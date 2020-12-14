Welcome To Atx Precision

Successfully reported this slideshow.
https://atxprecision.com/
ATX Precision focuses on the fundamentals of marksmanship through training, classes, and events in Austin, Texas. https://atxprecision.com/

  1. 1. I founded ATX Precision shortly after returning home following 13 years of active duty service. On weekends and vacation time from my day job, I was teaching classes on all things related to shooting and hunting. Pretty soon, I had burned up all my vacation and sick days before the year was halfway through.
  2. 2. I decided to start a side company focused on what I love most ~ long range precision shooting in the great outdoors. This had been my “when I retire” dream, but faced with the present opportunity, my wife and I decided there was no time like the present.
  3. 3. ATX Precision & Carbine, LLC officially formed in early 2015 and I continued teaching long range on the weekends while still working full-time. We hosted our first major event during this time, a non-profit shoot with Gold Star families raising money for the Windy25 Memorial Fund and Dell Children’s Hospital.
  4. 4. After a few months of weekend classes and a handful of other events, I told my wife I was ready to go full time with ATX Precision. It was a huge leap of faith for our family, but we made the jump and have never looked back. ATX Precision is the culmination of my life’s experiences, starting as a young boy hunting in the Texas Panhandle canyons and groomed over the course of many years serving my country.
  5. 5. https://atxprecision.com/

