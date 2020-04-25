Successfully reported this slideshow.
WHAT YOU NEED Distilled water+ Cotton sticks (to clean and Soften residues of Old ribbon or glue) Ruler to measure the new...
Removing glue with scalpel, moving ½ mm max. Scalpel needs to be almost parallel to surface, Otherwise you will carve into...
THREE-SLIT FAN Do not fix the ends – that is the last thing to do Dip one ribbon end into colourless nail lacquer and let ...
ONE-SLIT FAN Most of the brisé fans of the first third of the 19th century have only one slit. Most of the ribbons are bro...
You thread ribbon through (1) , then glue the piece on (1), let it dry 1-2 hrs Then you thread through (2), turn the fan (...
Total ribbon piece length of example: 28 mm
Open to the left Slits are visible Distancing two sticks To patch a piece of new Ribbon on top of brittle old
Here you see the fan opened to the left; The new ribbon is showing through the slit. With the tweezers, I bend the end of ...
New ribbon hardly visible as it is the same colour as the original one The stick is in openwork, Put alu foil below before...
This fan had 4 broken pieces and the end pieces of both guards.
This fan had the ribbon broken at 5 instances; the tricky thing was: The ribbon was not silk, but extremely thin chicken s...
Original Chicken skin Japanese paper This special Japanese paper is sturdy but very thin It does not disturb the overall v...
AND HOW YOU SHOULD NOT DO IT… …but I did as the fontange shape defeated my capacity: When trying to use pieces of ribbon, ...
Thank you for watching this presentation! I hope it is useful! You can e-mail me for questions: margaretha.mazura[at]gmail...
This is my experience as fan collector on how to re-ribbon brisé fans.

Re ribboning fans

  1. 1. RE-RIBBONING FANS MARGARETHA MAZURA This is an empiric experience that I share for other collectors ! Not a professional restorer’s approach. DISCLAIMER: I cannot be held responsible for any damage that you cause in following these steps!
  2. 2. ASSESSING THE DAMAGE Is it a fan with 1 slit in the centre or three slits? THAT DETERMINS IF ONE CAN USE ONE RIBBON THE WHOLE LENGTH (3 slits) OR SMALL PIECES OF RIBBON (1 slit) What needs to be done? Entire ribbon? Parts of Ribbon? IT IS ALWAYS BETTER TO LEAVE THE OLD RIBBON AND JUST REPAIR THE PARTS MISSING One slit Ribbon missing Horn brisé, ca. 1820 Three slits With ribbon Celluloid, ca. 1920
  3. 3. CAVEAT: If it is a valuable fan, DO NOT DO IT YOURSELF Have a professional restoration done! Re-ribboning is NOT TRIVIAL! It is NOT EASY! You may accidentally damage or even destroy the fan or sticks of it or parts of them! BELIEVE ME!
  4. 4. WHAT YOU NEED Distilled water+ Cotton sticks (to clean and Soften residues of Old ribbon or glue) Ruler to measure the new ribbon Scalpel to remove – CAREFULLY – rest of Old glue and ribbon Silk ribbon different widths Without edge Tweezers Sharp scissors Starch glue Aluminium foil to prevent Pieces gluing together Brush to apply the glue Clean working surface …AND ENDLESS PATIENCE
  5. 5. Removing glue with scalpel, moving ½ mm max. Scalpel needs to be almost parallel to surface, Otherwise you will carve into the material, in particular the softer horn (ivory is harder) The slightly whiter ribbon is the new one Holding down the ribbon end onto the glue
  6. 6. THREE-SLIT FAN Do not fix the ends – that is the last thing to do Dip one ribbon end into colourless nail lacquer and let dry – that helps threading through the slits Adjust to the right distance from stick To stick If you need to add glue, add it Below the ribbon with a tooth pick Glue one at a time and let dry!
  7. 7. ONE-SLIT FAN Most of the brisé fans of the first third of the 19th century have only one slit. Most of the ribbons are broken or missing. Calculating and adding missing parts of the ribbon is mathematical – I had to study an intact fan several times until I understood the mechanics. I came to an interesting conclusion: To work on a one-slit fan you need to OPEN IT TO THE LEFT! Only then the slits become visible and the ribbon easy (well sort of easy) to thread through.
  8. 8. You thread ribbon through (1) , then glue the piece on (1), let it dry 1-2 hrs Then you thread through (2), turn the fan (a dangerous move, CAREFUL!) and glue on the back (2) and let again dry.
  9. 9. Total ribbon piece length of example: 28 mm
  10. 10. Open to the left Slits are visible Distancing two sticks To patch a piece of new Ribbon on top of brittle old
  11. 11. Here you see the fan opened to the left; The new ribbon is showing through the slit. With the tweezers, I bend the end of the ribbon down onto the glue; This is step (2) from slide 8, seen from the Reverse. This fan is not yet finished; it has 27 sticks, I managed so far 8. The ribbon is thinner than the slits (3.5 mm) but the next size (7mm) would have been too big.
  12. 12. New ribbon hardly visible as it is the same colour as the original one The stick is in openwork, Put alu foil below before applying glue to prevent sticking from reverse Then bend over the end of the new ribbon and fix slightly with the back of tweezers and let dry
  13. 13. This fan had 4 broken pieces and the end pieces of both guards.
  14. 14. This fan had the ribbon broken at 5 instances; the tricky thing was: The ribbon was not silk, but extremely thin chicken skin!
  15. 15. Original Chicken skin Japanese paper This special Japanese paper is sturdy but very thin It does not disturb the overall view of the fan (see previous slide) This is the reverse with different colours of the flowers
  16. 16. AND HOW YOU SHOULD NOT DO IT… …but I did as the fontange shape defeated my capacity: When trying to use pieces of ribbon, it never looked well because of the “diagonal” towards the next stick. This is the far from perfect solution just to stabilize the fan. Also, the sticks are very heavy and therefore, difficult to work with.
  17. 17. Thank you for watching this presentation! I hope it is useful! You can e-mail me for questions: margaretha.mazura[at]gmail.com Visit my YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCdgBjxFkEr7IAWhmkg4KvZw Or my Blog: https://eventailfan.blogspot.com/ If you need ribbons, you should become a member of the FCI https://www.fancircleinternational.org/ They can provide you with silk ribbons of different sizes and colours, the one I used (except for the last example) are from the FCI. © Margaretha Mazura

