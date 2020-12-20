Successfully reported this slideshow.
Estrategias para maximizar las competencias léxicas, semánticas, gramaticales y fonológicas en los estudiantes del trimest...
La lengua es el principal medio de comunicación del ser humano. Con las palabras expresamos nuestras vivencias, sentimient...
-- se debe aumentar la frecuencia en la que se pide que los estudiantes definan algunas palabras y que se comparen entre s...
Se refiere a la capacidad de reconocer, usar los significados y el léxico de manera pertinente según el contexto comunicat...
La competencia gramatical es la capacidad de una persona para producir enunciados gramaticales en una lengua, es decir, en...
Aprendizaje por proyectos Es una estrategia de enseñanza y aprendizaje en la cual cada estudiante se involucra de forma ac...
Tras concluir este trabajo he logrado comprender un poco más el como funciona la enseñanza del lenguaje y la importancia q...
https://www.redalyc.org/pdf/1345/134512612006.pdf https://habilidadeslinguisticas.weebly.com/competencia- fonoloacutegica....
Revista / Estrategias del inglés / IUTSO

Published on

Revista / Estrategias del inglés / IUTSO

Published in: Education
Revista / Estrategias del inglés / IUTSO

  1. 1. Estrategias para maximizar las competencias léxicas, semánticas, gramaticales y fonológicas en los estudiantes del trimestre 1 de TSU idiomas modernos mención ingles del IUTSO. competencias léxicas. Competencias semánticas. Competencias gramaticales. Competencias fonológicas. Alumnos: Emily Bonillo CI: 30.090.411 Ivan Parica CI: 30.488.225 Ollivia Navarro CI: 25.852.927 Frangelys hernandez CI:
  2. 2. La lengua es el principal medio de comunicación del ser humano. Con las palabras expresamos nuestras vivencias, sentimientos, pensamientos e intereses. La expresión lingüística, por tanto, es también un instrumento para la construcción de relaciones sociales. La cultura y las relaciones interpersonales existen porque somos capaces de verbalizar nuestras ideas. Por eso, enseñar lengua tiene implicaciones mas profundas que las estrictamente académicas, los alumnos no solo deben aprender estructuras gramaticales, variantes léxicas y semánticas o a interpretar y reproducir los elementos fónicos que se les presenten, ellos tienen que aprender a pensar, a desarrollar su personalidad, a madurar como individuos y ser capaces de encontrar soluciones a conflictos y de dialogar en su entorno. Debido a esto se necesita una visión mas amplia acerca de las necesidades que estos presentan dentro del aula para aprovechar al máximo el potencial que tiene cada clase para brindar conocimientos de forma exponencial , por ello a continuación se les serán presentadas algunas propuestas para mejorar las competencias lingüísticas de los alumnos para que estos comiencen a desenvolverse mejor en el mundo que los rodea
  3. 3. -- se debe aumentar la frecuencia en la que se pide que los estudiantes definan algunas palabras y que se comparen entre si, con la ayuda del profesor, sus propias definiciones y con las que proporcionan los diccionarios, a pesar de este ejercicio puede considerarse amplificativo tiene a su vez algunas características que define una voz cualquiera implica proporcionar no solo una serie precisa de rasgos que la -- las inferencias léxicas. En el momento de la lectura aparecen palabras que desconocemos. En algunas ocasiones conocer su significado puede ser decisivo a la hora de realizar una comprensión global del texto. -- la metacognición léxica. Para esta tercera razón de porque desarrollar el conocimiento léxico . Uno de los elementos fundamentales en el estudio de la competencia léxica de los aprendientes es la medición del conocimiento de las palabras en la lengua meta. Para estos efectos, una de las unidades de medición más útiles para el conteo de palabras y, eventualmente, el establecimiento del conocimiento léxico de un aprendiente es la de familia de palabras. Las 2000 familias de palabras más frecuentes del idioma inglés proveen entre un 80 y un 95% de cobertura de un texto, dependiendo de su tipo. .
  4. 4. Se refiere a la capacidad de reconocer, usar los significados y el léxico de manera pertinente según el contexto comunicativo. En la producción discursiva seguimiento de un hilo temático. En los textos argumentativos: -Diferenciar hechos de opiniones. -- interpretar intencionalidades. -En los textos expositivos: -- percibir detalles aislados y coordinados. -- seguir instrucciones. -- resumir y generalizar. -Un modelo de adquisición del componente semántico: los niños han percibido que ellos y las otras personas que los rodean inician acciones, y que las mismas personas y los objetos pueden verse afectados como resultado de esas acciones. Ellos unen la significación a los cambios en las condiciones de su medio ambiente y así organizan lo que -los rodea, llegando a tener conciencia de la orientación espacio-temporal de los objetos como también de las localizaciones de las acciones y las entidades. Reconocen los atributos que distinguen a las personas y los objetos, y comienzan a asociar eventos particulares a ciertas personas. -Las acciones y cambios del ambiente. El significado de las emisiones holofrásticas se relaciona generalmente con las acciones y los cambios de estado que ocurren en el contexto pragmático. Principalmente, el tipo de acción o proceso que el niño ejecuta y expresa corresponde a cambios de estado o acciones tales como ‘caer’, ‘comer’, ‘tomar’, ‘dar’, etc
