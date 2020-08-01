Our Luxury Vehicles SFH Chauffeurs

Successfully reported this slideshow.
All of our vehicles are valet daily, come with phone chargers, umbrella's and complimentry water.

Published in: Automotive
  1. 1. The luxurious but company Mercedes E- class which we offer as our business premier is the vehicle most used for our executive car service. All of our Mercedes E-class come in discreet colours offering the same customer service as our Mercedes S-class. All of chauffeurs are trained, vetted and have taken a knowledge test to allow us to provide you with the best possible service.
  2. 2. The Mercedes S-class is one of our most requested cars on the Chauffeur driven service. Our clients enjoy the S-class spacious layout of the vehicle, the ability to fully recline the rear seat allowing you to be comfortable on the long journeys or just to stretch your legs. All of our S-class vehicles come with the executive rear package which allows seat reclines.
  3. 3. The Mercedes V-class is one of our most popular vehicles in our chauffeur hire in London due it is size, luggage capacity and client capacity. All of our chauffeur driven Mercedes V-class are LWB giving you extra Leg and Luggage room, We can accommodate up to 7 passengers and 5 large suit cases in our LWB Mercedes V Class chauffeur hire whether you require to travel in London, Within the U.K or even Europe – SFH Chauffeurs will ensure you have smooth luxurious journey.
  4. 4. Hire on of our luxury chauffeur driven Range Rovers to be driven in London, U.K or Europe where one of our chauffeurs will take care of you. We only use Long-Wheel base Range Rovers so that you can lots of leg room, stretch out and have plenty of space for your luggage. SFH Chauffeur can provide a Range Rover chauffeur driven with Alcohol within the vehicle whether you’re celebrating a special event or just enjoy being driven in a Range Rover our chauffeurs are more than happy to be at your service.
  5. 5. https://sfhchauffeurs.com/vehicles

