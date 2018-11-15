Inside this new Player Companion: Blood of the Coven you will learn of the occult secrets of witchcraft and natural magic! Regardless of how you came by your power, be it from taping into the magic of the wilds or if you are a changeling who has inherited the blood of hags, this is your chance to uncover the worlds most enigmatic otherworldly secrets. In this book you will find patrons to help further explore the witching world and hosts of new archetypes, curses, hexes, spells, magic items, rituals, and stranger practices unleash a cauldron of supernatural potential.Unlock the power inside your character and make the might of the coven yours to command!

