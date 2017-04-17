REPUBLICA BOLIVARIANA DE VENEZUELA MINISTERIO DEL PODER POPULAR PARA LA EDUCACION UNIVERSITARIA, CIENCIA Y TECNOLOGIA INST...
INTRODUCCION En las últimas décadas la civilización ha crecido y se ha expandido por todo el globo terráqueo, llegando a s...
1.- Transito: Se puede decir que el transito es el movimiento de vehículos y personas que pasan por una calle, una carrete...
Transito medio anual: Se emplea para determinar las variaciones de los volúmenes de tránsito en las vías administradas med...
conveniencia es algo inferior a los del nivel de servicio A, porque la presencia de otros comienza a influir en el comport...
de tránsito, para así garantizar el adecuado funcionamiento de calles o carreteras. Densidad y capacidad: La densidad es e...
6.-Aplicaciones de los estudios de tránsito: Busca conocer las relaciones y limitaciones que condicionan la operación de l...
importantes en el diseño de la vía, en los usos de la tierra, o se construyan vías alternas. Variación diaria del volumen ...
8.-Levantamiento del tránsito promedio y de las horas pico: El factor de hora pico o FHP, se expresa como la relación que ...
CONCLUSION En todo diseño del tránsito y la vialidad, la condición que debe tener preferencia es proporcionarle seguridad ...
BIBLIOGRAFIA http://definicion.de/transito/ http://www.cuevadelcivil.com/2011/05/volumenes-de-transito-promedio- diarios.h...
  1. 1. REPUBLICA BOLIVARIANA DE VENEZUELA MINISTERIO DEL PODER POPULAR PARA LA EDUCACION UNIVERSITARIA, CIENCIA Y TECNOLOGIA INSTITUTO UNIVERSITARIO POLITECNICO “SANTIAGO MARIÑO” TRANSITO Integrantes: María Bautista. C.I:26317728 Mayelis Reyes. C.I:15240173 José Acosta. C.I: 21044728 Greidys Palencia. C.I:26201510 José Silva. C.I: 25492339 Rubén Mendoza. C.I:24432854 Ciudad Ojeda, abril de 2017
  2. 2. INTRODUCCION En las últimas décadas la civilización ha crecido y se ha expandido por todo el globo terráqueo, llegando a sitios aislados y necesitando así la conexión entre unos poblados y otros. Esto da pie a la construcción de vías y carreteras que permitan la movilización de masas a través de las mismas y facilitar así la comunicación terrestre. En este tiempo se ha comprobado a nivel mundial, una tendencia migratoria de grandes masas de población hacia los centros urbanos, esta migración ha producido un rápido crecimiento de las ciudades y conjuntamente con este comportamiento, el número de vehículos ha crecido en una progresión geométrica. En estas circunstancias, muchas áreas de las ciudades sufren concentración y la demanda de transito ha crecido por ello nace la necesidad de una ciencia que permita realizar estudios para mejorar el servicio que se le ofrece a los conductores. A la hora de realizar una mejora a una vía ya existente o de crear una nueva vía se deben llevar a cabo una serie de estudios, entre los cuales se encuentran los estudios de volúmenes, cálculo de la capacidad, niveles de servicios y entre otros. Dichos estudios se ejecutan con el fin de proveer la movilización de personas y mercancías de una manera segura, rápida, confortable, conveniente, económica y compatible con el medio ambiente.
  3. 3. 1.- Transito: Se puede decir que el transito es el movimiento de vehículos y personas que pasan por una calle, una carretera o cualquier tipo de camino. 2.-Tipos de Transito diario promedio Transito promedio diario: Se puede definir como el número total de vehículos que pasan por un punto determinado durante un periodo establecido. El periodo debe estar dado como días completos y además estar comprendido entre 1 a 365 días. Transito promedio diario anual: Es el volumen total de vehículos que pasan por una carretera en un periodo de tiempo determinado, que es mayor de un día y menor o igual a un año, dividido por el número de días comprendido en dicho período de medición Tratándose de un promedio simple, el Transito promedio diario anual no refleja las variaciones extremas que, por el límite superior, pueden llegar a duplicar los volúmenes promedios del tránsito en algunas carreteras. Promedio diario mensual: Aforos TRÁNSITO Manuales: Uno o más aforadores, para recopilar datos en lugares específicos, puede emplearse para obtener información detallada de: 1. Clasificación vehicular (camiones por tamaño, peso, numero de ejes, o, peso, numero de ejes, etc., autobuses, motocicletas, bicicletas). etc., autobuses, motocicletas, bicicletas). 2. Movimientos direccionales en una intersección o en una entrada. 3. Dirección de recorrido.. 4. Procedencia de los vehículos por medio de las placas. 5. Movimientos peatonales 6. Uso de carril y/o Uso de carril y/o longitud de colas longitud de colas 7. Número de pasajeros por vehículos. 8. Obediencia a los dispositivos para el control de tránsito. Transito promedio diario semanal: Es igual al tránsito total dividido para los siete días de conteo los cuales debe dividirse en vehículos livianos y comerciales importantes en el diseño de pavimentos.
