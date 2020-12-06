Successfully reported this slideshow.
Maximizar las competencias léxica, semántica, gramatical y fonológicas en los estudiantes del trimestre 1 de Tsu en idioma...
INTRODUCCIÓN Los países están cada vez más enfrascados en que el acceso a la enseñanza sea un derecho de todos los hombres...
Competencias Semánticas. Es el estudio del significado de las palabras, está comprende la relación entre las palabras, for...
A continuación se presentan algunas estrategias y acciones que potencializan la competencia semántica. 1) ¡A leer se dijo¡...
2) Inventado Trabalenguas Puede ser muy fácil inventarse trabalenguas, por ejemplo una manera sencilla y divertida es la s...
3) Formar palabras Se hacen grupos de 4 o 5 personas, dejando bien separados los equipos. El organizador escribirá en un t...
5) Construye historias con los empaques. Se reúne el grupo en pequeños subgrupos y se les entrega temperas, papel, colores...
Competencia Gramatical También llamada competencia lingüística, es la capacidad de una persona para producir enunciados gr...
2) Buscar nuevos conocimientos: En la actualidad contamos con una serie de tecnologías que nos facilitan el aprendizaje, p...
4) ver películas y videos:Uno de las estrategias más comunes que las personas utilizan para aprender a escribir y pronunci...
Competencia léxica. Es el conocimiento del vocabulario de una lengua y l capacidad para utilizarlos, se compone de element...
2. Prepara actividades para aumentar la exposición implícita a las unidades léxicas a través de diferentes tipos de género...
Competencia Fonética. Tras algunas décadas de abandono como consecuencia del énfasis puesto en una mal entendida “comunica...
b) los rasgos fonéticos que distinguen a los fonemas entre sí (por ejemplo: sonoridad, nasalidad, oclusión, labialidad); c...
2. Enfóquese en las rimas Pida a su hijo que seleccione las palabras que riman en los libros. Pregúntele: “¿Escuchaste una...
4. Jueguen a las adivinanzas Los juegos de adivinanzas como “Veo veo” pueden emplearse para practicar casi todas las habil...
Conclusión. En primer lugar, ha quedado esbozada la evolución de la concepción de la importancia del léxico en la didáctic...
Aprendizajes logrados. En esta investigación he podido almacenar en mi mente acerca de las Competencias léxicas, semántica...
Referente a mis aprendizajes logrados en los temas de esta materia, me permitió conocer un poco más sobre las estrategias ...
Bibliografía. •Lorena Medina, M (2000); "Gramadinsmica: Una propuesta teorico-metodologica para estimular competencias com...
  1. 1. Maximizar las competencias léxica, semántica, gramatical y fonológicas en los estudiantes del trimestre 1 de Tsu en idiomas modernos mención inglés del curso. Integrantes : Rafael Marcano Oriana Uribe Francielys Varela Pedro Diaz Puerto la cruz, 04/12/2020
  2. 2. INTRODUCCIÓN Los países están cada vez más enfrascados en que el acceso a la enseñanza sea un derecho de todos los hombres, dedicándole grandes esfuerzos y recursos. Forma parte de este profesionalismo la competencia comunicativa, aspecto que no puede convertirse en una opción al buen gusto o a las buenas intenciones, sino como un requisito esencial para una práctica pedagógica, científica y actualizada que garantice el vínculo eficaz entre los procesos de enseñanza y aprendizaje para las competencias léxicas, semánticas, gramaticales y fonológicas. Ambos procesos son esencialmente interactivos en los que interviene la comunicación como elemento clave. En proporción directa a la calidad de dicha interrelación comunicativa será la calidad resultante en la educación general.
  3. 3. Competencias Semánticas. Es el estudio del significado de las palabras, está comprende la relación entre las palabras, formas y símbolos en la elaboración de una frase.El propósito de la Competencia Semántica es establecer el corpus lexical, enriqueciendo el vocabulario y su precisión mediante el juego y el trabajo del diccionario, lecturas interpretativas o críticas del periódico (aclarando que el rendimiento no es muy bueno y sobre esto se está trabajando). Estas estrategias, centradas en la competencia semántica, son de gran importancia, ya que, el léxico, vocabulario, significado y significación se hacen cada momento y cada minuto, en especial en los niños, ya que están en una etapa de aprendizaje significativo y vivencial, de allí lo fundamental: escritura, lectura, talleres, música, entre otros, que le dan forma a la experiencia personal y social del individuo, dando un nuevo giro y planteando interrogantes sobre elementos tradicionales y antiguos, con la excusa de enriquecer el vocabulario, pero lo cierto es que la lectura y la escritura que es tan cotidiana, son excelentes estrategias cuando dependen de un dialogo, lo que supone reconocer que los textos y estrategias piensan, provocan y seducen hacia la acción.
