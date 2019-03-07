Organizacionequiposun2.act1

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Organización y Coordinación de Equipos de Trabajo “El conflicto y los Equipos de Trabajo”
  1. 1. Organización y Coordinación de Equipos de Trabajo “El conflicto y los Equipos de Trabajo”
  2. 2. ¿Qué es el conflicto? El conflicto es el desacuerdo entre dos o más partes (individuos, grupos, departamentos, organizaciones, países, etc.) que perciben la incompatibilidad de sus intereses. Los conflictos surgen cuando se considera que la acción de una parte interfiere o perjudica los objetivos, las necesidades o las acciones de la otra parte.
  3. 3. ¿Cuáles son los efectos de un conflicto al interior de un equipo de trabajo? El conflicto es normal en las organizaciones y nunca se puede eliminar totalmente. Si no se gestiona bien , el conflicto puede crear disfunción y tener consecuencias indeseables como hostilidad, falta de cooperación, violencia, destrucción de relaciones e incluso la quiebra de la compañía. Pero si se gestiona bien, el conflicto puede tener muchas consecuencias beneficiosas. Puede estimular la creatividad, la innovación, el cambio e incluso mejorar las relaciones. Si las organizaciones estuviesen totalmente libres de conflicto, se volverían apáticas, se estancarían y no serían capaces de responder al cambio.
  4. 4. ¿Cuáles son los distintos tipos de conflicto?  Conflicto de liderazgo Cada líder tiene su propia forma de liderar un equipo. Cuando tienes cofundadores, la distinción en los estilos de liderazgo empresarial se vuelve aún más dificultosa y notable. Luego, cuenta con que tus empleados pueden tener que trabajar bajo el liderazgo de diferentes personas a lo largo del día. Esto puede causar en tus empleados irritación y confusión.  Conflicto basado en la interdependencia Muchas veces, un empleado tiene que contar con la cooperación, la entrada o la salida de otra persona para realizar su trabajo. Es uno de los tipos de conflicto laboral que puede causar disensiones. Por ejemplo, si un miembro de su equipo de ventas se retrasa regularmente para ingresar cifras de ventas mensuales, entonces su contador definitivamente se retrasará en la presentación de informes.
  5. 5.  Diferencias de estilo de trabajo Cada persona tiene un estilo diferente de completar las tareas asignadas. Luego, esto es algo importante para capacitar a nuevos empleados y administrarles diferentes trabajos. Por ejemplo, hay personas que prefieren trabajar con un enfoque orientado al equipo. Por otro lado, hay quienes son independientes y orientados a la tarea; o prefieren completar el trabajo rápidamente sin entrada externa.  Disensión de base cultural Algunos expertos explican que a menudo mencionan que hay más similitudes entre los empleados que diferencias. Sin embargo, a pesar de los muchos atributos comunes que comparten los empleados, también existen diferencias culturales.
  6. 6.  Conflictos personales Los choques de personalidades generalmente se alimentan de percepciones sobre las acciones, el carácter o los motivos de alguien. Es decir, si uno insulta verbalmente a otro miembro de su personal, se verá fácilmente como inapropiado e irrespetuoso. Cuando no hay control, puede albergar resentimiento. La mejor manera de abordar la situación es comprender los sentimientos de los demás y dejando a un lado el ego.
  7. 7. ¿Qué actitudes se adoptan ante el conflicto?  Actitud competidora: esta vertiente de negociación se centra en los propios intereses, y su estilo de comunicación es asertivo, directo y conciso. No pone foco en el impacto que produzca en las otras partes involucradas en el conflicto. Su uso es apropiado para situaciones de emergencia, cuando no hay tiempo para establecer acuerdos.  Actitud evasiva: esta forma de gestión de conflictos consiste en evadirlo, bien esquivándolo de forma cordial, bien retrasándolo, o simplemente retirándose de la discusión. Aunque pueda parecer una estrategia de huida poco valiente, también tiene su utilidad, por ejemplo cuando se trata de asuntos triviales donde no merece la pena perder tiempo, o situaciones en las cuales no se calcula que el coste del conflicto será mayor que el beneficio que pueda proporcionar.
  8. 8.  Actitud acomodaticia: esta actitud busca cooperar, y lo hace pagando como precio las propias necesidades. Es una posición no asertiva donde los intereses de la otra parte prevalecen. Puede adoptar la forma de generosidad o de obediencia y puede ser eficaz en casos como por ejemplo cuando uno se da cuenta de que se había confundido, o si el tema en cuestión es más importante para la otra parte que para uno mismo.  Actitud colaboradora: esta posición es cooperativa y asertiva al mismo, porque se centra en satisfacer los intereses de las dos partes y aplicar el modelo de negociación ”win-win”. Esta forma de gestionar conflictos es cada vez más valorada a día de hoy en las empresas, aunque también tiene una desventaja, y es que requiere de mucho tiempo, de manera que se pueda profundizar en las necesidades de cada parte, y llegar a consensos donde todos ganen.
  9. 9.  Actitud conciliadora: es la posición que más combina asertividad y cooperación al mismo tiempo, pues a través de esta técnica de negociación se busca la solución que satisfaga plenamente a todos los implicados, aunque ello suponga ceder en algo a ambos. Es una posición intermedia entre la actitud competidora y la acomodaticia, lo cual evita la desventaja de alargar demasiado los acuerdos y al mismo tiempo el inconveniente de la competición, que genera incomodidad y desune a las partes.

