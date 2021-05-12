Successfully reported this slideshow.
lugaia.com Risk reduction and cost savings by using flexible single-use containment technology Welcome!
lugaia.com Americas Partner
lugaia.com Introduction Speakers: Norwin K. Voegeli President, Lugaia USA, Florida norwin.voegeli@lugaia.com Michael Schwe...
lugaia.com Agenda Agenda • Flexible Single Use Containment • Risk, Benefits and Cost Savings • Case Study Single-Use Techn...
lugaia.com • Flexible disposable systems are not permanently installed systems • Flexible disposable technologies are used...
lugaia.com • Saves time and cost by reduction or elimination of cleaning • With reduced cleaning reduced risk of cross con...
lugaia.com • Flexible single-use isolators (glove bags) • Single-use transfer systems • Flexible local enclosures • Contin...
lugaia.com • Sampling from drums • Dispensing operations • Apparatus discharge e.g. filter dryer • Apparatus charge e.g. r...
lugaia.com • Transfer of substances into process plants • Sampling from apparatus • Product filling into apparatus Single-...
lugaia.com • Process safeguarding • Upgrade of an existing apparatus • Improvement of an existing apparatus Single-Use Con...
lugaia.com • Mechanical film-closure systems Single-Use Containment Technology How To Separate Safely
lugaia.com • Easy handling • No temperature influence on the film or on the substance • Universally applicable for almost ...
lugaia.com • Thermal film sealing systems Single-Use Containment Technology How To Separate Safely
lugaia.com • High-Containment Level • Uniform closure • Some substances do not allow welding • High investment costs (espe...
lugaia.com • High mechanical resistance • Clear visibility • Surface resistivity <10^11 Ohm • Moderate resistance to solve...
lugaia.com • Standard PE without additives • PE with antistatic properties • PE with electrically conductive properties • ...
lugaia.com Single-Use Containment Technology Fields Of Application
lugaia.com Single-Use Containment Technology Single-Use A Good Alternative • Advantages such as better operability, reduct...
lugaia.com Single-Use Containment Technology Case Study Single-Use Technology Customer Requirements • Customer requested t...
lugaia.com Single-Use Containment Technology Case Study Single-Use Technology Customer Requirements
lugaia.com Single-Use Containment Technology Conceptual Design Isolators, Equipment Upgrades, Dust-free product transfer •...
lugaia.com Single-Use Containment Technology SafeFlex Single-Use Isolator • Made of PU film with high tear resistance • Fi...
lugaia.com Single-Use Containment Technology SafeFlex Single-Use Isolator
lugaia.com Single-Use Containment Technology Conceptual Design Isolators, Equipment Upgrades, Dust-free product transfer •...
lugaia.com Single-Use Containment Technology SafePort TransferBag System • Closed product transfer from portioning to mixi...
lugaia.com Single-Use Containment Technology SafePort TransferBag System 1. Connecting the bag 2. Charging the bag 3. Sepa...
lugaia.com Single-Use Containment Technology SafePort TransferBag System 1. Connecting the bag 2. Discharge the bag 4. Con...
lugaia.com Single-Use Containment Technology SafePort TransferBag System
lugaia.com Single-Use Containment Technology What Are The Advantages And Limitations Of Flex. Single-Use Systems? • Low in...
lugaia.com Single-Use Containment Technology Summary • Successful implementation of the manufacturing process with OEB 4 s...
lugaia.com With high-quality Swiss production and continuous development, we are providing our customers with products tha...
lugaia.com • Continuous research and development We Are Creating Progress Our Core Business • Consulting, development, and...
lugaia.com Foundation: 2006 Headquarter: Raron Turnover 2019: $13.5 M Branch offices: Reichertshofen Ponte Vedra Beach, Fl...
lugaia.com • Clean room class ISO 5 / ISO 7 / ISO 8 • Validated processes • Qualified machines • Validated laser welding p...
lugaia.com Continuous Liner System Liner Carrier SafeSeal Closure System Transferbag SafePort Transferbag SafeFlex Isolato...
lugaia.com Headquarter: Raron Branch office: Reichertshofen Contact Us: Lugaia Deutschland GmbH Containment Solutions West...
lugaia.com Thank you very much for your attention Question and Answer
Science
May. 12, 2021

Risk reduction and cost savings by using flexible single-use containment