  4. 4. A continuación se presentan algunas estrategias y acciones que potencializan la competencia semántica. 1) ¡A leer se dijo¡ Y es sin duda la lectura, la primera estrategia que se debe tener en cuenta para el desarrollo de la Competencia Semántica - Desde el título del texto: Sacar imágenes, formar pequeñas historias, escribir o hablar sobre el posible contenido del texto, comentarios previos, leer comentarios sobre el texto, videos alusivos al tema. - Durante la lectura: Suspender la lectura e invitar al niño a predecir en forma verbal o por escrito el final del texto o un desarrollo diferente. - Después de la lectura: El propósito es dar de lo que dice el texto y reconstruir redes conceptuales que habitan en el de un modo versátil y eficaz para desarrollar la comprensión lectora. - Relectura: Leer de nuevo el texto para verificar aspectos o vocabularios que no son claros, es ayuda a mejorar la comprensión lectora y a establecer la relación entre significado y significante.
  5. 5. 2) Inventado Trabalenguas Puede ser muy fácil inventarse trabalenguas, por ejemplo una manera sencilla y divertida es la siguiente: se escoge una poesía, canción o palabras y la escribe separando las palabras por silabas así. Por – el – mun – do – va – un – ma – ri – no Un – ma – ri – no – que – no – ves Di – cien – do – que – da – ra – un – mun – do Al – que – un – bar – qui – to – le – de Luego en cada espacio que hay entre una silaba y otra le escribe una silaba fija que se repite igual siempre, puedes escoger por ejemplo: ba – pi – mu – se – ri – ta – bo – chi, etc. Para la poesía anteriormente escrita se escogió “chi” quedando de tal manera. Por – chi – el – chi – mun – chi – do – chi – va – chi – un – chi – ma – chi Ri – chi – no – chi – un – chi – ma – chi – ri – chi – no – chi – que – chi No – chi – ves – chi – di – chi – cien – chi – do – chi – que – chi – da – chi Ra – chi – un – chi – mun – chi – do – chi – al – chi – que – chi – un – chi Bar – chi – qui – chi – to – chi – le – chi – de. Con un poquito de práctica, se puede volver un experto con los trabalenguas y si lo repite varias veces en compañía de otra persona, al final es como si se hablara con un código secreto, o como un idioma secreto. Es divertido organizar una competencia entre estudiantes.
  6. 6. 3) Formar palabras Se hacen grupos de 4 o 5 personas, dejando bien separados los equipos. El organizador escribirá en un tablero o en un papel cualquiera una palabra, por ejemplo: alegría Los equipos formaran otras palabras que contengan unas de las letras de la palabra en el tablero, por ejemplo: Ala, era, etc. El organizador establece determinado tiempo para comenzar a construir y a escribir palabras. Ganará el equipo que escriba el mayor número de palabras que contengan las letras de la palabra escrita. Por ejemplo de la palabra amor se puede escribir: amo, roa, roma, Omar, mora, etc. 4) Mini emisora con diálogos Se reúne el grupo en círculo y se les enseña una lista de variados productos. Se lee la lista y si hacen falta productos. Los niños pueden incluir los que quieran. Cada niño escoge dos productos y comienza a inventar y a escribir un dialogo ( se pueden reunir en grupos pequeños). Luego se les da un pliego papel, colores, marcadores y plasman el dialogo en la hoja. Se exponen los trabajos y se forma una mini – emisora con los diálogos de los productos.
  7. 7. 5) Construye historias con los empaques. Se reúne el grupo en pequeños subgrupos y se les entrega temperas, papel, colores, etc. Para que ellos diseñen empaques de los alimentos que quieran. Cada grupo realiza su disfraz con el nombre del empaque. Luego se forma un círculo con todos los niños, pasan los que están disfrazados y comienzan a narrar una historia, que se ira formando a medida que los grupos vayan pasando al frente. Se puede comenzar con: Había una vez En un lugar lejano En el país Sin que ellos se den cuenta, se graba la historia que van formando para que luego la escuchen e interpreten todo lo que dijeron. Por ultimo plasman la historia en la hoja.
