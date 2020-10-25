Successfully reported this slideshow.
Mooc Structures en architecture Session 4 margotsouviraa
Mooc structures en architecture session4

Production finale session 4 Mooc

Mooc structures en architecture session4

  1. 1. Mooc Structures en architecture Session 4 margotsouviraa
  2. 2. Le pont d’Ancenis de Jean Courbon Le pont d’Ancenis permet de franchir la Loire par la route départementale D763 dans la région Pays de la Loire en France. C’est un pont en acier et en béton armé qui a été achevé en 1953.
  3. 3. Fonction Franchir La fonction franchir, assurée par le tablier du pont, consiste à transporter les charges vers les appuis. Ici, les charges sont des véhicules traversant le pont. Le tablier est en flexion et utilise la stratégie poutre.
  4. 4. Fonction Porter Nous pouvons reconnaître un pont suspendu par ses câbles porteurs sous tension. La fonction porter sur cet édifice est donc assurée par des suspentes tendues grâce aux câbles eux-mêmes tendus. Le tablier est supporté par ses câbles mais également par ses deux appuis qui sont de nature linéique. Les deux appuis font donc également partie de la fonction porter.
  5. 5. Fonction Contreventer La stabilité d’ensemble de l’édifice est maintenue par les deux grilles. Chacune des grilles relient et stabilisent deux poteaux qui sont en appui ponctuel sur un appui linéique qui supporte le tablier. Les deux grilles assurent la fonction contreventer du pont d’Ancenis. Fonction Fonder L’édifice repose sur des appuis qui ont des fondations. Les appuis étant dans le fleuve, il faut les maintenir avec des fondations pour qu’ils ne s’enfoncent pas dans le sol. On ne voit pas ces fondations sur les images car elles sont sous l’eau assurant la fonction fonder du pont.

