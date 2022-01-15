Successfully reported this slideshow.
Curso de Maquiagem

Jan. 15, 2022
@beleza.de.luxo Curso Online de Automaquiagem para Iniciantes
Se tem uma coisa que toda mulher gosta é de se sentir bonita! Estar bem vestida, cheirosa, com o cabelo arrumado e uma maquiagem linda fazem parte do conjunto de atributos que realçam ainda mais a beleza feminina.

  1. 1. Curso Online de Automaquiagem para Iniciantes - Sabrina Bedin Curso Online de Automaquiagem para Iniciantes Se tem uma coisa que toda mulher gosta é de se sentir bonita! Estar bem vestida, cheirosa, com o cabelo arrumado e uma maquiagem linda fazem parte do conjunto de atributos que realçam ainda mais a beleza feminina.    No entanto, muitas mulheres sofrem na hora de se maquiar, seja por que não sabem absolutamente nada, ou então por que não dominam algumas técnicas como o delineado ou colar os cílios postiços.    Pensando nisso, criei este curso para te ajudar a estar bonita todos os dias de forma prática, rápida e sem precisar pagar por isso.  Ele reúne as principais técnicas de automaquiagem para você que gostaria de se maquiar para ir trabalhar, fazer algo mais elaborado nos 몭nais de semana, como colocar os cílios postiços, ou então quer se maquiar sozinha para ir em festas.
  2. 2. maquiar para ir trabalhar, fazer algo mais elaborado nos 몭nais de semana, como colocar os cílios postiços, ou então quer se maquiar sozinha para ir em festas.   Chega de não se maquiar porque não consegue ou então ter que pagar um pro몭ssional sempre que precisa de algo mais elaborado. Com o Curso Online de automaquiagem para iniciantes você aprenderá de uma vez por todas a fazer a maquiagem adequada para cada ocasião utilizando os produtos que você tem em casa, além de aprender sobre quais materiais e produtos são mais adequados para você! QUERO ME MATRICULAR! SOBRE A AUTORA Me chamo Sabrina Bedin, tenho 22 anos e sou maquiadora pro몭ssional há 5 anos. Ministro cursos de automaquiagem e maquiagem pro몭ssional desde 2015. Durante toda minha trajetória já 몭z mais de 17 cursos de especialização, alguns com grandes inspirações para mim como a Brigitte Calegari. Amo o que faço e quero ajudar mais mulheres a se sentirem bonitas todos os dias. Um curso feito para você! CURSO ONLINE DE AUTO MAQUIAGEM PARA INICIAN… Watch later Share Feito com
  3. 3. O QUE VOCÊ APRENDERÁ NESTE CURSO? MÓDULO 01 - PELE Tipos de pele e qual é a sua Cuidados com a pele Para quê serve o primer? Tipos de pincéis e suas cerdas Contorno: técnica de luz e sombra Tipos de base e qual é a ideal para você Maneira correta de aplicar a base Blush: cores ideais e como aumentar sua 몭xação Iluminador: pó, líquido ou cremoso? Qual o melhor pó: solto ou compacto? MÓDULO 03 - OLHOS Formato de olhos e pálpebras Como realçar e valorizar cada formato? Sombras e suas texturas Glitter x pigmento Como esfumar corretamente Como colar glitter Delineado: tipos, formatos e produtos Técnica de sombra: olhos caídos Técnica de sombra: olhos fundos Técnica de sombra: pálpebra grande Técnica de sombra: para todos os tipos de olhos Técnica de sombra: smokey eyes Como colar cílios postiços MÓDULO 02 - SOBRANCELHA Formatos e tipos de sobrancelha
  4. 4. Formatos e tipos de sobrancelha Sombra ou pastinha de sobrancelha Como corrigir a sobrancelha  MÓDULO 04 - LÁBIOS Tipos de batom Formatos de lábios Como aplicar batom vermelho Aplicando batom com pincel COMPRE HOJE MESMO VOCÊ INVESTIRÁ APENAS R$47,90
  5. 5. Bruna Rodrigues Daiane Amorim Marcely Russo Quando eu procurei o curso de Make com a Sabrina eu estava em busca de técnicas para o rosto, aplicação de glitter e principalmente aprender a passar contorno e iluminador de uma maneira correta, e o resultado foi mais que o esperado. Eu amei o curso, amo esse universo de maquiagem e utilizo todas as técnicas diariamente, nem consigo me lembrar como eu fazia antes!!!!! O curso me ajudou e a Sabrina com os vídeos nos stories me ajuda muito até hoje!! En m... Eu amei ❤ O curso de automaquiagem me ajudou bastante não só com a aplicação dos produtos, mas também a conhecer melhor o formato do meu rosto e o meu tipo de pele. Adorei! Super recomendo! ❤ Minha experiência com o curso de automaquiagem foi a melhor possível, além da Sabrina ser uma ótima professora sabendo ensinar cada técnica com didática, ela te passa o material escrito, te ensina sobre pincéis e tira qualquer dúvida sua, já z 2 cursos com ela, e no segundo consegui aprimorar ainda mais minhas técnicas ❤
  6. 6. DÚVIDAS FREQUENTES Ao nal deste curso vou conseguir me maquiar sozinha? Não tenho produtos pro ssionais, isso atrapalha? As aulas serão ao vivo? Vou conseguir realmente aprender através de um curso online? Além das aulas também recebo material de apoio? Vou receber certi cado? São 07 Dias de Garantia Incondicional Se em 07 dias você achar que não teve nenhuma evolução ou que o curso não é para você, é só mandar um e-mail e devolvemos todo o seu investimento.
  COMPRE HOJE MESMO NÃO PERCA TEMPO, ESSE É O SEU MOMENTO DE FICAR LINDA!

