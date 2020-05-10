Successfully reported this slideshow.
7 experiments per fer a casa

Recull d'experiments senzills per fer amb els nens i nenes utilitzant materials que podem trobar per casa. Jo els he fet amb els meus alumnes de 1r de primària.

7 experiments per fer a casa

  1. 1. EXPERIMENT 1 MATERIALS:  1 globus.  4 culleradetes de bicarbonat sòdic.  Vinagre .  1 bòtil de plàstic petit .  Embut petit . PASSOS A SEGUIR: 1. Ompliu mig bòtil de vinagre. 2. Utilitzant l’embut, ompliu el globus amb 4 culleradetes de bicarbonat. 3. Enganxa la boca del globus a la boca del bòtil. ALERTA! Vigileu que el bicarbonat no caigui dins del bòtil. 4. Ara si, tira a poc a poc el bicarbonat dins del bòtil. Ves alerta que el globus continuï agafat al bòtil. QUÈ HA PASSAT ?
  2. 2. EXPERIMENT 2 MATERIALS:  Aigua.  1 cartolina .  1 got de vidre . PASSOS A SEGUIR: 1. Retalleu un quadrat de 10 cm de costat a la cartolina. 2. Ompliu el got amb aigua. 3. Poseu el quadrat de cartolina en equilibri sobre el got. 4. Gireu el got del revés sense deixar de pressionar la cartolina contra el got perquè es mantingui al mateix lloc. Atenció: Feu-ho a la pica. 5. A Poc a poc trèieu la mà de la cartolina. QUÈ HA PASSAT ?
  3. 3. EXPERIMENT 3 MATERIALS:  Un bol mitjà.  Un got gran d’aigua.  Midó de blat de moro (“maizena”).  Cullera . PASSOS A SEGUIR: 1. Aboqueu l’aigua dins del bol. 2. Afegiu una mica de midó de blat de moro. 3. Removeu amb la cullera a poc a poc. 4. Repetiu-ho fins a aconseguir una barreja ben pastosa. 5. Doneu-hi un cop fort a la massa. Què passa? 6. Enfonseu els dits dins de la massa amb suavitat, després retireu-los a poc a poc. Què passa? 7. Enfonseu els dits dins de la massa amb suavitat, després retireu- los ràpidament. Què passa? QUÈ HA PASSAT ?
  4. 4. EXPERIMENT 4 MATERIALS:  Bòtil (plàstic o vidre).  Oli .  Aigua .  Colorant alimentari (1 color) .  Pastilla efervescent . PASSOS A SEGUIR: 1. Ompliu menys de la meitat (1/4 l) el bòtil amb l’aigua. 2. Poseu-hi, el colorant alimentari. Mescleu. 3. Afegiu, a poc a poc, l’ oli fins a omplir el bòtil. 4. Deixeu-ho reposar uns segons. 5. Llenceu-hi amb suavitat la pastilla efervescent. 6. Observeu què passa. QUÈ HA PASSAT ?
  5. 5. EXPERIMENT 5 MATERIALS:  1 plat.  Llet sencera.  1 bastonet de les orelles.  Colorant alimentari (varis colors).  Sabó líquid . PASSOS A SEGUIR: 4. Observeu què passa. 5. Podeu provar de tocar altres punts del plat. QUÈ HA PASSAT ? 1. Ompliu el plat de llet. 2. Afegiu les gotes de colorant al centre (dues o tres gotes de cada color). 3. Suqueu el bastonet de les orelles en el sabó i després toqueu el centre del plat (just enmig dels colors).
  6. 6. EXPERIMENT 6 MATERIALS:  Aixeta amb un filet d’aigua.  1 pinta.  El teu cabell (eixut). PASSOS A SEGUIR: 1. Obriu l'aixeta fins a aconseguir un raig fi d'aigua, que no esquitxi o degoti massa. 2. Fregueu la pinta contra el vostre cabell uns 30 segons o fins que noteu que s'han format algunes "espurnes". 3. Amb molta cura i sense mullar-lo, apropa la pinta al raig d'aigua. 4. Observa com el raig d'aigua es desvia atret per la pinta. QUÈ HA PASSAT ?
