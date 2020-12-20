Successfully reported this slideshow.
Estrategias para el aprendizaje de Inglés / Proyecto IUTSO

Published in: Education
  1. 1. Autor: Hernán Peinado
  2. 2. La competencia léxica que posee toda persona es un instrumento valioso que le permite desenvolverse en las diversas situaciones de la vida, tanto en el plano académico como familiar y, de esta manera, poder expresar de forma clara sus ideas, pensamientos, sentimientos y opiniones, todo con el propósito de entablar relaciones comunicativas con las demás personas que giran en torno a su ambiente y participar como miembro de una sociedad. Si los individuos no tienen la posibilidad de ampliar su vocabulario es probable que no puedan alcanzar un domino de los registros escritos formales y con ello se les dificultarán las vías para expresarse de forma escrita y oral.
  3. 3. estas tareas son muy buenas para la preparación de un ejercicio escrito u oral al contextualizar el vocabulario generado. Lluvias de Palabras A partir de un input generador, los alumnos enumeran otras palabras relacionadas con dicho input, realizando así un asocia grama o un árbol de palabras.
  4. 4. Una de las estrategias de procesamiento que se considera más rentable es el uso de imágenes mentales para facilitar la memoria necesaria para el aprendizaje y uso de la lengua. Se concibe que la comprensión lingüística depende de una buena decodificación, pero también de la capacidad para crear y utilizar imágenes mentales que capaciten a los alumnos para entender mejor los textos en la lengua extranjera, para recordar su información y para aplicar los diversos conceptos a distintas circunstancias. Para mejorar las competencias semánticas
  5. 5.  Incrementan las destrezas cognitivas y creativas.  Mejoran la comprensión lectora y auditiva  Proporciona a los alumnos estímulos para producir textos escritos y orales.  Aumenta su motivación y su auto concepto.  Les ayuda a concentrar su atención.  Les dota de mayor fluidez: ya tienen algo que comunicar y pueden centrar su atención en cómo hacerlo.
  6. 6. Una buena capacidad Fonológica consiste cuando los estudiantes detecta sonidos, silabas y rimas en las palabras que escuchan . Realizar actividades de dramatización , ayuda mucho para mejorar la pronunciación de las palabras y proporciona seguridad personal al alumno. Actividades de Dramatización
  7. 7. En las actividades de dramatización se logra integrar el léxico en la lengua verbal y no verbal (se ponen en escena las situaciones). Con los gestos y la mímica será aún más eficaz la memorización Aquí cabe todo tipo de juegos de roles. Lo más importante es que pongamos a los alumnos en situaciones reales. Si todavía resulta difícil la improvisación, se puede escribir tarjetas de roles en las que aparecen instrucciones para cada personaje sobre cómo debe actuar. Se pueden añadir estados de ánimo para que los alumnos se identifiquen más con su papel. Todo esto ayuda al aprendizaje más profundo
  8. 8. Leer ayuda a reconocer cómo se escriben las palabras y permite aprender de forma casi inconsciente. Cuando toca hacer el salto del inglés oral al escrito. La lectura es una herramienta maravillosa para el aprendizaje del inglés. Favorece la ampliación de vocabulario, refuerza la ortografía y la gramática, ayuda a aprender la correcta pronunciación de los sonidos y permite que los lectores dejen volar la imaginación Libros (Para mejorar las competencias gramaticales)
  9. 9. He concluido que el léxico es tan importante como la gramática, la fonología y la semántica. De allí la importancia que la propiciación del enriquecimiento léxico debe hacerse bajo la directriz de técnicas que enseñen un vocabulario útil, dentro del contexto social y cultural en el que nos desenvolvemos los alumnos, para que de esta manera el conocimiento de la lengua nos permita expresarnos correctamente y que el enriquecimiento del vocabulario sea una herramienta que empleemos y practiquemos en las distintas circunstancias y escenarios , tanto académico como personal. Conclusión
  10. 10. Aprendizaje logrado Con la presente investigación entendí que desde el punto de vista lingüístico, el léxico le permite, a los seres humanos, comunicar sus experiencias de vida y sus percepciones con respecto a los objetos que los rodean, hablar de sus emociones, sus conocimientos, comidas y bebidas, costumbres, trabajos, juegos y sus interacciones sociales; es decir, todo el vocabulario que las personas son capaces de manejar con el fin de expresarse, tanto de manera oral como por escrito, dentro de la sociedad y que es aprendido en el ámbito educativo, familiar y social.