  4. 4. Transito medio anual: Se emplea para determinar las variaciones de los volúmenes de tránsito en las vías administradas mediante peajes, también para establecer patrocines de viajes en zonas de interés. Tipos de transito:  Transito normal: Es aquel que circula normalmente por la carretera. El crecimiento normal del tránsito es el incremento del volumen debido al aumento en número y uso de vehículos de motor.  Transito inducido: Es aquel tránsito que no se hubiera presentado sin el proyecto; aparecen gracias a la disminución de los costos de operación de los vehículos y debido al mejoramiento en el uso del suelo adyacente al camino.  Transito desviado: Es aquel que existe en otras vías de transporte como rutas alternas, ríos, ferrocarriles y aviones. 3.-Niveles de servicio: los niveles de servicio se utilizan para evaluar la calidad del flujo. Es una medida que pueden tener en la capacidad muchos factores tales como la velocidad, el tiempo de recorrido, las interrupciones del tránsito, la libertad de maniobras, la seguridad, los costos de operación, etc. A cada nivel de servicio corresponde un Volumen de Servicio, que será el máximo número de vehículos por unidad de tiempo, que pasará mientras se conserve dicho nivel. Las condiciones de operación de estos niveles, para sistemas viales de circulación continua son:  Nivel de Servicio A: Representa una circulación a flujo libre. Los usuarios, considerados en forma individual, están virtualmente libres de los efectos de la presencia de otros en la circulación. Poseen una altísima libertad para seleccionar sus velocidades deseadas y maniobrar dentro del tránsito. El nivel general de comodidad y conveniencia proporcionado por la circulación al conductor, pasajero o peatón, es excelente.  Nivel de Servicio B: Está dentro del rango del flujo estable, aunque se empiezan a observar otros vehículos integrantes de la circulación. La libertad de selección de las velocidades deseadas, sigue relativamente inafectada, aunque disminuye un poco la libertad de maniobra en relación con la del nivel de servicio A. El nivel de comodidad y
  5. 5. conveniencia es algo inferior a los del nivel de servicio A, porque la presencia de otros comienza a influir en el comportamiento individual de cada uno.  Nivel de Servicio C: Pertenece al rango del flujo estable, pero marca el comienzo del dominio en el que la operación de los usuarios individuales se ve afectada de forma significativa por las interacciones con los otros usuarios. La selección de velocidad se ve afectada por la presencia de otros, y la libertad de maniobra comienza a ser restringida. El nivel de comodidad y conveniencia desciende notablemente.  Nivel de Servicio D: Representa una circulación de densidad elevada, aunque estable. La velocidad y libertad de maniobra quedan seriamente restringidas, y el conductor o peatón experimenta un nivel general de comodidad y conveniencia bajo. Los pequeños incrementos del flujo generalmente ocasionan problemas de funcionamiento.  Nivel de Servicio E: El funcionamiento está en él, o cerca del, límite de su capacidad. La velocidad de todos se ve reducida a un valor bajo, bastante uniforme. La libertad de maniobra para circular es extremadamente difícil, y se consigue forzando a un vehículo o peatón a “ceder el paso”. Los niveles de comodidad y conveniencia son enormemente bajos, siendo muy elevada la frustración de los conductores o peatones. La circulación es normalmente inestable, debido a que los pequeños aumentos del flujo o ligeras perturbaciones del tránsito producen colapsos.  Nivel de Servicio F: Representa condiciones de flujo forzado. Esta situación se produce cuando la cantidad de tránsito que se acerca a un punto o calzada, excede la cantidad que puede pasar por él. En estos lugares se forman colas, donde la operación se caracteriza por la existencia de ondas de parada y arranque, extremadamente inestables. Volumen: Es el número de vehículos que pasa por un punto a lo largo de una carretera o de un carril durante una unidad de tiempo determinado. Este se mide en vehículos por días, vehículos por hora, etc. Al proyectar una carretera o calle es de vital importancia que se conozcan y estudien las variaciones periódicas de los volúmenes de transito al interior de la arteria vial constituyente de la infraestructura física o componente estático de los sistemas
