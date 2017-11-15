Energy Metabolism 2017 Edition

Energy Metabolism MARI-ANN BENIGNO-BRINGAS, MD Assistant Professor A Department of Biochemistry & Nutrition FEU-NRMF Insti...
Foodstuff CHO, CHON, FA oxidized Glycolysis TCA cycle FA oxidation produces CO2 ATP Reducing Equivalents ELECTRON TRANSPOR...
I. Bioenergetics A. Laws of Thermodynamics B. Thermodynamic Concepts C. ATP & Phosphagens II. Biologic Oxidation A. Redox ...
Bioenergetics - study of energy transformation that accompanies biochemical reactions.  Energy Metabolism All living orga...
1st: Law of Energy Conservation Laws of Thermodynamics Bioenergetics The total energy of a system + surroundings is consta...
2nd: Law of Entropy Laws of Thermodynamics Bioenergetics The entropy of a system + surrounding increases until equilibrium...
Thermodynamic Concepts    ΔH = ΔG + T ΔS where T= absolute temp. Change in enthalpy = change in free energy + T [change...
Enthalpy (H) - the heat content of a system E = internal energy P = pressure V = volume Calorimetry - the measurement of ...
Entropy (S) - the degree of disorder of the system T = temperature H = enthalpy G = free energy  refers to the portion of...
RELATIONSHIP BETWEEN CHANGES IN FREE ENERGY, ENTHALPY AND ENTROPY CHANGE IN ENTHALPY • Heat released or absorbed during a ...
Free Energy (G) • portion of the total energy that can support useful work • introduced by Josiah Gibbs ΔGo’ = -2.303 RT l...
Standard state : pH = 7.0 Temp = 25o C or 298o K [Solute] = 1 Molar Pressure = 1 atm; 760 mmHg Thermodynamic Concepts Stan...
FREE ENERGY  energy that is available for doing work  just like water spontaneously falling from a higher to a lower gro...
Standard Free Energy Change With regards to spontaneity, endergonic reactions CANNOT occur spontaneously exergonic reactio...
Free Energy Change Biologic systems • Δ G° = ΔH° - TΔS° Redox reactions • ΔG° = -nFε° Biochemical reactions • Δ G°rxn = -R...
Coupled Reactions = endergonic + exergonic  Catabolic processes are coupled to anabolic processes  Hydrogenation-Dehydro...
- co-factor: Mg++ - aka “energy currency of the cell” [Lipmann Law] ~ PPP ~ The ATP    ATP [Adenosine triphosphate]
~ PPP ~    G= -7.3 Kcal/mol ATP  ADP + Pi ATP  AMP + PPi G= -7.7 Kcal/mol PPi  2 Pi G= -8 Kcal/mol The ATP
The ATP QUESTION: Why is ADP + Pi more stable than ATP?
The ATP  ATP participates covalently in the enzyme-catalyzed reaction to which it contributes free energy  Some processe...
The ATP Hydrolysis of organophosphates OrganoPO4 compound Go’ (Kcal/mol) phosphoenolpyruvate (PEP) -14.8 carbamoyl phospha...
Sources of ATP Phosphagens - high energy compounds that serve as energy reservoirs 1 The ATP ETC oxidative phosphorylation...
Kreb’s Cycle Glycolysis
Sources of ATP The ATP (2 ATPs)‫‏‬ (1 ATP)‫‏‬ (3 ATPs)‫‏‬
Oxidation - losing electrons [dehydrogenation,  valence] e- Fe ++ Fe +++ reduced oxidized Biologic Oxidation 2H+ + ½ O2 +...
Standard Redox Potential [SRP] - measures the tendency of a biologic system to release or accept electrons; - expressed in...
Best Reductant Best Oxidant e- (-)‫‏‬ (+)‫‏‬ Biologic Oxidation Standard Redox Potential [SRP] Redox Couple Eo’ (volt) n ...
Redox Reactions Oxaloacetate + 2H+ + 2e-  malate Eo’ = - 0.17 v (Red)‫‏‬ NAD+ + H+ + 2e-  NADH + H+ Eo’ = - 0.32 v (Red)...
The Electron Transport Chain The Mitochondrion Outer mitochondrial membrane Cytoplasm Glycolysis Mitochondrial matrix Kreb...
The Electron Transport Chain OMM • Outer mitochondrial membrane • permeable to most small molecules IMS • Inner mitochondr...