  8. 8. Competencia Gramatical También llamada competencia lingüística, es la capacidad de una persona para producir enunciados gramaticales en una lengua, es decir,enunciados que respeten las reglas de la gramática de dicha lengua en todos sus niveles (vocabulario, formación de palabras y oraciones, pronunciación y semántica.) Su propósito es dar un conocimiento a los individuos sobre las reglas de la gramática en todos sus niveles, ampliando sus conocimientos sobre la formación de oraciones y palabras, pronunciación, vocabulario y semántica en su lengua. Para lograr todo esto, hemos creado una serie de estrategias para maximizar la competencia gramatical: 1) leer y comprender: la lectura ayuda al desarrollo y perfeccionamiento del lenguaje, aumenta la expresión oral y escrita hace el lenguaje más fluido, aumenta el vocabulario y mejora la redacción y ortografía. Pero todo esto se da si leemos con comprensión, existen muchas personas que leen y leen pero no aprenden ni llegan a captar las palabras en la lectura, y esto se da porque no leen con comprensión. La comprensión es un punto importante a la hora de leer por qué está nos permite ampliar nuestros conocimientos, aprender a escribir las palabras y conocer su significado. Es importante aplicar estrategias de comprensión lectora antes, durante y después de la lectura.
  9. 9. 2) Buscar nuevos conocimientos: En la actualidad contamos con una serie de tecnologías que nos facilitan el aprendizaje, por lo cual podemos buscar nuevos conocimientos, aprender nuevas palabras, buscar los significados de palabras que desconocemos y aprender a diferencias las palabras que se parecen, hoy en día podemos llevar nuestros conocimientos a otro nivel y mantenernos en constante aprendizaje. Ejemplo: la diferencia entre la palabra 'te' y 'té'. -Te: Es un pronombre personal de segunda persona utilizado para referirse a la persona a la que se dirige quien habla o escribe. -Té: Es un sustantivo que designa el árbol que produce hojas para preparar infusiones o la misma infusión en si. 3) Caligrafía: Desde que estamos pequeños nuestras padres y maestros utilizan la caligrafía como un medio de enseñanza del lenguaje, pero este no solo nos ayuda en nuestros primeros aprendizajes sino que es un método que incluso ya siendo adultos nos ayuda a aprender a escribir bien nuevas palabras en nuestro idioma o en otros idiomas que estemos aprendiendo, el repetir una palabra no solo te ayudará a escribirla bien , sino también a memorizar la y aprenderla de por vida.
  10. 10. 4) ver películas y videos:Uno de las estrategias más comunes que las personas utilizan para aprender a escribir y pronunciar nuevas palabras es por medio de vídeos o películas. Para un estudiante de idioma este es un gran recurso y método de aprendizaje divertido, que activa nuestra esquema de conocimientos, recordemos que nuestro cerebro guarda toda la información que vemos por primera vez. 5) Autoevaluarnos y conocer nuestras debilidades: Al Autoevaluarnos conocemos cuáles son nuestras fortalezas y debilidades sobre un tema. Al conocer nuestras debilidades podemos buscar métodos y estrategias que nos ayuden a fortalecerlas como las explicadas anteriormente.
  11. 11. Competencia léxica. Es el conocimiento del vocabulario de una lengua y l capacidad para utilizarlos, se compone de elementos léxicos y elementos gramaticales, comprenden las expresiones hechas, que se componen de varias palabras que se utilizan y se aprenden como un todo. Estás expresiones incluyen: (Fórmulas fijas, modismos,estructuras fijas y otras frases hechas como por ejemplo: veebos. Estrategias para maximizar la competencia léxica. 1. Recuerda que cuando hablamos de léxico, no siempre nos referimos a las palabras aisladas, sino a unidades léxicas o secuencias de una o más palabras que remiten a un significado unitario. Anota estas secuencias en la pizarra de modo que se perciban como un solo bloque, atiende a las colocaciones léxicas ("dar un paseo", "tomar una decisión", etc., pues los estudiantes no suelen percibirlas como unidades) y añade la información necesaria para cada unidad léxica según el nivel y los intereses de los alumnos (por ejemplo, el adjetivo "cansado/a" se combina siempre con el verbo "estar", por lo que deberían enseñarse juntos).
  12. 12. 2. Prepara actividades para aumentar la exposición implícita a las unidades léxicas a través de diferentes tipos de géneros textuales. Al hacer la reflexión explícita, intenta expresar las nuevas unidades léxicas en contexto, con ayudas visuales para favorecer su memoralización y ayudas verbales para trabajar sobre la pronunciación. Procura incluir lo antes posible la unidad léxica a los contextos originales para favorecer una exposición implícita o explícita sobre su relación con el contexto. 3. Recuerda que lo impotante no es aprender más y más palabras, sino más sobre las palabras. Profundiza sobre la unidades léxicas ya conocidas para ampliar las competencias léxicas, en especial, con el léxico seleccionado para la producción y con el que resulte de interés para los estudiantes. 4. Diseña acividades para reciclar el léxico que ha aparecido en el aula, pues el número de encuentro con las diferentes unidades léxicas en contextos diferentes facilita su ingreso en la memoria a largo plazo. 5. Ante un error léxico, dedica algo de tu tiempo para profundizar sobre la unidad léxica en cuestión ampliando la información sobre la misma.
