Reduzir as desigualdades última versão mesmo

Reduzir as Desigualdades Feito por Margarida nº18 e Rodrigo nº26
Índice: Identificação de alguns dos problemas principais metas a atingir até 2030 01 02 Tipos de desigualdade Porque temos...
Identificação de alguns dos problemas Hoje em dia existem várias desigualdades, entre elas a desigualdade de gênero, a des...
principais metas a atingir até 2030 Até 2030, progressivamente alcançar, e manter de forma sustentável, empoderar e promov...
● Desigualdade económica; ● Desigualdade de gênero; ● Desigualdade de origem étnica; ● Desigualdade de religião, etc. Tipo...
Desigualdade Económica
Desigualdade de gênero .
Desigualdade de origem étnica
Mas afinal, porque temos de reduzir as desigualdades? Porque debilita o crescimento, estimula a pobreza e fragiliza o sent...
Associações desenvolvidas para reduzir as desigualdades
Associações desenvolvidas ONU As misericórdias UNICEF Banco alimentar Contra a fome
Fique atento aos sinais de violência doméstica Se tivermos financeiramente possibilidade, contribuir para o banco alimenta...
Video explicativo https://www.youtube.com/watch?v= O20wvrF1vKc
https://unric.org/pt/objetivo-10-reduzir-as-desigualdades/ https://ods.imvf.org/ https://news.un.org/pt/story/2019/12/1697...
  1. 1. Reduzir as Desigualdades Feito por Margarida nº18 e Rodrigo nº26
  2. 2. Índice: Identificação de alguns dos problemas principais metas a atingir até 2030 01 02 Tipos de desigualdade Porque temos de reduzir as desigualdades? 03 04 05 06 07 08 Associações desenvolvidas para reduzir as desigualdades Medidas e ações Video explicativo Fontes
  3. 3. Identificação de alguns dos problemas Hoje em dia existem várias desigualdades, entre elas a desigualdade de gênero, a desigualdade salarial, desigualdade no ensino, no acesso à saúde, na cultura, desigualdade ao acesso a tecnologias, etc.
  4. 4. principais metas a atingir até 2030 Até 2030, progressivamente alcançar, e manter de forma sustentável, empoderar e promover a inclusão social, económica e política de todos e garantir a igualdade de oportunidades e reduzir as desigualdades de resultados;
  5. 5. ● Desigualdade económica; ● Desigualdade de gênero; ● Desigualdade de origem étnica; ● Desigualdade de religião, etc. Tipos de desigualdade
  6. 6. Desigualdade Económica
  7. 7. Desigualdade de gênero .
  8. 8. Desigualdade de gênero .
  9. 9. Desigualdade de origem étnica
  10. 10. Mas afinal, porque temos de reduzir as desigualdades? Porque debilita o crescimento, estimula a pobreza e fragiliza o sentimento de realização e autoestima.
  11. 11. Associações desenvolvidas para reduzir as desigualdades
  12. 12. Associações desenvolvidas ONU As misericórdias UNICEF Banco alimentar Contra a fome
  13. 13. Fique atento aos sinais de violência doméstica Se tivermos financeiramente possibilidade, contribuir para o banco alimentar Repreenda atitudes machistas e racistas outras medidas/ações que possam ser realizadas, no nosso dia a dia, para solucionar ou minimizar os problemas
  14. 14. Video explicativo https://www.youtube.com/watch?v= O20wvrF1vKc
  15. 15. https://unric.org/pt/objetivo-10-reduzir-as-desigualdades/ https://ods.imvf.org/ https://news.un.org/pt/story/2019/12/1697171 fontes

