Dea ensayo

  1. 1. UNIVERSIDAD DEL ATLANTICO MARIA ALEJANDRA DE LA HOZ ESCORCIA LICENCIATURA EN EDUCACION PARA PERSONAS CON LIMITACIONES O CAPACIDADES EXCEPCIONALES QUINTO SEMESTRE TRASTORNOS DEL APRENDIZAJE JOHANNA CUADROS DIFICULTADES DEL APRENDIZAJE 2017-2
  2. 2. DIFICULTADES EN EL APRENDIZAJE (DA) Cada día es más frecuente escuchar a padres y maestros preocupados porque los niños no avanzan en sus procesos de aprendizaje o con un ritmo de trabajo lento y pese a los esfuerzos realizados por ambos es muy poco lo que se observa de progreso. No se explica cómo a pesar de estar en un siglo de tantos avances tecnológicos, técnicos y del conocimiento, aún quede en el aire, sin aparente respuesta. La pregunta: ¿qué hacer para ayudar a estos niños con dificultades de aprendizaje en la escuela? Existen niños que presentan limitaciones específicas en sus habilidades para aprender a leer, escribir, en las matemáticas, en sus relaciones sociales que lo llevan a tener dificultades en el comportamiento, con frecuencia se dice que éstos niños tienen un problema de aprendizaje. La vida escolar es una parte esencial en la existencia de un niño, ya que ahí se involucra el estado de salud, la estructura de su personalidad y del ambiente va depender que pueda lograr una buena adaptación a la escuela. Antes de alterar la situación de las DA, es necesario prestar atención en forma prioritaria a las modificaciones de los factores de interacción que afectan el aprendizaje del niño. Algunos factores causantes de las DA son: problemas de clases socioeconómicamente desfavorecidas, oportunidades educacionales inadecuadas, cuidados pre, peri y posnatales deficientes, desnutrición, infecciones, interacciones familiares deficientes, relaciones niño-adulto distorsionadas, errores pedagógicos, situaciones de aprendizaje limitantes, etc. Según Coplin y Morgan en el 1998, las causas de los problemas de aprendizaje no necesariamente son interna al niño. Según este punto de vista, la mejor manera de remediar la falta del logro es la modificación de las condiciones ambientales y didácticas. Un problema básico con esta perspectiva es que no explica adecuadamente los déficits específicos encontrados en muchos niños con dificultades en el aprendizaje. Bien, esto nos da a entender que el niño en la etapa infantil tiene una gran posibilidad de ser una esponja, es decir, el infante absorbe todo lo que se le enseña con facilidad, pero al encontrarse con un impedimento como pueden ser falta de atención de sus padres que involucra no estar al pendiente de cómo va en la escuela y como realiza sus tareas, hace que el niño pierda el interés, y que no se corrijan los errores, esto sucede más porque hay familia que tienen la idea errónea de que los hijos son mandados a la escuela para aprender, en el cual ellos no tienen por qué preocuparse de ellos por lo que el responsable de su aprendizaje es el maestro. Cuando se debe de pensar que la responsabilidad cae
  3. 3. en el trabajo en equipo tanto docente como padres de familia o en su defecto tutores. Se requiere de una evaluación muy cuidadosa tanto de los especialistas como de las personas que tengan contacto directo con el individuo, a continuación le daremos a conocer algunas áreas con las que se pueden detectar:  Lenguaje: Problema al aprender hablar, escuchar, leer, comprender, reconocer palabras, expresar, hacer cálculos matemáticos, solucionar problemas, etc.  Motriz: Dificultad en la manipulación de los objetos, al tener equilibrio, torpeza brincando, corriendo o escalando.  Social: Problema al relacionarse con los demás, por tanto hay cambio de humor repentinos y frecuentes; y llantos excesivos.  Cognitiva: Dificultad en entender conceptos básicos, como la forma y colores y la habilidad de organizarse. También para reafirmar lo antes mencionado hay que ser buenos psicólogos y entender el comportamiento que nos dan nuestros hijos o alumnos porque solo así podremos examinar si el niño(a) puede tener algún problema de aprendizaje o algún otro problema que este impidiendo su aprendizaje les muestro algunos comportamientos:  Bajo rendimiento académico  Dificultad para aprender lecciones  Problema de distracción constante  Agresividad o pasividad excesiva  Dificultad para mantener la atención  Dificultad al seguir ordenes Algunos Trastornos de aprendizaje Según Pérez (1978), “cuando un(a) estudiante no tiene suficientemente desarrollada la direccionalidad y la lateralidad, tropezará con obstáculos insuperables en el aprendizaje de la lectura y la escritura. En primer lugar, muchas de las letras que le enseñemos, no le ofrecerán ninguna base para diferenciarlas. Sin lateralidad no hay diferencia entre la b y la d, por ejemplo. No es que niño(a) esté confundido o que no haya aprendido la diferencia, ni tampoco que invierta la letra. Lo que ocurre en el fondo de la cuestión es que para este(a) estudiante no existe diferencia entre ellas”. Un niño(a) que tenga algún problema de nacimiento, experiencia que le haya afectado hará que su proceso en un aula de clases sea muy baja o de límites para su aprendizaje, es por eso que debemos de saber cómo apoyarlos, guiarlos,
  4. 4. auxiliarlos para sacarlos del error en donde esta y dejar esa idea absurda de que no es inteligente o apto para la escuela. Los trastornos más comunes de las DA son: Dislexia: Dificultad que afecta la identificación y memorización de letras o grupos, la falta de orden y ritmo en la colocación o mala estructuración de las frases, afectando tanto la lectura como la escritura. Por ejemplo: confusión en el conocimiento de las letras (d, b, u, n, p, q, g y j). Digrafía: Problema para aprender a escribir, originado por una disfunción cerebral mínima. Por ejemplo: sustituciones, inversiones y omisiones de las palabras o letras. Discalculia: Dificultad en la realización de cálculos matemáticos, se manifiesta en una falta de recordar reglas, métodos, formulas, secuencias, o también en la confusión de signos, números, tiempo y dirección. Por ejemplo: Dificultad en las series numéricas. Dispraxia: Causa problemas con la planificación y coordinación de los movimientos físicos. Puede afectar cosas como las habilidades motoras finas (usar los músculos pequeños de las manos y antebrazos), las habilidades motoras gruesas (usar los músculos largos de los brazos, piernas y torso), coordinación y movimientos que participan en la producción del habla. Disortografía: Es un trastorno del lenguaje específico de la escritura. Los niños con disortografía tienen problemas para deletrear las palabras y cometen habitualmente errores como el intercambio y reemplazo de letras, escribir unidas varias palabras o separadas por sílabas y/o escribir las palabras tal y como las pronuncian. TDAH: El trastorno por déficit de atención con hiperactividad (TDAH) dificultad para permanecer sentados, concentrarse, enfocarse y controlar sus impulsos y emociones.
  5. 5. BIBLIOGRAFIA  Aguilar Jiménez, A. (2004). Introducción a las dificultades del Aprendizaje.  Morales Vázquez, C. (2009). Problemas de Aprendizaje. Universidad Autónoma de Chiapas. Licenciatura en Pedagogía.

