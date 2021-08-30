Successfully reported this slideshow.
Aug. 30, 2021
Tecnicas de diagnostico en inmunologia

Aug. 30, 2021
Tecnicas de diagnostico en inmunologia

  1. 1. pág. 1 Catedra de Inmunología - Facultad Ciencias de la Salud. Universidad Técnica de Manabí. Catedra de Inmunología, Escuela de XXXXXXXXXXX, Facultad Ciencias de la Salud. Universidad Técnica de Manabí. Alergia, tos recurrente, covid-19, dolor articular, asma, artritis,artrosis, dr. Jorge cañarte alcivar, defensas, inmunólogo, TECNICAS DE DIAGNOSTICO EN INMUNOLOGIA María Cedeño Velez1 , José Delgado Muentes1 , Andrea Medranda Cevallos1 , Helen Morales Garcia1 , Marcela Rodríguez Palacios1 , Jorge Cañarte Alcívar2-3 1Estudiante de la Escuela de Laboratorio Clínico. Facultad Ciencias de la Salud. Universidad Técnica de Manabí, Portoviejo – Manabí – Ecuador 2Docente Investigador. Facultad Ciencias de la Salud. Universidad Técnica de Manabí. Portoviejo – Manabí – Ecuador 3Medico especialista en Inmunología Clínica, StemMedic, Manta – Manabí – Ecuador. Resumen. - En los últimos años, los avances tecnológicos han permitido el desarrollo de técnicas para el diagnóstico de múltiples enfermedades, estas técnicas se fundamentan en la afinidad antígeno-anticuerpo. El antígeno es una sustancia que, al introducirse en el organismo, induce una respuesta inmunitaria, provocando la formación de anticuerpos. Un anticuerpo es una gammaglobulina elaborada por las células plasmáticas en respuesta a un antígeno. Estas técnicas inmunológicas han sido de gran ayuda para las enfermedades autoinmune. La sensibilidad y especificidad en la detección de los anticuerpos específicos también ha aumentado, dado que las nuevas técnicas permiten un diagnostico con mayor certeza. La técnica de la inmunofluorescencia indirecta es la más utilizada debido a su fácil manejo y estandarización. En el método ELISA la modalidad más frecuente para la determinación de antígenos es el ELISA "sándwich" directo. Para los antígenos puros o totales se utiliza la prueba de Contrainmunoelectroforesis, técnica que permite una rápida detección de anticuerpos o antígenos microbianos solubles encontrados en fluidos corporales y tejidos. Las técnicas de aglutinación se basan en la reacción antígeno-anticuerpo, son la base de la mayor parte de las técnicas inmunológicas. La inmunocromatografía es una de las técnicas inmunológicas cuya principal ventaja es la rapidez para el diagnóstico de enfermedades. El objetivo de esta revisión fue explorar y analizar información específica sobre técnicas de diagnóstico en inmunología, destacando las principales pruebas y procedimientos, para lo cual se ha realizado una búsqueda sistemática de libros y artículos para fortalecer el carácter científico de la investigación. Palabras claves. – Técnicas, inmunocromatografía, inmunofluorescencia, contrainmunoelectroforesis, antígeno. Introducción.- Investigar enfermedades que modifican principalmente el sistema inmunológico es un desafío importante para los médicos, ya que generalmente requiere pruebas complementarias específicas y costosas. En este sentido, es factible dividir las enfermedades inmunológicas en cuatro categorías: inmunodeficiencia, enfermedades autoinmunes, enfermedades alérgicas y enfermedades tumorales, por lo que es factible
  2. 2. pág. 2 Catedra de Inmunología - Facultad Ciencias de la Salud. Universidad Técnica de Manabí. Catedra de Inmunología, Escuela de XXXXXXXXXXX, Facultad Ciencias de la Salud. Universidad Técnica de Manabí. Alergia, tos recurrente, covid-19, dolor articular, asma, artritis,artrosis, dr. Jorge cañarte alcivar, defensas, inmunólogo, orientar la investigación de laboratorio desde métodos clínicos adecuados (Carla Bastías O., 2015) (Carla Bastías O., 2015). Actualmente, el soporte de laboratorio para el diagnóstico de enfermedades autoinmunes incluye un gran número de tecnologías que permiten la identificación y confirmación de antígenos específicos que han sido identificados. Además, en las últimas décadas, este tipo de tecnologías han evolucionado significativamente con el desarrollo de pruebas con mayor especificidad y sensibilidad. Las técnicas más utilizadas son: inmunofluorescencia indirecta (IFI), ensayo inmunoabsorbente ligado a enzimas (ELISA), ensayo multiplex y electroinmunotransferencia (EIT). Cada uno de ellos es diferente, pero conservan la base