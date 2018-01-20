Clasificacion animales

Successfully reported this slideshow.
UNIVERSIDAD CATOLICA SANTA MARIA HERRAMIENTAS TECNOLÓGICAS PARA LA IMPLEMENTACIÓN DE ENTORNOS VIRTUALES PARA EL APRENDIZAJE (TIC-EVA) CLASIFICACIÓN DE ANIMALES
ANIMALES INVERTEBRADOS . ALREDEDOR DEL 95% DE ANIMALES SON INVERTEBRADOS. . SON OVIPAROS
ANIMALES VERTEBRADOS PECES Los peces son vertebrados acuáticos que respiran a través de branquias .De acuerdo al lugar don...
ANFIBIOS Los anfibios son animales terrestres aunque dependen del agua para la reproducción. Son los vertebrados más primi...
REPTILES REPRODUCCIÓN: Son ovíparos, es decir, se reproducen mediante huevos. Los huevos tienen cáscara para que no se seq...
AVES Las aves son animales vertebrados, de sangre caliente, que caminan, saltan o se mantienen solo sobre las extremidades...
MAMÍFEROS Los mamíferos (Mammalia) son una clase de vertebrados amniotas homeotermos (de «sangre caliente») que poseen glá...
CLASIFICACIÓN DE ANIMALES VERTEBRADOS E INVERTEBRADOS

  UNIVERSIDAD CATOLICA SANTA MARIA HERRAMIENTAS TECNOLÓGICAS PARA LA IMPLEMENTACIÓN DE ENTORNOS VIRTUALES PARA EL APRENDIZAJE (TIC-EVA) CLASIFICACIÓN DE ANIMALES : 1.- NATIVIDAD VELIZ AYTA 2.- MARIBEL MENDOZA PAREDES 3.- KRISS SANTANDER RODRIGUEZ 4.- MARITZA ROCA CAHUANA 5.- CARMEN ESPINAL RODRIGUEZ 6.- MARGARITA ZUÑIGA PATIÑO DOCENTE: NELLY APOMAYTA ORDOÑO
