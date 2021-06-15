María Armella

Successfully reported this slideshow.
REPUBLICA BOLIVARIANA DE VENEZUELA MINISTERIO DEL PODER POPULAR PARA LA EDUCACION SUPERIOR INSTITUTO UNIVERSITARIO DE TECNOLOGÍA "ANTONIO JOSÉ DE SUCRE" EXTENSIÓN SAN FELIPE- EDO. YARACUY
Mi opinión seria que cada tema que se ha dado en la materia es sumamente importante e interesante porque a temas que antes...
objetos por sí mismo (por ejemplo, un robot que se enseñó a sí mismo a dar vuelta un cubo de madera con los dedos). Esta m...
Informática y el avance tecnológico

  1. 1. REPUBLICA BOLIVARIANA DE VENEZUELA MINISTERIO DEL PODER POPULAR PARA LA EDUCACION SUPERIOR INSTITUTO UNIVERSITARIO DE TECNOLOGÍA "ANTONIO JOSÉ DE SUCRE" EXTENSIÓN SAN FELIPE- EDO. YARACUY RESUMEN María Alejandra Armella C.I: 29813548 Chivacoa-Edo. Yaracuy Seguridad industrial. Escuela 77
  2. 2. Mi opinión seria que cada tema que se ha dado en la materia es sumamente importante e interesante porque a temas que antes no sabía de que se trataban en esta materia (Informática) nos han explicado y enseñado en que consiste, como es utilizado hoy en día y como han evolucionado cada cosa, a mi en lo personal me pareció extraordinario como avanzo tanto las cosas en especial el computador cada una de las cinco generaciones de ordenadores se caracteriza por un importante desarrollo tecnológico, que cambió fundamentalmente la forma en que funcionan estos dispositivos. Desde que comencé a estudiar la materia de informática pude darme cuenta la gran importancia que tiene y como es tan indispensable en la vida actual, forma parte esencial de la cotidianidad de las personas, porque con cada uno de los programas que nos ofrece, nos está permitiendo una comunicación mucho más avanzada que en los tiempos de nuestros antepasados, ya que nos es más fácil comunicarnos con otros sin necesidad de trasladarnos y a tan solo según, por más grande que fuese la distancia, la informática se ha vuelto indispensable hoy en día, ya que gracias a ella se pueden realizar actividades simples como una tarea de la universidad. hasta actividades complejas en grandes compañías, y con tan solo un clic podemos estarnos comunicando con una persona hasta el otro extremo del planeta, también se puede ver que existen muchos riesgos al entrar a una plataforma, al dar datos en una red social o tan solo dar los datos de tus tarjetas se pueden ver muchos robos cibernéticos también me pareció muy interesante fue los tipos de redes que existen, varios de esos tipos de redes se utilizan mucho y son muy importantes e indispensables, a mi parecer he aprendido bastante de esta materia y cosas que utilizaba diariamente ahora se que elementos se utilizan como son llamados, gracias a esta materia, de verdad es muy útil y al ir aprendiendo o haciendo una tarea se va aprendiendo a tener cuidado o ser más prevenido, ser más cuidadoso cuando colocamos nuestros datos personales e importantes en un sitio web porque no se sabe luego que harán con nuestros datos, lo importante que es tener una protección tanto para nuestra computadora como para nuestro teléfono y todo equipo electrónico. Hay un avance que de verdad me parece muy interesante y quisiera verlo ya cuando este más avanzado La destreza robótica A pesar de que en las ferias de ciencias a nivel mundial se muestren distintos modelos de robots, lo cierto es que estos dispositivos siguen siendo torpes y no muy versátiles. En una línea de ensamblaje un robot puede hacer el mismo trabajo con precisión sin parar un momento. Sin embargo, cuando se introducen cambios inesperados, los robots no actúan como los seres humanos ya que no pueden ser programados para ver un objeto y responder al mismo espontáneamente. En la actualidad la empresa estadounidense Dactyl, creadora de OpenAI, ha desarrollado robots con inteligencia artificial que son capaces de manipular
  3. 3. objetos por sí mismo (por ejemplo, un robot que se enseñó a sí mismo a dar vuelta un cubo de madera con los dedos). Esta mano robótica y el software que les permite manipularla podría hacer que en un futuro los robots hicieran, por ejemplo, actividades domésticas como lavar los platos. Gracias, profesora Jenny por enseñarnos y darme la oportunidad de poder dar mi opinión sobre la materia y sobre el avance tecnológico que me llama la atención!!

