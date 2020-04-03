Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Hi �Cu�les son las tecnolog�as esenciales que te permitir�n lograr un teletrabajo productivo y seguro?
Plataformas para reuniones virtuales y trabajo en equipo.
Entornos de Trabajo y Escritorios Virtuales.
Tecnolog�as para el control y la seguridad de dispositivos por fuera de la empresa.
Plataforma para conexiones virtuales seguras para acceso a las aplicaciones.
Control de Acceso y Uso de Internet de los usuarios.
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Carrusel teletrabajo (1)

25 views

Published on

prueba

Published in: Technology
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Carrusel teletrabajo (1)

  1. 1. Hi �Cu�les son las tecnolog�as esenciales que te permitir�n lograr un teletrabajo productivo y seguro?
  2. 2. Plataformas para reuniones virtuales y trabajo en equipo.
  3. 3. Entornos de Trabajo y Escritorios Virtuales.
  4. 4. Tecnolog�as para el control y la seguridad de dispositivos por fuera de la empresa.
  5. 5. Plataforma para conexiones virtuales seguras para acceso a las aplicaciones.
  6. 6. Control de Acceso y Uso de Internet de los usuarios.

×