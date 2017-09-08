CULTURA ROMANA MARIA CLAUDIA MENDIETA NÚÑEZ
UBICACIÓN GEOGRÁFICA Se desarrolló en la península Itálica; al sur de Europa, penetrando en forma de bota el Mar mediterrá...
PUEBLOS Y CULTURAS PRE- ROMANAS LOS MEDITERRÁNEOS Oriundos del lugar pero de origen desconocido. Fueron asimilados por los...
LOS ETRUSCOS Procedían de Asia Menor. ocuparon la región de Toscana. Construyeron ciudades amuralladas e introdujeron el a...
PERIODOS La Monarquía, comprende desde el año 753 al 509 a.C. La República, comprendida entre el año 509 al 29 a.C. El Imp...
VESTIMENTA
IDIOMA El imperio comprendía a más de 50 millones de habitantes que hablaban más de cien lenguas, además del Latín. Su len...
ECONOMÍA
ORGANIZACIÓN SOCIAL
RELIGIÓN
ORGANIZACIÓN POLÍTICA Se llama magistratura romana a la dignidad, cargo y conjunto de atribuciones con las cuales, en la a...
ORGANIZACIÓN POLÍTICA Dicha magistraturas constituían el gobierno regular de la ciudad, y por ello eran llamadas ordinaria...
ORGANIZACIÓN POLÍTICA Asamblea: Asamblea por curias El Comicio por Curias era la más antigua asamblea romana después del C...
ALIMENTACIÓN La dieta romana La cocina en esta época era sana, pero frugal y monótona. El alimento básico de la sociedad r...
ALIMENTACIÓN Los romanos comían tres o cuatro veces al día: •desayuno (ientaculum), •almuerzo (prandium), •merienda (meren...
ARTE
ARQUITECTURA
•Es una arquitectura caracterizada por la monumentalidad, no sólo por el espacio que ocupa sino también por su significado...
Elementos constructivos LOS ÓRDENES Son los mismos del arte griego, ligeramente modificados bajo las influencias combinada...
Las bóvedas y las cúpulas, a veces artesonadas (Termas, Panteón) constituyen la principal innovación de los romanos. El ar...
EL ARCO El arco se compone de varias piezas talladas (dovelas) que se apoyan entre si. El Arco fue el elemento más usado. ...
LAS PLANTAS Gracias al uso del arco, la bóveda y la cúpula, pudieron dar a las plantas de sus edificios proporciones monum...
LA COLUMNA Los romanos, cuando se veían precisados a construir galerías superpuestas cubiertas por bóvedas, a fin de ganar...
LOS TEMPLOS Estaban atendidos por sacerdotes adscritos que administraban el templo y todo lo concerniente a los ritos con ...
El templo romano se levanta sobre un podio y para acceder a la cella existía un escalinata en la parte delantera. La cella...
LAS TUMBAS Todas las tumbas se encontraban fuera de la ciudad. El rito funerario podía ser por inhumación o por incineraci...
ARQUITECTURA CIVIL LA BASÍLICA La Basílica Romana es una amplia construcción rectangular cuyo fondo - cabecera circular- (...
ARQUITECTURA DE DIVERSIÓNLOS TEATROS La Orchestra romana no se utiliza para el coro y los actores; viene a ser una especie...
Cultura romana
