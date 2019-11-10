(Surviving a Mass Killer Rampage: When Seconds Count, Police Are Still Minutes Away) By - @Chris Bird

- The single most important factor in a rapid mass killer incident is time and this book provides advice for the armed or unarmed citizen and the steps that one can take to increase his or her chances of survival. The average active killer will kill or wound between four and five people a minute. Police reaction time varies from a couple of minutes to half an hour. The best way to stop these murders is to have someone close to the scene with a gun and the training to use it. The book describes many major incidents and what can be learned from them and also includes chapters that deal with lone wolf attacks, gun-free zones, and the type of incidents that are likely to be seen in the future.