Electn Carriers The Electron Transport Chain NAD FAD Derived from: Niacin (Vitamin B3) Riboflavin (Vitamin B2) Active port...
Shuttle Systems The ETC Malate-Aspartate Shuttle System Glycerol-3-phosphate Shuttle System Reaction: involves transaminat...
ETC The ETC Malate-Aspartate Shuttle System Cytosol Matrix NADH + H+ Oxaloacetate Malate NAD+Malate Oxaloacetate Aspartate...
Glycerol-3-phosphate Shuttle System The ETC Cytosol Matrix NADH + H+ NAD+ DHAP Glycerol-3-phosphate ETC FADH2
ATP ATP ATP GLUCOSE GLU-6-PO4 PYRUVATE ACETYL COA NADH NADH NADH NADH FADH2 KREBS
The ETC Components of the ETC
The ETC Components of the ETC 1) Cytochromes - with an Fe++ in a porphyrin ring - single-electron carriers - Cytochrome c ...
The ETC Components of the ETC 3) Fe-Sulfur Complexes - associated with metalloflavoproteins & Cyt b - single-electron carr...
The ETC 1) Chemical Coupling Hypothesis - generation of high energy intermediates at ATP-forming sites 2) Conformational H...
The Chemiosmotic Theory IMM IMS Matrix I III IVII Free energy e- e- The ETC
The Chemiosmotic Theory IMM IMS Matrix I III IVII H+ H+ H+ 4H+ 4H+ 2H+ Proton pumps - I and IV Redox loop - III The ETC
IMM IMS Matrix I III IVII Electro-chemical gradient Protonmotive force [PMF] H+ H+ H+ 4H+ 4H+ 2H+  pH, Q+  pH, Q- The Ch...
The Chemiosmotic Theory IMM IMS Matrix I III IVII 4H+ 4H+ 2H+ proticity ADP + Pi ATP    The ETC
The Chemiosmotic Model The ETC
The Chemiosmotic Theory IMM IMS Matrix I III IVII Fo F1 Stalk (OSCP)‫‏‬ v ATP Synthase The ETC ........UsersMari-Ann Bring...
The ETC The P:O ratio  A quantitative expression of determining the extent of ATP formation during electron transport  T...
The ETC The P:O ratio IMM IMS Matrix I III IVII H+ H+ H+ 4H+ 4H+ 2H+ 3H+ 1H+ ATP ADP Pi OH- ADP + Pi (spontaneous)‫‏‬ ATP ...
The Site-specific Inhibitors IMM IMS Matrix I III IVII Amobarbital Piericidin A Rotenone  The ETC Barbiturate –Rx Insomni...
The Site-specific Inhibitors IMM IMS Matrix I III IVII Carboxin TTFA Malonate  The ETC systemic anilide fungicide. Thenoy...
The Site-specific Inhibitors IMM IMS Matrix I III IVII Dimercaprol Antimycin  The ETC used medically in treatment of arse...
The Site-specific Inhibitors IMM IMS Matrix I III IVII Cyanide Hydrogen sulfide Carbon monoxide  The ETC
Oligomycin - an antibiotic that binds to the OSCP [complex V inhibitor] Atractyloside - a toxic plant glycoside that inhib...
ETC The Uncouplers IMM IMS Matrix I III IVII 4H+ 2H+ 4H+ No electrochemical gradient formed No ATP formed The ETC
Uncouplers
Ionophores: 2,4-Dinitrophenol - classic example Valinomycin - allows K+ to pass through the IMM Nigericin - allows K+ and ...
Oxidative Stress Oxygen Reactive Oxygen Species (ROS)‫‏‬ [ O2 -, H2O2, •OH, 1O2 ] Drugs and environmental contaminants‫‏‬ ...
A. Formation of reactive intermediates from molecular oxygen B. Action of antioxidant enzymes Lippincott’s Illustrated Bio...
