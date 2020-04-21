Successfully reported this slideshow.
Книжковийпростір «Всесвіт читання» Тиждень молодіжної книги Бериславська ЦБС
• Книга являє собою щось нове у твоєму житі, приносить багато знань та є гарним способом провести вільний час. • Кожна люд...
• Ніби несподівано до Алі прилетіли її тринадцять. І знову все стало якимось дивним — світ, друзі, події в сім’ї і навіть ...
• Через які випробування пройшла Лола на шляху до своє популярності? Чим переймається 15-річна дівчина, втративши коханого...
• Саме через погрози Чорної Руки починаються небезпечні пригоди звичайного київського гімназиста Юрка Туряниці. Волею долі...
• Після пригод із Чорною Рукою у житті гімназиста Юрка Туряниці таємниць і загадок стало ще більше. Дивні речі кояться в с...
• Добре бути Обраним чи Обраною, коли живеш у вигаданому світі. А якщо це реальність повоєнної Польщі? І якщо ти один із т...
• Ця книжка - чарівна. Ви не просто погортаєте її сторінки - ви поблукаєте стежками правічного лісу, почуєте його дихання,...
• Це гостросюжетна повість про літні канікули на кримському узбережжі та про дружбу київської школярки Наталочки з татарсь...
• «Привіт, це я!» - історія про юну Уду, якій дуже кортить розповісти вам про все на світі – про себе, про батьків і сестр...
• «Суперліто» - наступна книжка, у котрій Уда знову повертається, з новим щоденником і новими історіями про своє суперліто...
Тиждень молодіжної книги в Бериславській ЦРБ
