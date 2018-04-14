-
Be the first to like this
Published on
Get Here To Download and Sign up : http://bit.ly/2EJT4PW
By Howard Friel
Ebook download E-book download The Record of the Paper: How the "New York Times" Misreports US Foreign Policy Online Full access
The Record of the Paper When the "New York Times" finally apologized for its coverage of Iraq s weapons of mass destruction in 2004, it was too late. This study demonstrates how the newspaper of record in the US has consistently misreported the facts related to the wars waged by the United States, from Vietnam in the 1960s to Nicaragua in the 1980s and Iraq.
Be the first to like this
Be the first to comment