Oxidative Stress Antioxidant Enzyme Systems Superoxide dismutases (SOD)‫‏‬- copper and zinc containing -
Antioxidant Enzyme Systems Catalase - heme-containing enzyme Oxidative Stress
Antioxidant Enzyme Systems Glutathione peroxidase - selenium-containing Oxidative Stress
NATURAL ANTI-OXIDANTS https://antioxidantsgroup.wordpress.com/page/3/ Selenium Iron Copper Zinc 2H+ H+ H+ e- e- e- e-
  Energy Metabolism MARI-ANN BENIGNO-BRINGAS, MD Assistant Professor A Department of Biochemistry & Nutrition FEU-NRMF Institute of Medicine
  2. 2. Foodstuff CHO, CHON, FA oxidized Glycolysis TCA cycle FA oxidation produces CO2 ATP Reducing Equivalents ELECTRON TRANSPORT CHAIN oxidized Endergonic and phosphorylation reactions Energy-requiring processes utilized by ADP + Pi release utilized by Molecular O2 reduced H2O produces
  3. 3. I. Bioenergetics A. Laws of Thermodynamics B. Thermodynamic Concepts C. ATP & Phosphagens II. Biologic Oxidation A. Redox Potential III. The Electron Transport Chain A. Reducing Equivalents, Carriers, Shuttles B. Oxidative Phosphorylation C. Poisons of the ETC Energy Metabolism
  4. 4. Bioenergetics - study of energy transformation that accompanies biochemical reactions.  Energy Metabolism All living organisms are open systems they exchange matter & energy with the environment Organisms exist in a steady state rate of transfer in and out of the system is constant Living organisms are essentially isothermal
  5. 5. 1st: Law of Energy Conservation Laws of Thermodynamics Bioenergetics The total energy of a system + surroundings is constant Mass and energy can be inter-converted May be written as: ΔE = Q - W E = change in energy of a system Q = heat absorbed by the system W = work done by the system
  6. 6. 2nd: Law of Entropy Laws of Thermodynamics Bioenergetics The entropy of a system + surrounding increases until equilibrium is achieved Maximal at equilibrium The entropy change is positive for every process
  7. 7. Thermodynamic Concepts    ΔH = ΔG + T ΔS where T= absolute temp. Change in enthalpy = change in free energy + T [change in entropy] Change in total energy = change in useful energy + change in fixed energy of organization Bioenergetics Enthalpy H‫‏‬ Entropy S Free Energy G
  8. 8. Enthalpy (H) - the heat content of a system E = internal energy P = pressure V = volume Calorimetry - the measurement of heat flow Thermodynamic Concepts EXOTHERMIC heat is given off [ ∆H = negative] ENDOTHERMIC heat is absorbed [∆H = positive] ISOTHERMIC no net exchange of heat [∆H = 0] H = E + PV
  9. 9. Entropy (S) - the degree of disorder of the system T = temperature H = enthalpy G = free energy  refers to the portion of the total energy that is not available to perform work  this cannot be measured directly  diluting a solution will increase its entropy Thermodynamic Concepts G = H + T (S)
  10. 10. RELATIONSHIP BETWEEN CHANGES IN FREE ENERGY, ENTHALPY AND ENTROPY CHANGE IN ENTHALPY • Heat released or absorbed during a reaction • Does not predict whether a reaction is favorable CHANGE IN FREE ENERGY • Energy available to do work • Approaches 0 as reaction approaches equilibrium • Predicts whether a reaction is favorable CHANGE IN ENTROPY • Measure of randomness • Does not predict whether a reaction is favorable
  11. 11. Free Energy (G) • portion of the total energy that can support useful work • introduced by Josiah Gibbs ΔGo’ = -2.303 RT log Keq R = gas constant T = absolute temperature Keq = equilibrium constant Thermodynamic Concepts Free Energy Change [ΔG] The change in the amount of useful energy as the system proceeds towards equilibrium Standard Free Energy Change [ΔGo’] The change in free energy of a given equation under standard conditions
  12. 12. Standard state : pH = 7.0 Temp = 25o C or 298o K [Solute] = 1 Molar Pressure = 1 atm; 760 mmHg Thermodynamic Concepts Standard Free Energy Change - does not measure the velocity of the reaction - does not measure the rate at which equilibrium can be achieved - diluting a given solution will decrease its free energy - predicts the spontaneity of reactions - The change in free energy that occurs when a compound is formed form its elements in their most thermodynamically stable states at standard- state conditions.
