplo, transporte, recolección de basura, mantenimiento y reparaciones de diversa índole, entre tantos posibles servicios que se pueden ofrecer. -Cooperativa de reproducción de especies animales, Cooperativa de Producción Minera, Cooperativa de Producción Pecuaria, etc. -Cooperativas de Consumo y Comercialización de Bienes y Servicios: Dentro de este tipo de cooperativas se encuentran las siguientes: -Cooperativas de consumo: consiste en aprovechar los descuentos de compras al mayor y vender los productos a sus miembros a los costos de adquisición aumentando sólo en una pequeña porción para cubrir los gastos generales de operación, esto tiene como objetivo aumentar indirectamente el salario de los asociados. Además de esto los productos pueden ofrecerse a los precios corrientes en el mercado y distribuir las ganancias entre sus socios de acuerdo a la proporción de compras que ha realizado cada socio. Estas cooperativas pueden desarrollarse en diversas áreas; bien sea alimentaria, vestidos, farmacéuticas, muebles, de vivienda, productos pecuarios.
  9. 9. 9 -Cooperativas de Servicios: los asociados se organizan para ofrecer entre ellos mismos una serie de servicios, cubriendo los costos y donde la ganancia se revertirá entre sus afiliados en la proporción en la que se utilizaron esos servicios. -Cooperativas de ahorro y préstamo: ésta se ubica dentro de las cooperativas de servicios; la conforman un grupo de personas que pueden pertenecer a una misma comunidad, empresa, etc., que se organizan para ahorrar periódicamente, creándose así un crédito mutuo, al cual tienen la posibilidad de acceder para solicitar préstamos sobre sus ahorros. En ella se cobran intereses y se eliminan los altos costos que implican los créditos otorgados por los Bancos comerciales. Se conocen como Caja de Ahorros, Banco Cooperativo, entre otros. Beneficios que brinda el Estado Venezolano a las empresas cooperativas "El Estado protegerá y promoverá... las empresas cooperativas... con el fin de fortalecer el desarrollo económico del país, sustentándolo en la iniciativa popular". (Art. 308 CRBV) El Estado apoyará "...los planes de desarrollo que las Cooperativas y Organismos de Integración elaboren y presenten" (Art.89 LEAC). "En igualdad de condiciones, las cooperativas serán preferidas por los institutos financieros y credicios del Estado; de igual manera se preferirá a las empresas cooperativas en la adquisición y prestación de bienes y servicios por parte de los entes públicos". (Art.89 LEAC). "Establecimiento de preferencias en las concesiones que el Estado otorgue para actividades productivas y de servicios que realicen las cooperativas". (Art.89 LEAC). Las empresas cooperativas están exentas del pago de Impuesto sobre la Renta. (Art.89 LEAC). Las empresas cooperativas están exentas del pago de derechos de registro y de cualquier otra tasa o arancel que se establezca por la prestación de este servicio.
  10. 10. 10 ¿Cuál es el régimen y las formalidades que rigen a las cooperativas? SUPERINTENDENCIA NACIONAL DE COOPERATIVAS (SUNACOOP) Es el ente del Estado, creado en 1966, para promover, apoyar y fomentar el desarrollo de la economía social y a las cooperativas del país. Es un organismo adscrito al Ministerio para la Economía Popular, al que por ley le corresponde la legalización, registro, supervisión y promoción de las cooperativas en Venezuela. Para ello desarrolla una serie de programas de fortalecimiento a las cooperativas existentes mediante la generación de espacios de encuentro, intercambios y posicionamiento del movimiento cooperativo. A su vez, el deber de SUNACOOP es el de servir como soporte a las personas o grupos de personas que tienen una idea a desarrollar y requieren de una asesoría más especializada bien sea en el ámbito económico, jurídico u operativo. Cuenta con un número telefónico gratuito en donde usted podrá solicitar información, el número es 800- 76266. Funciones de SUNACOOP Según el artículo 81 de la Ley Especial de Asociaciones Cooperativas, se contempla lo siguiente: "La Superintendencia Nacional de Cooperativas tiene las siguientes funciones": 1. Ejercer la fiscalización de las cooperativas de acuerdo con lo establecido en esta Ley. 2. Organizar un servicio de información sobre las cooperativas con objeto de facilitar el control de las mismas. 3. Imponer sanciones a las cooperativas de conformidad con las disposiciones de esta Ley. 4. Coordinar con otros organismos competentes la ejecución de las políticas de control en materia cooperativa. 5. Dictar, dentro del marco de sus competencias, las medidas que fueren necesarias para el cumplimiento de sus funciones. 6. Emitir las certificaciones a las que se refiere esta Ley. 7. Remitir a los organismos de integración la información y los documentos relacionados con las cooperativas afiliadas para que estos organismos coadyuven en la corrección de las irregularidades detectadas. 8. Las demás que establezca esta Ley.