  13. 13. Competencia Fonética. Tras algunas décadas de abandono como consecuencia del énfasis puesto en una mal entendida “comunicabilidad” del lenguaje, estudios recientes sobre la competencia fónica coinciden en considerarla una parte fundamental de las destrezas orales de la lengua, esto es, de la expresión oral, la comprensión auditiva y la interacción oral. En efecto, la pronunciación es el medio a través del cual se trasmite la información y, por lo tanto, la comprensión o no del mensaje por parte del oyente va a depender de la calidad de esa transmisión; en cuanto a la comprensión del mensaje, no podemos olvidarnos de que uno de los procesos fundamentales de esta destreza es el de la percepción de los elementos fónicos, de forma que si un individuo no identifica correctamente los segmentos que componen un texto oral, tendrá dificultades para comprenderlo e interpretarlo (Iruela, 2004: 27-30). •La competencia fónica es la capacidad que permite a un individuo producir y reconocer los elementos propios de una lengua a todos los niveles (sonidos, unidades rítmicas, unidades entonativas) y, al mismo tiempo, le permite identificar los que no lo son (Iruela, 2004: 35). •según el MCER (epígrafe 5.2.1.4.) se puede definir como la destreza en la percepción y la producción de: a)las unidades de la lengua (fonemas) y su realización en sonidos concretos (alófonos);
  14. 14. b) los rasgos fonéticos que distinguen a los fonemas entre sí (por ejemplo: sonoridad, nasalidad, oclusión, labialidad); c)la composición fonética de las palabras (estructura silábica, la secuencia acentual de las palabras, etc.); d)los fenómenos de coarticulación (asimilación al punto de articulación, reducción de las vocales átonas, relajación articulatoria, elisión de sonidos consonánticos); e)el acento y el ritmo de las oraciones; f)la entonación. • Estudios recientes sobre la competencia fónica coinciden en considerarla una parte fundamental de las destrezas orales de la lengua, esto es, de la expresión oral, la comprensión auditiva y la interacción oral. 1. Escuche Una buena conciencia fonológica empieza cuando los niños detectan sonidos, sílabas y rimas en las palabras que escuchan. Lea frecuentemente en voz alta a su hijo. Seleccione libros que rimen o que repitan el mismo sonido. Dirija la atención de su hijo hacia las rimas: “¡Fox, socks, box! (vocablos en inglés que significan: zorro, calcetínes, caja). Todas estas palabras riman. ¿Escucha que casi suenan igual?” También ayuda destacar los sonidos repetitivos. Por ejemplo, si está leyendo One Fish, Two Fish, Red Fish, Blue Fish (un pez, dos peces, pez rojo, pez azul), pida a su hijo que escuche el sonido /fffff/ en “fish” (al principio alargue los sonidos). Intente destacar otras palabras con el sonido /fffff/, en otros momentos además de cuando leyó el libro.
  15. 15. 2. Enfóquese en las rimas Pida a su hijo que seleccione las palabras que riman en los libros. Pregúntele: “¿Escuchaste una palabra que rime con ‘fox’ (zorro)”? Enséñele y practiquen juntos rimas infantiles. O pronuncie cuatro palabras cortas como, “pan, gato, pato, rato”. Vea si él puede seleccionar la palabra que no rima. 3. Siga el ritmo Enseñe a su hijo a reconocer las sílabas dando palmadas por cada “ritmo” que escucha en las palabras. Digamos que selecciona la palabra “elephant” (elefante). Pronuncie la palabra sílaba por sílaba, e-le-phant, y de palmadas consecutivas por cada sílaba. También puede hacer que se levante y que zapatee o salte cada sílaba.
  16. 16. 4. Jueguen a las adivinanzas Los juegos de adivinanzas como “Veo veo” pueden emplearse para practicar casi todas las habilidades fonológicas. ¿Desea practicar el percibir los sonidos iniciales? Intente “Veo veo, algo rojo que empieza con /s/”. ¿Desea practicar rimas? “Estoy tomando algo caliente que rima con ‘fe’”. 5. Alcen sus voces Cantar es una manera excelente para que los niños hagan rimas. Existen muchas canciones y CDs que se enfocan específicamente en las habilidades de la conciencia fonológica y fonémica. “Apples and bananas” tiene una buena tonada. Puede buscar más canciones sobre conciencia fonémica en línea o puede pedir recomendaciones al maestro de su hijo.
