SOUNDCLOUD AUTORES: TUTOR: LING QUINTERO MSC. ÁNGEL HERNANDEZ MARIA ANYILETH ARISMENDI MODULO 4 REPÚBLICA BOLIVARIANA DE V...
La mayor plataforma de audio y música del mundo, SoundCloud permite descubrir y disfrutar de la mejor selección de música ...
Es una red social para músicos, que representa un canal para la distribución de su música, en esta aplicación la idea es m...
Graba y sube fácilmente sonidos, y compártelos de manera privada o pública con amigos, blogs, sitios y todas tus redes soc...
EN LINEA SoundCloud en línea es completamente gratis y ni siquiera necesita crear una cuenta para hacerlo. Sin embargo, pa...
Subir material gráfico de la pista 2 Monetizar las reproducciones de pistas 3 1 Seleccionar qué regiones pueden reproducir...
Cargue pistas de hasta seis horas y 45 minutos de duración 01 No hay límite en la cantidad de pistas cargadas y descargar ...
No es necesario ser productor para mejorar su experiencia, Con SoundCloud Go por $ 4,99 / mes, puede guardar pistas de Sou...
Ingresa a la plataforma ubicando en el URL soundcloud.com SOUNDCLOUD Damos CLICK en registrase gratis
Se desplegara una ventana, en donde muestra varias opciones para registrarte de una maneras mas sencilla y confiable. REGI...
Notarás de inmediato que en la barra superior aparecera tu nombre. SOUNDCLOUD Ingresa el nombre con el que desees ser visi...
STREAM SoundCloud te recomienda automáticamente una selección de música, que si es de tu agrado puede dar CLICK y comenzar...
Una vez seleccionada la música, poscats, o audiolibro se actualizara tu lista de reproducción, puedes ir trabajando la pag...
En la sección biblioteca encontraras tus movientos en esta plataforma. Interacciones
Si deseas descargar algun podcats, si el creador te lo permite da click en MAS, se desplegara opciones y seleccionas DESCA...
Existen algunas formas diferentes de mantener la privacidad en SoundCloud. • Bloquear a otros usuarios • Controlar quién t...
Ingresa con tu cuenta y comenta nuestro podcast.
La invitación a que se registren y comenten nuestro podcasts Muchas gracias
SoundCloud