  11. 11. 11 Consejos comunales Un consejo comunal es una forma de organización de la comunidad donde el mismo pueblo es quien formula, ejecuta, controla y evalúa las políticas públicas, asumiendo así, el ejercicio real del poder popular, es decir, poniendo en práctica las decisiones adoptadas por la comunidad. Se esperaba que para el 2008 en la República Bolivariana de Venezuela, estuviera una nueva geometría nacional del poder y tuviera una gran importancia desde el punto de vista del nuevo país socialista que se estaba formando. Era una de las columnas vertebrales que conformaban los cinco motores para la construcción de la nueva República. Sin embargo en la derrotada reforma de 2007 la nueva geometría no fue aprobada y por lo tanto los Consejos Comunales quedaron tal como se iniciaron. De hecho, el consejo comunal representa la instancia esencial de la organización popular, que deberá a partir de allí arrojar la experiencia necesaria en el impulso al Poder Comunal (antiguo Quinto Motor), se esperaba en el mediano plazo la constitución de los Consejos de Trabajadores y Trabajadoras, de Campesinos, de estudiantes como primera expresión de la definición constitucional de la democracia venezolana (participativa y protagonista). Principios -Corresponsabilidad -Cooperación -Solidaridad -Transparencia -Rendición de Cuentas -Honestidad -Eficacia y Eficiencia -Responsabilidad Social -Control Social -Equidad -Justicia -Igualdad Social y de Género
  12. 12. 12 Concepto de organización comunitaria El hombre es un ser eminentemente social, de ahí siempre se ha reunido con sus semejantes con el objeto de formar grupos, comunidades y sociedades y con ello poder satisfacer sus necesidades. Las sociedades se transforman y se desarrollan, constituyendo... OBJETO "Artículo 1. La presente ley tiene por objeto crear, desarrollar y regular, en el marco de los lineamientos previstos en la Ley Orgánica del Poder Popular, la conformación, integración, organización y funcionamiento de los consejos comunales del poder popular; su desarrollo armónico sustentable y sostenible dentro de un sistema de economía social; y la relación de éstos con los órganos de l Estado, para la formulación, ejecución, control y evaluación de las políticas públicas". Artículo 3. Se modifica el contenido del artículo 2 de la ley vigente, el cual queda redactado de la siguiente manera: CONSEJOS COMUNALES DEL PODER POPULAR "Artículo 2. Los consejos comunales del poder popular, en el marco constitucional de la democracia participativa y protagónica, constituyen el espacio para la participación de los ciudadanos y las ciudadanas a objeto de llevar a cabo la integración y articulación entre las diversas organizaciones comunitarias, grupos sociales y los órganos del Estado, con la finalidad de permitir al pueblo organizado ejercer directamente la gestión de las políticas públicas y la ejecución de proyectos, orientados a responder a las necesidades y aspiraciones de las comunidades en la construcción de una sociedad de equidad y justicia social". Artículo 4. Se modifica el contenido del artículo 3 relativo a los Principios, en los términos siguientes: PRINCIPIOS "Artículo 3. La organización, funcionamiento y acción de los consejos comunales se rige conforme a los principios de soberanía popular, universalidad, voluntariedad, corresponsabilidad, cooperación,..