  5. 5. La competencia gramatical es la capacidad de una persona para producir enunciados gramaticales en una lengua, es decir, enunciados que respeten las reglas de la gramática de dicha lengua en todos sus niveles ( vocabulario, formación de palabras y oraciones, pronunciación y semántica). Se define como el conocimiento implícito que un hablante posee sobre su propia lengua, el cual le permite no solo codificar mensajes que respeten las reglas de la gramática, sino también comprenderlos y emitir juicios sobre su gramaticalidad. . Propuestas para maximizarla. Para aumentar el dominio gramatical de los estudiantes se deben poner en práctica una serie de ejercicios que los ayude a adquirir un mayor dominio del vocabulario, la ortografía y la expresión escrita. Algunos ejemplos pueden ser: --Ejercicios de adquisición del vocabulario, de agrupación de palabras en clases semánticas diversas, o de comprensión y diferenciación de significados. Se trata de pruebas simples con el fin de dejar claras las bases en las que se comenzará a trabajar, para ir avanzando en una escala fácil de seguir y, de ser necesario, corregir algunos errores que puedan dificultar la enseñanza de conceptos aún más complejos. --Análisis de oraciones ambiguas, se observación de matices léxicos y la adecuación contextual del vocabulario aprendido previamente. En este tipo de ejercicios se ha de pedir a los estudiantes que expliquen la diferencia de significado entre palabras o entre oraciones que poseen sentidos cercanos. --Implementación de ejercicios de respuesta rápida (en los que se pide al alumno que marque una afirmación como verdadera o falsa, que rellene los espacios en blanco de un texto, que elija una opción entre varias o que asigne etiquetas) que no sólo limiten al alumno a ser un agente pasivo sino que también se le pida justificación de sus respuestas, de sus descartes, el porqué considera una opción más adecuada que otra, en líneas generales que se le exija razonar.
  6. 6. Aprendizaje por proyectos Es una estrategia de enseñanza y aprendizaje en la cual cada estudiante se involucra de forma activa en la elaboración de una tarea- producto (material didáctico, trabajo de indagación, diseño de propuestas y prototipos, manifestaciones artísticas, exposiciones de producciones diversas o experimentos, etc.) que da respuesta a un problema o necesidad planteada por el contexto social, educativo o académico de interés. Aprendizaje basado en problemas (ABP) Estrategia de enseñanza y aprendizaje que plantea una situación problema para su análisis y/o solución, donde cada estudiante es partícipe activo y responsable de su proceso de aprendizaje, a partir del cual busca, selecciona y utiliza información para solucionar la situación que se le presenta como debería hacerlo en su ámbito profesional. Aprendizaje colaborativo Estrategia de enseñanza y aprendizaje en la que cada estudiante trabaja junto en grupos reducidos para maximizar tanto su aprendizaje como el de sus colegas. El trabajo se caracteriza por una interdependencia positiva, es decir, por la comprensión de que para el logro de una tarea se requiere del esfuerzo equitativo de cada integrante, por lo que interactúan de forma positiva y se apoyan mutuamente. El personal docente enseña a aprender en el marco de experiencias colectivas a través de comunidades de aprendizaje, como espacios que promueven la práctica reflexiva mediante la negociación de significados y la solución de problemas complejos.
  7. 7. Tras concluir este trabajo he logrado comprender un poco más el como funciona la enseñanza del lenguaje y la importancia que tiene este en nuestras vidas (en todos sus ámbitos), también aprendí que para un profesor la forma de instruir es tan importante como el contenido que se está entregando pues es necesario saber llegar a los alumnos para que estos aprendan de forma correcta. (Ivan parica) El léxico es un conjunto de palabras que constituyen una lengua. Cuando se habla del vocabulario de una lengua se esta refiriendo al conjunto total de palabras que hay en ésta. Las competencias léxicas es el conocimiento del vocabulario de una lengua y la capacidad para utilizarlo. Las competencias gramaticales es el conocimiento que tiene el hablante sobre su propia lengua y para producir enunciados gramaticales, es decir, enunciados que respeten las reglas de la gramática de dicha lengua en todos sus niveles (vocabulario, formación de palabras y oraciones, pronunciación y semántica). Las competencias fonológicas es la capacidad que permite a un individuo producir y reconocer los elementos propios de una lengua a todos los niveles (sonidos, unidades rítmicas, unidades entitativas) (Frangelys hernandez ) Gracias a todo el aprendizaje logrado mediante este trabajo con la ayuda de mis compañeros aprendí un poco mas sobre lo que son las competencias léxicas, semánticas, fonológicas y gramaticales y espero poder ponerlas en practica, son muy importantes ya que enseñan a los alumnos la manera correcta de aprender las cosas y una manera mas fácil de hacerlo . (emily bonillo).
  8. 8. https://www.redalyc.org/pdf/1345/134512612006.pdf https://habilidadeslinguisticas.weebly.com/competencia- fonoloacutegica.html https://prezi.com/ofx-4epphreh/competencia-fonologica/