  13. 13. FREE ENERGY  energy that is available for doing work  just like water spontaneously falling from a higher to a lower ground,  ALL systems tend to proceed towards equilibrium, where there will be no net change in free energy
  14. 14. Standard Free Energy Change With regards to spontaneity, endergonic reactions CANNOT occur spontaneously exergonic reactions CAN occur spontaneously Thermodynamic Concepts ENDERGONIC free energy is absorbed [ ΔGo’ = positive] EXERGONIC free energy is generated [ΔGo’ = negative] ISOERGONIC equilibrium ΔGo’ is zero
  15. 15. Free Energy Change Biologic systems • Δ G° = ΔH° - TΔS° Redox reactions • ΔG° = -nFε° Biochemical reactions • Δ G°rxn = -RT ln K eq • Δ G°rxn = ΔG°rxn + RT ln Q • Δ G°rxn = RT ln (Q/Keq)
  16. 16. Coupled Reactions = endergonic + exergonic  Catabolic processes are coupled to anabolic processes  Hydrogenation-Dehydrogenation reactions  Compartmentalization of the different processes allows them to co-exist within the cell Thermodynamic Concepts Glucose + Pi  Glucose-6-P Go’ = + 3.3 Kcal/mol [endergonic] ATP  ADP + Pi Go’ = - 7.3 Kcal/mol [exergonic] Glucose + ATP  G6P + ADP Go’ = - 4.0 Kcal/mol [exergonic]
  17. 17. - co-factor: Mg++ - aka “energy currency of the cell” [Lipmann Law] ~ PPP ~ The ATP    ATP [Adenosine triphosphate]
  18. 18. ~ PPP ~    G= -7.3 Kcal/mol ATP  ADP + Pi ATP  AMP + PPi G= -7.7 Kcal/mol PPi  2 Pi G= -8 Kcal/mol The ATP
  19. 19. The ATP QUESTION: Why is ADP + Pi more stable than ATP?
  20. 20. The ATP  ATP participates covalently in the enzyme-catalyzed reaction to which it contributes free energy  Some processes involve direct hydrolysis:  muscle contraction  movement of enzymes along DNA or ribosomes along mRNA ATP provides energy by group transfer, not by simple hydrolysis
  21. 21. The ATP Hydrolysis of organophosphates OrganoPO4 compound Go’ (Kcal/mol) phosphoenolpyruvate (PEP) -14.8 carbamoyl phosphate -12.3 1,3-bisphophoglycerate -11.8 creatine phosphate -10.3 ATP -7.3 ADP -6.6 Glucose-1-phosphate -5.0 AMP -3.4 Glucose-6-phosphate -3.3
  22. 22. Sources of ATP Phosphagens - high energy compounds that serve as energy reservoirs 1 The ATP ETC oxidative phosphorylation 3 ATPs Glycolysis substrate-level phosphorylation 2 ATPs Kreb’s Cycle substrate-level phosphorylation 1 ATP Creatine phosphate in vertebrates Arginine phosphate in invertebrates Polymetaphosphate [metachromatic, volutin granules] in microorganisms
  23. 23. Kreb’s Cycle Glycolysis
  24. 24. Sources of ATP The ATP (2 ATPs)‫‏‬ (1 ATP)‫‏‬ (3 ATPs)‫‏‬
  25. 25. Oxidation - losing electrons [dehydrogenation,  valence] e- Fe ++ Fe +++ reduced oxidized Biologic Oxidation 2H+ + ½ O2 + 2e-  H2 O (Reduction half reaction) NADH  NAD+ + H+ + 2e- (Oxidation half reaction)‫‏‬ Reduction - gaining electrons [hydrogenation,  valence] Fe++ + Cu++  Fe+++ + Cu+ R. A. O. A. O. A. R. A.