general para reconocer la unión antígeno-anticuerpo, por lo que presentamos las características más importantes de estas pruebas. (Diego F. Hernández Ramírez, 2010) Técnicas de diagnóstico en inmunología. Las técnicas de detección de antígeno son técnicas inmunológicas que se fundamentan en la afinidad antígeno-anticuerpo. Definiríamos el antígeno como aquella molécula estructural o metabólica de origen microbiano que es reconocida como extraía por el organismo humano y que es capaz de desencadenar una respuesta inmunitaria. Por otro lado, un anticuerpo es una gammaglobulina sintetizada por las células plasmáticas en respuesta a la estimulación ejercida por un antígeno, con el que reacciona de forma específica, gracias a la correspondencia entre sus estructuras. (1) Durante los últimos años el avance tecnológico ha permitido desarrollar técnicas que ayudan al diagnóstico de múltiples enfermedades. En el caso de las enfermedades autoinmunes, las técnicas inmunológicas son de gran ayuda ya que permiten la detección de varios auto anticuerpos simultáneamente a partir de volúmenes de muestra pequeños. Aunado al desarrollo de las nuevas técnicas, la sensibilidad y especificidad en la detección de las especificidades de los anticuerpos también han ido en aumento, de tal manera que el clínico puede contar con pruebas que le permiten hacer los diagnósticos tempranos con mayor certeza y hacer también el seguimiento del curso de la enfermedad en función de la variación de los anticuerpos presentes en las muestras de los pacientes. Cabe destacar que las nuevas técnicas de laboratorio que se utilizan para el apoyo en el diagnóstico de las enfermedades autoinmunes ya no son exclusivas de laboratorios de investigación, sino que, por su control de calidad, facilidad de estandarización y reproducibilidad pueden usarse en laboratorios clínicos medianos y pequeños. Inmunofluorescencia indirecta La inmunofluorescencia indirecta (IFI) es una de las técnicas más utilizadas en los estudios de autoinmunidad debido a su fácil manejo y estandarización. Sin embargo, la lectura e interpretación requieren de amplia experiencia.
  3. 3. pág. 3 Catedra de Inmunología - Facultad Ciencias de la Salud. Universidad Técnica de Manabí. Catedra de Inmunología, Escuela de XXXXXXXXXXX, Facultad Ciencias de la Salud. Universidad Técnica de Manabí. Alergia, tos recurrente, covid-19, dolor articular, asma, artritis,artrosis, dr. Jorge cañarte alcivar, defensas, inmunólogo, La técnica se basa en el reconocimiento de los anticuerpos que reconocen estructuras antigénicas celulares nativas. La interacción se evidencia por medio de un anticuerpo antiinmunoglobulina humana, producido en conejo, cabra o cobayo, dirigido contra las fracciones constantes (Fc) de las inmunoglobulinas IgG, IgA y/o IgM. (2) En la inmunofluorescencia indirecta el anticuerpo empleado no está marcado con ninguna sustancia, revelándose la presencia del antígeno al emplear un segundo anticuerpo marcado con un fluorocromo frente al anticuerpo primario. (3) La interacción se evidencia por medio de un anticuerpo antiinmunoglobulina humana, producido en conejo, cabra o cobayo, dirigido contra las fracciones constantes (Fc) de las inmunoglobulinas IgG, IgA y/o IgM. Determinación de antígenos por ELISA La modalidad más frecuente del método ELISA para la determinación de antígenos es el modelo ELISA "sándwich" directo. En este modelo, el Ac específico para la Ag de interés se encuentra adsorbido en un soporte sólido sobre el cual se añadirá la muestra biológica. En el caso de que en dicha muestra se encuentre la Ag, quedará capturado en la placa y será puesto en evidencia tras la adición de otro Ac específico conjugado con la enzima. Por último, se añade el sustrato incoloro que, por acción de la enzima, dará un producto coloreado que producirá un color observable a simple vista y cuantificable mediante un espectrofotómetro. (4) Se han desarrollado varios paquetes diagnósticos basados en este tipo de método para la identificación de patógenos y toxinas tales como Salmonella spp., Escherichia coli, enterotoxinas estafilocóccicas, entre otros. El método para la determinación de la avidez del enlace de IgG específica es un ensayo indirecto que consiste en un enzimoinmunoanálisis. El antígeno se emplea para recubrir los pocillos (fase sólida). La presencia de enlaces fuertes entre anticuerpos IgG y antígeno (es decir la avidez de la IgG) en una determinada muestra positiva para IgG se detecta comparando la señal de una muestra de referencia (es decir no tratada) con la señal de la misma muestra tratada con urea, que disocia los enlaces débiles entre IgG y el antígeno. (5) Contrainmunoelectroforesis La prueba de Contrainmunoelectroforesis (CIEF) es una técnica de inmunoprecipitación que utiliza