  6. 6. de tránsito, para así garantizar el adecuado funcionamiento de calles o carreteras. Densidad y capacidad: La densidad es el número de vehículos que ocupan una unidad de longitud de carretera en un instante dado. Y la capacidad es el máximo volumen horario de transito que puede de manera razonable circular por un punto o una sección de carretera bajo las condiciones prevalecientes de la carretera y el mismo tránsito vehicular. 4.-Estudio de las características del tránsito: El estudio tiene como deducir las relaciones existentes entre sus características y el trazo de la red por la que circulan. Para un correcto estudio es preciso sintetizar todas las variables que ejercen algún tipo de influencia en ella. 5.-Dimensiones y peso de los vehículos tipo:
  7. 7. 6.-Aplicaciones de los estudios de tránsito: Busca conocer las relaciones y limitaciones que condicionan la operación de la vialidad. Es importante la toma de decisiones acerca del diseño, control o mantenimiento de la vialidad, ya que, pueden significar reducción de congestión de tránsito, de los accidentes viales, de los costos, entre otros beneficios, lo cual se traduce en mayor eficiencia en el funcionamiento de las estructuras viales. Los estudios de tránsito sirven para identificar las características relevantes y definir los problemas relacionados con la planeación y la operación del tránsito y la infraestructura de vías y carreteras, además el volumen del tránsito es fundamental para el desarrollo y proyección de vías. Aplicaciones de los estudios de tránsito son: Planeación: Es la base para el proceso de desarrollo y organización del transporte. Con la planificación se decide con anticipación los cursos de acción a seguir, cómo llevarlos a cabo, dónde y quien lo hará. Proyecto: La ingeniera de tránsito debe proyectar los detalles geométricos de las vías, determinar su posible deficiencia en capacidad y planear programas para regular el tránsito, de acuerdo al nivel de servicio que se le asigne; así como la determinación de requerimientos de nuevas carreteras. Construcción: En la construcción se debe desarrollar varios cuadros o propuestas de desvíos de tránsito, si es una vía que se encuentre en uso. Los desvíos que se realicen deben planificarse, para disminuir los efectos negativos a los usuarios de la misma y buscar alternativas si se requieren, así como prever las situaciones que podrían presentarse. Operación: Se relaciona con los controles del sistema, es decir, de controles de semáforos, trenes, control del tráfico aéreo, entre otros; así como de las políticas, las fuentes de financiamiento y regulación del transporte. Consiste en analizar las condiciones de la viabilidad del transporte, estudiando aspectos tanto internos como externos, que influyan en la seguridad e integridad de los usuarios. 7.-Fluctuaciones (Variaciones) del volumen de tránsito. Variación mensual del volumen de tránsito Los meses en que las vías presentan máximos volúmenes de tráfico son por lo general los meses de vacación escolar, meses de vacación de fin de año, mes de alguna festividad regional, etc. Por lo general estas variaciones se mantienen constantes año a año siempre que no se realice cambios
  8. 8. importantes en el diseño de la vía, en los usos de la tierra, o se construyan vías alternas. Variación diaria del volumen de tránsito En carreteras principales se presentan volúmenes estables de lunes a viernes, registrándose valores máximos durante los fines de semana ya que se añade la demanda de usuarios de tipo turístico y recreacional. Existe una notable variación en días de eventos especiales como ser: aniversarios regionales o estatales, navidad, fin de año, competiciones deportivas, etc. Variación horaria del volumen de tránsito Es la variación que se presenta en los volúmenes de tránsito a lo largo de las horas del día, esta variación depende del tipo de ruta y la actividad que prevalezca sobre la misma, como ser: rutas de tipo agrícola, comercial, turística, etc. Un ejemplo de variaciones horarias se presenta en las ciudades, los volúmenes de tráfico son bajos en la madrugada, este se incrementa hasta un máximo entre las 07:30 y las 09:30 horas; luego baja para alcanzar otro máximo entre las 14:00 y las 15:00 horas; por último alcanza un tercer máximo entre las 18:00 y las 20:00 horas para luego bajar nuevamente a un mínimo en la