  26. 26. Standard Redox Potential [SRP] - measures the tendency of a biologic system to release or accept electrons; - expressed in volts (E°)‫‏‬ Biologic Oxidation  “ the more negative the Eo’, the better reductant ”  “ the more positive the Eo’, the better oxidant ”
  27. 27. Best Reductant Best Oxidant e- (-)‫‏‬ (+)‫‏‬ Biologic Oxidation Standard Redox Potential [SRP] Redox Couple Eo’ (volt) n -ketoglutarate  isocitrate - 0.36 2 NAD  NADH + H - 0.32 2 FAD  FADH2 - 0.22 2 pyruvate  lactate - 0.19 2 oxaloacetate  malate - 0.17 2 fumarate  succinate - 0.03 2 UQ  UQH + 0.03 1 Cyt c (Fe+++)  Cyt c (Fe++) + 0.24 1 oxygen  water + 0.82 4
  28. 28. Redox Reactions Oxaloacetate + 2H+ + 2e-  malate Eo’ = - 0.17 v (Red)‫‏‬ NAD+ + H+ + 2e-  NADH + H+ Eo’ = - 0.32 v (Red)‫‏‬ Oxaloacetate + 2H+ + 2e-  malate Eo’ = - 0.17 v (Red)‫‏‬ OA + NADH + H+  malate + NAD+ Eo’ = 0.15 vNET: Go’ = - n F (Eo’ ) n = no. of electrons = - (2)(23.061 Kcal/v.mol)(0.15v) F = Faraday’s c. = - 6.92 Kcal/mol (23.061 Kcal/volt-mol)‫‏‬ Biologic Oxidation NADH + H+  NAD+ + H+ + 2e- Eo’ = 0.32 v (Ox)‫‏‬
  29. 29. The Electron Transport Chain The Mitochondrion Outer mitochondrial membrane Cytoplasm Glycolysis Mitochondrial matrix Kreb’s‫‏‬Cycle,‫‏‬Urea‫‏‬ Cycle, -oxidation Inner mitochondrial membrane ETC, Succinate DH, ATP synthase Intermembrane space
  30. 30. The Electron Transport Chain OMM • Outer mitochondrial membrane • permeable to most small molecules IMS • Inner mitochondrial membrane • has similar environment and substrates with cytoplasm IMM • Inner mitochondrial membrane • high selectivity with transport systems
  31. 31. Electn Carriers The Electron Transport Chain NAD FAD Derived from: Niacin (Vitamin B3) Riboflavin (Vitamin B2) Active portion: Nicotinamide ring Isoalloxazine ring Carrier of: carries 2 electrons but only one H+ carries 2 electrons and 2 H+ NADH + H+ FADH2
  32. 32. Shuttle Systems The ETC Malate-Aspartate Shuttle System Glycerol-3-phosphate Shuttle System Reaction: involves transamination between OAA & Glutamate Uses Glycerol-3- phosphate Dehydrogenase Shuttle system: Mostly in the liver, kidney, heart Brain and skeletal muscles Mitochondrial electron carrier uses NAD uses FAD
  33. 33. ETC The ETC Malate-Aspartate Shuttle System Cytosol Matrix NADH + H+ Oxaloacetate Malate NAD+Malate Oxaloacetate Aspartate Glutamate Glutamate Aspartate -ketoglutarate -ketoglutarate NADH + H+ NAD+
  34. 34. Glycerol-3-phosphate Shuttle System The ETC Cytosol Matrix NADH + H+ NAD+ DHAP Glycerol-3-phosphate ETC FADH2
  35. 35. ATP ATP ATP GLUCOSE GLU-6-PO4 PYRUVATE ACETYL COA NADH NADH NADH NADH FADH2 KREBS
  36. 36. The ETC Components of the ETC
  37. 37. The ETC Components of the ETC 1) Cytochromes - with an Fe++ in a porphyrin ring - single-electron carriers - Cytochrome c = mobile, water-soluble protein 2) Ubiquinone [Coenzyme Q] - a non-protein isoprenoid quinone - another mobile component; most abundant - shares structural homology with Vitamin E & K
  38. 38. The ETC Components of the ETC 3) Fe-Sulfur Complexes - associated with metalloflavoproteins & Cyt b - single-electron carriers involved in the redox mechanism between flavin and Q 4) Molecular Oxygen - the final acceptor of electrons along the ETC - can accommodate 4 electrons to form H2O
  39. 39. The ETC 1) Chemical Coupling Hypothesis - generation of high energy intermediates at ATP-forming sites 2) Conformational Hypothesis - the free energy released is stored as a conformational change in the respiratory proteins 3) Chemiosmotic Theory [1961] - postulated by Peter Mitchell - the accepted mechanism that explains Oxidative phosphorylation Oxidative Phosphorylation
  40. 40. The Chemiosmotic Theory IMM IMS Matrix I III IVII Free energy e- e- The ETC
