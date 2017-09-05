HERRAMIENTAS DE ENVIO DE GRAN TAMAÑO En la actualidad con la facilidad que tenemos con los medio electronicos, podemos hac...
 Es directo: vía P2p. Es decir, no funciona como Dropbox o One Drive donde primero se suben los archivos a su servidor y ...
plataforma, éste solamente puede ser descargado utilizando los enlaces que son proveídos al remitente y a los destinatario...
 JUMBOMAIL Es un servicio gratuito basado en la nube para el envío y el almacenamiento de archivos de gran tamaño, se pue...
Herramientas de envio de gran tamaño