  4. 4. pág. 4 Catedra de Inmunología - Facultad Ciencias de la Salud. Universidad Técnica de Manabí. Catedra de Inmunología, Escuela de XXXXXXXXXXX, Facultad Ciencias de la Salud. Universidad Técnica de Manabí. Alergia, tos recurrente, covid-19, dolor articular, asma, artritis,artrosis, dr. Jorge cañarte alcivar, defensas, inmunólogo, antígenos puros o totales, y permite la rápida detección de anticuerpos o antígenos microbianos solubles en una variedad de fluidos corporales y tejidos. (6) En un par de pocillos practicados en un gel de agarosa se enfrentan la muestra en la cual deseamos estudiar la presencia de antígeno y el antisuero homólogo. Al aplicar un campo eléctrico a través del gel, el antígeno migra hacia el pocillo del antisuero y las inmunoglobulinas hacia el del antígeno, bien como consecuencia de la carga eléctrica o bien arrastradas en sentido contrario por el flujo osmótico que se establece en el interior del agar. Técnicas de aglutinación Las reacciones de aglutinación y de precipitación son la base de la mayor parte de las técnicas inmunológicas. Su principio se basa en la reacción antígeno-anticuerpo. Las técnicas de aglutinación son sólo semicuantitativas y algo más difíciles. La aglutinación de los antígenos nativos insolubles o de las partículas recubiertas por el antígeno puede evaluarse a simple vista con o sin la ayuda del microscopio. Entre las ventajas de las reacciones de aglutinación están su alto grado de sensibilidad y la enorme variedad de substancias identificables a través del uso de partículas que están recubiertas por antígeno o por anticuerpo. (7) Inmunocromatografía Es una técnica inmunológica que permite visualizar la reacción antígeno-anticuerpo por la acumulación del oro coloidal del conjugado en zonas específicas del papel de nitrocelulosa donde se fijan previamente anticuerpos de captura. (8) En la actualidad, esta técnica se viene utilizando para el diagnóstico rápido de varias enfermedades, a través de la detección de antígenos en diversos líquidos biológicos, tales como en infecciones por Estreptococos b- hemolítico, Chlamydia, virus de la hepatitis, malaria, etc.
  5. 5. pág. 5 Catedra de Inmunología - Facultad Ciencias de la Salud. Universidad Técnica de Manabí. Catedra de Inmunología, Escuela de XXXXXXXXXXX, Facultad Ciencias de la Salud. Universidad Técnica de Manabí. Alergia, tos recurrente, covid-19, dolor articular, asma, artritis,artrosis, dr. Jorge cañarte alcivar, defensas, inmunólogo, Conclusiones. - Se puede acotar que las técnicas de diagnóstico en el área de la inmunología son de suma importancia hoy por hoy, dichas técnicas han evolucionado, son menos invasivas y nos facilitan la determinación de las enfermedades autoinmunes para que se pueda emitir un tratamiento. Como se habló anteriormente existen múltiples técnicas, sin embargo todas tienen el mismo fundamento que radica en el reconocimiento de la unión antígeno- anticuerpo, además de que actualmente poseen una mayor especificidad y sensibilidad o en otras palabras nos brindan más precisión en sus resultados. Por su fácil manejo, una de las técnicas más utilizadas es la inmunofluorescencia indirecta y esta tiene muchos campos de aplicación como por ejemplo su uso en el área de microbiología al momento de diagnosticar algunos tipos de bacterias con sus cultivos que en estado positivo emiten fluorescencia color verde manzana. La inmunofluorescencia directa se basa en el reconocimiento de anticuerpos que reconocen estructuras antigénicas nativas, esta interacción se da por medio de un anticuerpo anti inmunoglobulina humana que se dirige en contra de las fracciones constantes de las inmunoglobulinas IgA, IgG o IgM. La inmunología tiene una aplicación bastante amplia, es una ciencia que se basa en las reacciones del organismo frente a agentes externos que pueden ser causantes de patologías, pienso que otra de las áreas más importantes donde la usamos es en la inmunocromatografía para la determinación de pruebas en las que necesitamos un resultado rápido y una técnica poco invasiva, un claro ejemplo son las pruebas rápidas para coronavirus.