  7. 7. EXPERIMENT 7 MATERIALS:  1 got transparent.  Una bona quantitat de sal.  Aigua.  1 ou cru. PASSOS A SEGUIR: QUÈ HA PASSAT ? 1. Agafeu el got i ompliu-lo amb una mica d’aigua. 2. Col·loqueu l’ou dins del got i observareu que s’enfonsa. 3. A poc a poc aneu ficant la sal al got. 4. Podreu aturar de ficar sal quan l’ou suri.
  8. 8. QUÈ HA PASSAT? EXPERIMENT 1 Quan barregem el vinagre i el bicarbonat sodi es produeix una reacció química que allibera un gas anomenat diòxid de carbono (CO2). Una de les propietat més característiques dels gasos és que tendeixen a ocupar tot l’espai que poden. En aquest cas, el diòxid de carboni ocupa un volum major que l’espai de dins del bòtil, provocant la necessitat d’ocupar l’espai del globus i així fent que el globus s’infli. Us ho pensàveu? QUÈ HA PASSAT? EXPERIMENT 2 L’aire que ens rodeja està en constant moviment: es pot notar quan fa vent. L’aire pressiona tots els objectes que troba. En el tros de cartolina, com que hi ha aigua dins del got, l’aire només pot pressionar de baix cap amunt. Pressiona tant fort com si una lleona de 100kg pressionés la cartolina per a enganxar-la al got. Us ho pensàveu? QUÈ HA PASSAT? EXPERIMENT 3 El midó de blat (maizena) està format per petits “grans”. Quan s’hi afegeix aigua i s’hi posa la mà amb suavitat, l’aigua pot fluir entre els “grans” de midó de blat. Ens podríem imaginar com si fossin boletes que rellisquen entre elles. La textura és líquida. Però quan es fa amb força i rapidesa, l’aigua s’escapa entre els “grans” i aquests s’enganxen entre ells i no poden relliscar. Llavors, la textura és sòlida, és a dir, forta. Us ho pensàveu?
  9. 9. QUÈ HA PASSAT? EXPERIMENT 4 L’aigua i l’oli tenen densitats diferents i per tant mai es barrejaran, com que l’oli és menys dens, sempre queda sobre. En canvi, el colorant alimentari i l’aigua són d’una densitat similar i per això es barregen. En afegir la pastilla efervescent, quan aquesta s’enfonsa i toca l’aigua, es dissol creant un gas que puja fins a la superfície en forma de bombolles. Aquestes s’enduen l’aigua de color del fons i una vegada el gas arriba a la superfície, s’escapa. Finalment, l’aigua amb colorant torna al fons. Us ho pensàveu? QUÈ HA PASSAT? EXPERIMENT 5 La llet té una tensió superficial, significa que les molècules de la llet s’uneixen per formar una espècie de “pell” en la part superior. A l’agregar el sabó es trenca aquesta tensió superficial. Això passa perquè aquest sabó absorbeix el greix que té la llet sencera. Per això si ho féssim amb llet desnatada, no funcionaria tant bé. Us ho pensàveu?
  10. 10. QUÈ HA PASSAT? EXPERIMENT 6 La pinta quan la fregues amb el cabell “s'electritza”, és a dir, adquireix electricitat estàtica que li permet atreure cossos lleugers com el raig d'aigua. Quan freguem un objecte de plàstic (com la pinta) amb el cabell sec, un perd electrons i l'altre els guanya. De manera que queden carregats: un es carrega positivament (+) i l'altre negativament (-). Quan atraquem la pinta (objecte carregat) al raig d’aigua (objecte neutre), el resultat és que el raig d’aigua es desvia. Us ho pensàveu? QUÈ HA PASSAT? EXPERIMENT 6 Si col·loquem un ou dins un got amb aigua, es va al fons. Quan posem sal a l'aigua, aquesta es fa més densa que l'ou i l’ou flota. L'aigua i la sal juntes són més "pesades" que l'ou i per això poden sostenir el pes de l’ou i aguantar-lo sense que s'enfonsi. Aquest fenomen es deu al canvi de densitat de l'aigua, que s'incrementa al afegir-hi la sal. Us ho pensàveu?