  13. 13. 13 Las empresas de producción social (EPS) Son entidades integrales, ellas pueden ser empresas de carácter mercantil, civil o cooperativas pero con la misión de establecer nuevas formas de producción social y eficientes con una distribución de sus excedentes o beneficios en base a principios de justicia, equidad y reciprocidad hacia toda la comunidad que participa y el uso de técnicas y tecnología; y tienen como objetivo fundamental generar bienes y servicios que satisfagan las necesidades básicas y esenciales de las comunidades y su entorno (alimentación, vestimenta, vivienda, educación y salud) a través del trabajo digno de hombres y mujeres). Estas representan uno de los mayores y más poderosos instrumentos para la superación de la economía rentista, capitalista y dependiente por la nueva economía del socialismo del siglo XXI, el cual tiene como propósito: el Estado pretende instaurar un esquema socialista para lo cual la constitución de nuevas formas de propiedad resulta fundamental. "Las Empresas de producción social, son entidades integrales cuya misión se fundamenta en la formulación e implementación de nuevas formas de producción social eficientes, acompañadas de procesos de distribución de beneficios con justicia, equidad y reciprocidad entre toda la comunidad participante; a través de la utilización de técnicas propias y tecnología de vanguardia, en el contexto del socialismo bolivariano". Por tanto que las EPS, son entidades económicas dedicadas a la producción de bienes o servicios en las cuales el trabajo tiene significado propio, no alienado y auténtico; no existe discriminación social en el trabajo y de ningún tipo de trabajo, no existen privilegios en el trabajo asociados a la posición jerárquica, existe igualdad sustantiva entre sus integrantes, basadas en una planificación participativa y protagónica, y pueden funcionar bajo régimen de propiedad estatal, propiedad colectiva o la combinación de ambas" Las Empresas de Producción Social (EPS) asumirán por tanto compromisos que generen beneficios en las comunidades en que se desenvuelven.
  14. 14. 14 Así entonces; en el contexto de la construcción de un nuevo modelo productivo rumbo a la construcción de un nuevo sistema económico en el marco del socialismo bolivariano, hoy en construcción; las empresas de producción social tienen las siguientes finalidades; constituyéndose estas en la célula fundamental del nuevo modelo: -Fortalecer la economía popular y alternativa como medio para optimizar la distribución del ingreso y la riqueza e incrementar la calidad de vida del pueblo bajo principios de justicia y equidad. -Producir bienes y servicios que satisfagan necesidades básicas y esenciales, mediante la participación comunitaria. -Generar beneficios colectivos, mediante mecanismos de propiedad comunitaria, gestionados y controlados democráticamente. En esta misma dirección saltan a la vista entonces los principales rasgos característicos de este tipo de empresas de producción social; los cuales son a saber los siguientes: -La Propiedad es Colectiva, ya que el control de los medios de producción no es ni privado ni estatal; son de la comunidad o del colectivo de los trabajadores. -Su Objetivo es Generar puestos de trabajo estables, -La producción está fundamentada en la solidaridad, la cooperación, la complementariedad, reciprocidad y sustentabilidad de sus miembros, construyendo así las nuevas relaciones sociales de producción. -El trabajador tiene un compromiso social y procura su desarrollo integral, -La producción se destina a satisfacer las necesidades básicas y esenciales de la colectividad, -Desarrollan las cadenas productivas, incorporando valor agregado nacional (REDES PRODUCTIVAS), -Reinvierten sus excedentes en la producción social, su finalidad no es la generación de lucro,
  15. 15. 15 -Mantienen precios de ventas solidarios en sus productos y servicios, -Impulsan la desconcentración territorial, -Operan en forma armónica con el medio ambiente, -La remuneración de los trabajadores se realiza bajo el criterio del aporte de trabajo que cada quien realice. Tipos de EPS En cuanto a su tipología, puede variar de acuerdo con al menos tres aspectos diferenciados. Las E.P.S. adquieren una tipología determinada según el objeto, su tamaño y la naturaleza del capital. - Según su objeto: EPS de Producción; EPS de Servicio y EPS de Comercialización. - Según su tamaño: Unidades de producción comunitaria, Unidades de servicio comunitarios o Unidades de Comercialización comunitario. - Según la naturaleza del Capital: EPS de Capital Estatal, EPS de Capital Privado, EPS de Capital Mixto y EPS de Capital Comunitario. Tipos de EPS según la naturaleza de su capital:

×