  17. 17. Conclusión. En primer lugar, ha quedado esbozada la evolución de la concepción de la importancia del léxico en la didáctica de lenguas extranjeras, así como se ha profundizado en la última corriente que aborda este aspecto, el Enfoque Léxico. Igualmente, se ha definido el panorama del estudio y expansión del español en China así como se ha delimitado el perfil del alumnado sino hablante, con sus peculiaridades como estudiantes de lenguas y las necesidades que por lo tanto presentan. Por otro lado, pese al limitado acceso que se tiene en España al material específico para sino hablantes, ha podido constatarse el enfoque tradicional de los mismos y por tanto la ausencia del trabajo con base en estrategias de aprendizaje y en el Enfoque Léxico; así, la necesidad y novedad del diseño de actividades de trabajo con colocaciones del español y desarrollo de estrategias para este alumnado, ha quedado justificado. Asimismo, se han presentado secuencias didácticas pensadas específicamente para este tipo de alumnado en las que han podido combinarse aspectos del método tradicional con otros comunicativos y, especialmente, con el Enfoque Léxico, buscando la integración de las cuatro destrezas comunicativas y presentar materiales atractivos y adecuados a las características y estilos de aprendizaje de los alumnos. Del mismo modo, la propuesta didáctica presentada ha sido una manera de acercar la cultura y costumbres españolas a los alumnos sino hablantes, así como la integración de la cultura propia tanto a nivel lingüístico y sociocultural
  18. 18. Aprendizajes logrados. En esta investigación he podido almacenar en mi mente acerca de las Competencias léxicas, semánticas, gramaticales y fonológicas. He visto que estas cuatro competencias, tienen que ver con la Lingüística, se encargan de funciones relacionadas con la lengua y opino que son muy importantes e interesantes. Me gusto trabajar con mis compañeros sobre todo en equipo en la elaboración y construcción de este Plan de Trabajo y la Propuesta.[Rafael Marcano] Con esta investigación he obtenido muchos aprendizajes y he aprendido muchas cosas que antes no sabía, he ampliado mis conocimientos y ha sido divertido trabajar con mis compañeros de grupo, algo muy interesante que entendí después de tanto tiempo es que el saber y conocer bien nuestra lengua materna nos ayuda a aprender otros idiomas, y aunque al principio no entendia como se relacionaban ahora tengo mucho más conocimientos sobre el tema, y he aprendido nuevas estrategias para maximizar mis aprendizajes. [Oriana Uribe]
  19. 19. Referente a mis aprendizajes logrados en los temas de esta materia, me permitió conocer un poco más sobre las estrategias y puntos dados al tratarse de una comprensión auditiva y lectora. Los tips que debemos llevar a cabo para la interpretación del discurso oral, aplicando estas destrezas de la manera más correcta, que lo son: la lengua oral y la lengua escrita.[Francielys Varela.] Con esta investigación logre nos desarrollar estrategias que sirven de guía para la enseñanza y aprendizaje de la fonética: logre elabora un programa que enseñarnos y educandos a todos el alfabeto fonético, orientándonos a la corrección de problemas de pronunciación (rotacismo, lambdacismo, debilitamiento de consonantes intervocálicas y otras) y ortográficos, corrigiendo las fallas que se poseen y tomando conciencia de los errores que cometemos al pronunciar y escribir palabras. Se pretende lograr este objetivo a través de la ejercitación de la lectura y de la escritura acorde el problema que presenten. El programa cuenta con cinco objetivos específicos; cada uno con sus estrategias metodológicas desarrolladas, donde como alumno participamos activamente. [Pedro Díaz]
  20. 20. Bibliografía. •Lorena Medina, M (2000); "Gramadinsmica: Una propuesta teorico-metodologica para estimular competencias comunicativas a partir de la gramática".En ONOMAZEIN, 5 (2000) •Mendoza Fillola, A (1995); Lenguaje y textos. Vol 3, pág 19-20 •Jhonston, P (1989); la evaluación de la comprensión lectora. Madrid. Aprendizaje/VISOR. •Tobón, Sergio (2009). Formación basada en competencias. Pensamiento complejo, diseño curricular y didáctica. Bogotá: Ecoe.

