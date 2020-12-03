Successfully reported this slideshow.
Organigrama general confitextil

Estructura Organizacional de la Empresa CONFITEXTIL S.A.S

Organigrama general confitextil

  1. 1. Estructura Organizacional ORGANIGRAMA MIXTO La empresa CONFITEXTIL S.A.S está compuesto por un jerarquía vertical por departamentos, y dentro de los mismos hay una representación horizontal de las diferentes funciones dentro de los mismos. Una estructura organizacional mixta sirve para simplificar puestos que jerárquicamente están muy definidos pero que corresponden a equipos multifuncionales. Y esto ocurre especialmente, cuando existen cargos especializados y se trabaja por proyectos. También se define un sistema mixto como estrategia de liderazgo empresarial ya que existe una comunicación abierta entre todos los miembros de la organización, lo que ayudara a disminuir tiempos, a mejorar movimientos buscando la eficiencia y la eficacia de todos los procesos y subprocesos organizacionales (Sinnaps, 2020).
  2. 2. Estructura Organizacional Staff Servicios Generales (Tercerización Laboral) Especialista Gestión de calidad Op. Paqueteadora Op. Tendero Auxiliar de Compras Almacenista Operario de Escalado Op. Maquina plana Op. Multiagujas Op. Fileteadora Op. Collarín Op. Encauchado Jefe de Marketing Investigador de Mercado Publicistas Diseñador Web Jefe de RRHH Auxiliar de Reclutamient o Coach Empresarial Auxiliar de Contratación Direccion General Area de Producción Area de Diseño Area de RRHH Area de Marketing Area de Ventas Jefe de Diseño Diseñador de Modas Auxiliares de Diseño Estampadores Jefe de Ventas Ad. Almacén Vendedores Internos Vendedores Externos Jefe de Producción Auxiliar de Nomina Profesional en SGSST Op. Corte Op. Mantenimiento Auxiliar Administrativo Contador Auxiliar Contable Área de Administració nn
  3. 3. Estructura Organizacional MAPA DE PROCESOS PRODUCCIÓN GESTIÓN DE RRHH GERENCIA VENTAS PROCESOS GERENCIALES SATISFACCIÓNDELCLIENTE NECESIDADESDELCLIENTE PROCESO DE APOYO DISEÑO PROCESO CLAVE MARKETING PROVEDORES CONTABILIDAD MEJORA CONTINUA – GESTIÓN DE CALIDAD