madrugada. Variación del volumen de tránsito en la hora de máxima demanda El valor obtenido de un volumen horario de máxima demanda, no necesariamente es constante a lo largo de toda la hora, existen periodos dentro de la hora donde las tasas de flujo son mayores a la de la hora misma. Para hacer un análisis de las variaciones de volumen de tráfico en la hora de máxima demanda se utiliza el factor horario de máxima demanda que relaciona el volumen horario de máxima demanda con el flujo máximo. Su fórmula matemática es: Donde: FHMD = Factor Horario de Máxima Demanda VHMD = Volumen Horario de Máxima Demanda N = Número de periodos durante la hora de máxima demanda Qmáx = Flujo máximo
  9. 9. 8.-Levantamiento del tránsito promedio y de las horas pico: El factor de hora pico o FHP, se expresa como la relación que siempre será igual o menor que la unidad, entre la cuarta parte del volumen de tránsito durante la hora pico y el volumen mayor registrado durante el lapso de quince minutos dentro de dicha hora pico. O sea que al afectar los volúmenes horarios de diseño por este factor, se están asumiendo las condiciones más exigentes de la demanda, a las cuales debe responder la propuesta de solución de reconstrucción, mejoramiento o ampliación de una carretera determinada. La decisión de afectar o no el volumen horario de diseño por este factor, muy utilizado en los cálculos de capacidad y niveles de servicio, depende del grado en que las fluctuaciones del movimiento vehicular durante la hora máxima, por su relevante significación, afectan las decisiones operativas y de diseño de la carretera. En muchas soluciones viales en el área rural, los analistas se limitan a examinar las condiciones promedio durante la hora pico. En general, se considera que cuando el FHP es menor de 0.85, las condiciones operativas de la carretera variarán sustancialmente. 9.-Predicción del tránsito: Las obras viales deben proyectarse de manera que cubran las necesidades durante toda su vida útil. Por esto se debe estimar el tránsito que soportará la misma en el futuro. Esta predicción se hace en base a cuatro componentes:  Transito atraído: Es el que se desviará de otras vías hacia la nueva. Este tránsito se determina en base a la economía de tiempo que ofrece el nuevo servicio.  Transito generado: Es el tránsito de viajes totalmente nuevos y viajes que antes se hacían por otro medio de transporte.  Transito desarrollado: Es aquel que se le debe asignar al camino en virtud del desarrollo del “Uso del Suelo” producido por la nueva facilidad vial  Crecimiento normal del tránsito: Es un incremento en el tránsito producto de progresos técnicos, económicos, sociales y demográficos en la comunidad.
  10. 10. CONCLUSION En todo diseño del tránsito y la vialidad, la condición que debe tener preferencia es proporcionarle seguridad al tránsito. El objetivo es lograr que el conductor circule cómodamente por las distintas vialidades evitando, en lo más posible, que le afecten factores externos como por ejemplo: el clima, el uso del suelo, los medios de comunicación. Todo a mano de los estudios conseguidos con el tiempo, sus volúmenes, sus tipos de tránsito, capacidad y promedios registrados. Por medio de todo esto se ha alcanzado a lo largo de los años la información suficiente para realizar estudios más profundos y promover soluciones, mejoras y nuevos conceptos en lo que tránsito y vías se refiere.
  11. 11. BIBLIOGRAFIA http://definicion.de/transito/ http://www.cuevadelcivil.com/2011/05/volumenes-de-transito-promedio- diarios.html https://es.scribd.com/doc/133290368/El-Transito-Promedio-Diario-Anual https://es.slideshare.net/raysugar5/diseo-de-transito http://www.construaprende.com/docs/tesis/297-trazo-construccion- carretera?start=10 https://www.academia.edu/8303458/CAPACIDAD_Y_NIVELES_DE_SERVICIO _DE_LA_INFRAESTRUCTURA_VIAL http://www.enciclopediadetareas.net/2013/09/que-es-el-volumen-de- transito.html https://es.slideshare.net/sjnavarro/trnsito-1851608 https://sirio.ua.es/proyectos/manual_%20carreteras/01020103.pdf https://topoviasdecomunicacion.wordpress.com/2013/10/06/reporte-del-5- de-octubre/ https://www.slideshare.net/CastroDavidGarcia/aplicaciones-de-la-ingeniera- de-trnsito http://html.rincondelvago.com/transporte.html http://ingenieriareal.com/relacion-entre-el-volumen-horario-de-proyecto-vhp- y-el-transito-promedio-diario-anual-tpda