  6. 6. pág. 6 Catedra de Inmunología - Facultad Ciencias de la Salud. Universidad Técnica de Manabí. Catedra de Inmunología, Escuela de XXXXXXXXXXX, Facultad Ciencias de la Salud. Universidad Técnica de Manabí. Alergia, tos recurrente, covid-19, dolor articular, asma, artritis,artrosis, dr. Jorge cañarte alcivar, defensas, inmunólogo, Bibliografía. - 1. Carla Bastías O., F. S. (2015). LABORATORIO DE INMUNOLOGÍA EN LA PRÁCTICA 2. Carles A, Bartalome R, Dominguez J, Lurdes M, Rabella N. SEIMC. [Online].; 2005. Acceso 23 de Agosto de 2021. Disponible en: https://seimc.org/contenidos/docume ntoscientificos/procedimientosmicrob iologia/seimc- procedimientomicrobiologia19.pdf. 3. Diego H, Caviedes J. ReumatologiaClinica. [Online].; 2010. Acceso 21 de Agosto de 2021. Disponible en: https://www.reumatologiaclinica.org/ es-tecnicas-inmunologicas-que- apoyan-el-articulo- S1699258X09002411. 4. Cercenado E, Cantón R. Seimc.org. [Online].; 2005. Acceso 21 de Agosto de 2021. Disponible en: https://seimc.org/contenidos/docume ntoscientificos/procedimientosmicrob iologia/seimc- procedimientomicrobiologia19.pdf. 5. Hernández Ramírez, D. F., & Cabiedes, J. (2010). Técnicas inmunológicas que apoyan el diagnóstico de las enfermedades autoinmunes. Reumatología Clínica, 6(3), 173–177. doi:10.1016/j.reuma.2009.10.003 6. Gosling J. Immunoassays: A Practical Approach. Oxford: Oxford University. [Online].; 2000. Acceso 21 de Agosto de 2021. Disponible en: http://scielo.sld.cu/pdf/hie/v51n1/hie 09113.pdf. 7. Becerra L, Campos C. SCIELO. [Online].; 2017. Acceso 23 de Agosto de 2021. Disponible en: Dialnet- TestDeAvidezEnElDiagnosticoDePrimo infeccionDeEnfer-6236151.pdf. 8. Acuña D, Cornejo W. SCIELO. [Online].; 2020. Acceso 23 de Agosto de 2021. Disponible en: http://www.scielo.org.pe/scielo.php? pid=S1025- 55832020000300294&script=sci_artt ext. 9. Aguilar V. MEDIAGRAPHICS. [Online].; 2004. Acceso 23 de Agosto de 2021. Disponible en: https://www.medigraphic.com/pdfs/g aceta/gm-2004/gms043p.pdf. 10. Escalante H, Huamanchay O, Davelois K. SCIELO. [Online].; 2001. Acceso 23 de Agosto de 2021. Disponible en: http://www.scielo.org.pe/scielo.php?s cript=sci_arttext&pid=S1726- 46342001000200002.
  7. 7. pág. 7 Catedra de Inmunología - Facultad Ciencias de la Salud. Universidad Técnica de Manabí. Catedra de Inmunología, Escuela de XXXXXXXXXXX, Facultad Ciencias de la Salud. Universidad Técnica de Manabí. Alergia, tos recurrente, covid-19, dolor articular, asma, artritis,artrosis, dr. Jorge cañarte alcivar, defensas, inmunólogo,
  8. 8. pág. 8 Catedra de Inmunología - Facultad Ciencias de la Salud. Universidad Técnica de Manabí. Catedra de Inmunología, Escuela de XXXXXXXXXXX, Facultad Ciencias de la Salud. Universidad Técnica de Manabí. Alergia, tos recurrente, covid-19, dolor articular, asma, artritis,artrosis, dr. Jorge cañarte alcivar, defensas, inmunólogo,