  41. 41. The Chemiosmotic Theory IMM IMS Matrix I III IVII H+ H+ H+ 4H+ 4H+ 2H+ Proton pumps - I and IV Redox loop - III The ETC
  42. 42. IMM IMS Matrix I III IVII Electro-chemical gradient Protonmotive force [PMF] H+ H+ H+ 4H+ 4H+ 2H+  pH, Q+  pH, Q- The Chemiosmotic Theory The ETC
  43. 43. The Chemiosmotic Theory IMM IMS Matrix I III IVII 4H+ 4H+ 2H+ proticity ADP + Pi ATP    The ETC
  44. 44. The Chemiosmotic Model The ETC
  45. 45. The Chemiosmotic Theory IMM IMS Matrix I III IVII Fo F1 Stalk (OSCP)‫‏‬ v ATP Synthase The ETC ........UsersMari-Ann BringasVideos2013-04Cellular Respiration (Electron Transport Chain).mp4
  46. 46. The ETC The P:O ratio  A quantitative expression of determining the extent of ATP formation during electron transport  The ratio of the moles of ATP formed per atom of oxygen used.  The number of moles of Pi consumed in phosphorylation to the number of moles of oxygen atoms consumed in oxidation • Phosphorylation: ADP + Pi ----> ATP + H2O • Oxidation: 1/2O2 + 2H+ + 2e- ---> H2O NADH  P:O ratio = 2.5 ATPs FADH2  P:O ratio = 1.5 ATPs
  47. 47. The ETC The P:O ratio IMM IMS Matrix I III IVII H+ H+ H+ 4H+ 4H+ 2H+ 3H+ 1H+ ATP ADP Pi OH- ADP + Pi (spontaneous)‫‏‬ ATP release
  48. 48. The Site-specific Inhibitors IMM IMS Matrix I III IVII Amobarbital Piericidin A Rotenone  The ETC Barbiturate –Rx Insomnia, anxiety inhibitor of NADH dehydrogenase Insecticide produced by extraction from the roots and stems of several tropical and subtropical plant species, especially those belonging to the genera Lonchocarpus and Derris
  49. 49. The Site-specific Inhibitors IMM IMS Matrix I III IVII Carboxin TTFA Malonate  The ETC systemic anilide fungicide. Thenoyltrifluoroacetone – conventional complex II inhibitor
  50. 50. The Site-specific Inhibitors IMM IMS Matrix I III IVII Dimercaprol Antimycin  The ETC used medically in treatment of arsenic, mercury, gold, lead, and other toxic metal poisoning. Fish poison used in fisheries management and in catfish industry
  51. 51. The Site-specific Inhibitors IMM IMS Matrix I III IVII Cyanide Hydrogen sulfide Carbon monoxide  The ETC
  52. 52. Oligomycin - an antibiotic that binds to the OSCP [complex V inhibitor] Atractyloside - a toxic plant glycoside that inhibits the ADP-ATP transporter Aurovertin - Aurovertin inhibits oxidative phosphorylation in mitochondria in much the same way as oligomycin. Oligomycin and aurovertin, applied in amounts less than those maximally effective, have additive effects on the inhibition of oxidative phosphorylation, The Non-site-specific Inhibitors The ETC
  53. 53. ETC The Uncouplers IMM IMS Matrix I III IVII 4H+ 2H+ 4H+ No electrochemical gradient formed No ATP formed The ETC
  54. 54. Uncouplers
  55. 55. Ionophores: 2,4-Dinitrophenol - classic example Valinomycin - allows K+ to pass through the IMM Nigericin - allows K+ and H+ exchange Dinitrocresol Pentachlorophenol Salicylanilides CCCP Bilirubin [B1], free fatty acid, thyroxine [T4] The Uncouplers The ETC
  56. 56. Oxidative Stress Oxygen Reactive Oxygen Species (ROS)‫‏‬ [ O2 -, H2O2, •OH, 1O2 ] Drugs and environmental contaminants‫‏‬ Oxidative damage:  Enzyme inactivation  Polysaccharide de-polymerization  DNA breakage  Membrane destruction
  57. 57. A. Formation of reactive intermediates from molecular oxygen B. Action of antioxidant enzymes Lippincott’s Illustrated Biochemistry 4th Ed.
  58. 58. Oxidative Stress Antioxidant Enzyme Systems Superoxide dismutases (SOD)‫‏‬- copper and zinc containing -
  59. 59. Antioxidant Enzyme Systems Catalase - heme-containing enzyme Oxidative Stress
  60. 60. Antioxidant Enzyme Systems Glutathione peroxidase - selenium-containing Oxidative Stress
  61. 61. NATURAL ANTI-OXIDANTS https://antioxidantsgroup.wordpress.com/page/3/ Selenium Iron Copper Zinc 2H+ H+ H+ e- e- e- e-