Maestrante en Orientación educativa
Maria Anyileth Arismendi

no profile picture user

  1. 1. SOUNDCLOUD AUTORES: TUTOR: LING QUINTERO MSC. ÁNGEL HERNANDEZ MARIA ANYILETH ARISMENDI MODULO 4 REPÚBLICA BOLIVARIANA DE VENEZUELA UNIVERSIDAD PEDAGÓGICA EXPERIMENTAL LIBERTADOR INSTITUTO PEDAGÓGICO RURAL GERVASIO RUBIO RUBIO ESTADO TÁCHIRA
  2. 2. La mayor plataforma de audio y música del mundo, SoundCloud permite descubrir y disfrutar de la mejor selección de música de la comunidad de creadores más diversa del planeta.
  3. 3. Es una red social para músicos, que representa un canal para la distribución de su música, en esta aplicación la idea es mostrar la música o audios ya terminada, SoundCloud analiza la canción, el audio y su onda sonora.
  4. 4. Graba y sube fácilmente sonidos, y compártelos de manera privada o pública con amigos, blogs, sitios y todas tus redes sociales. Interactúa directamente con tus fans intercambiando comentarios y promueve tu trabajo. SÉ UN OYENTE Encuentra nueva música. Sigue a los creadores en SoundCloud en los que estés interesado y observa cómo tu stream crece. Guarda tus pistas y listas favoritas en tus Me gusta y sorpréndete cuando nuestras recomendaciones de canciones relacionadas. SÉ UN COMISARIO SE UN CREADOR Reúne a tus propios seguidores. Escucha, guarda y sigue a los creadores futuros, crea listas de reproducción exitosas y comparte tu pasión con tus seguidores.
  5. 5. EN LINEA SoundCloud en línea es completamente gratis y ni siquiera necesita crear una cuenta para hacerlo. Sin embargo, para cargar y comentar pistas, deberá registrarse. GRATUIDAD Los usuarios gratuitos tienen un límite de carga de tres horas de audio y el tamaño de los archivos no puede superar los 4 GB. Además, una pista creada por un usuario gratuito solo se puede descargar un máximo de 100 veces.
  6. 6. Subir material gráfico de la pista 2 Monetizar las reproducciones de pistas 3 1 Seleccionar qué regiones pueden reproducir sus pistas 4 Dividir los ingresos con los colaboradores (por ejemplo, compañeros de banda) 5 Pon tus pistas en las mejores listas de reproducción 6 Obtener respuestas de soporte garantizadas de 1 día
  7. 7. Cargue pistas de hasta seis horas y 45 minutos de duración 01 No hay límite en la cantidad de pistas cargadas y descargar de pistas 02 Reemplazar una pista ya cargada con un nuevo archivo (manteniendo intactas reproducciones, estadísticas y comentarios) 03 Mantiene más contacto con su audiencia con una mirada avanzada a la información de los oyentes 04 05 Desactivar los comentarios y la visualización de estadísticas públicas Obtiene descuentos ofrecidos por los socios de hardware y software de SoundCloud 06 Acceso al paquete exclusivo de complementos de audio Gobbler- SoundCloud 07 Soporte de chat en vivo 24/7 08
  8. 8. No es necesario ser productor para mejorar su experiencia, Con SoundCloud Go por $ 4,99 / mes, puede guardar pistas de SoundCloud para escucharlas sin conexión y escucharlas en línea sin anuncios. SoundCloud Go +, tiene un precio de $ 9.99 / mes, le brinda audio de alta calidad y acceso a una biblioteca exclusiva de pistas de la lista A que solo tienen los suscriptores de Go +. Si eres un estudiante matriculado en un colegio o universidad, puedes obtener SoundCloud Go + con un 50 por ciento de descuento por hasta cuatro años.
  9. 9. Ingresa a la plataforma ubicando en el URL soundcloud.com SOUNDCLOUD Damos CLICK en registrase gratis
  10. 10. Se desplegara una ventana, en donde muestra varias opciones para registrarte de una maneras mas sencilla y confiable. REGISTRO SOUNDCLOUD Selecciona los datos que se solicitan. Y luego, da CLICK en continuar.
  11. 11. Notarás de inmediato que en la barra superior aparecera tu nombre. SOUNDCLOUD Ingresa el nombre con el que desees ser visible. Y comienza de esta linda experiencia.
  12. 12. STREAM SoundCloud te recomienda automáticamente una selección de música, que si es de tu agrado puede dar CLICK y comenzar a escuchar o precisar lo que desees en el campo de búsqueda.
  13. 13. Una vez seleccionada la música, poscats, o audiolibro se actualizara tu lista de reproducción, puedes ir trabajando la pagina, dar like, seguir, comentar, compartir…
  14. 14. En la sección biblioteca encontraras tus movientos en esta plataforma. Interacciones
  15. 15. Si deseas descargar algun podcats, si el creador te lo permite da click en MAS, se desplegara opciones y seleccionas DESCARGAR ARCHIVO. En una nueva ventana, en ocasiones te indicara que confirmes tu cuenta. Para comentar un podcast, das CLICK en la parte que mas te haya gustado. 03 01 02
  16. 16. Existen algunas formas diferentes de mantener la privacidad en SoundCloud. • Bloquear a otros usuarios • Controlar quién te manda mensajes • Controlar las búsquedas de Google LA PRIVACIDAD DENTRO DE LA COMUNIDAD DE SOUNDCLOUD
  17. 17. Ingresa con tu cuenta y comenta nuestro podcast.
  18. 18. La invitación a que se registren y comenten nuestro podcasts Muchas gracias

