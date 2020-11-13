Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Mary Ann's final dance with her son at his wedding was a tribute to her strength and will power to get to that dance floor...
Last Dance is a gripping story of how a loving family deals with many great successes life has to offer, but also how a fa...
•Item Weight : 14.9 ounces •Paperback : 285 pages •ISBN-10 : 1734624000 •ISBN-13 : 978-1734624007 •Publisher : Bowker (Jun...
Mary Ann's final dance with her son at his wedding was a tribute to her strength and will power to get to that dance floor...
Product details Paperback: 285 pages Publisher: Bowker (June 1 2020) Language: English ISBN-10: 1734624000 ISBN-13: 978-17...
More importantly, how her legacy will live throughout our family development. Through this book, all of our children, and ...
All of these events went viral on the internet and the family received unbelievable notes of support for her and the famil...
For more update , visit us https://www.amazon.ca/Last-Dance-Stephen- Raymond-Manning/dp/1734624000
Loving Mother Paperback
Loving Mother Paperback
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Loving Mother Paperback

2 views

Published on

Last Dance is a gripping story of how a loving family deals with many great successes. https://www.amazon.com/Last-Dance-Stephen-Raymond-Manning/dp/1734624000

Published in: Entertainment & Humor
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Loving Mother Paperback

  1. 1. Mary Ann's final dance with her son at his wedding was a tribute to her strength and will power to get to that dance floor. Mary Ann lost her fight with breast cancer just 72 hours later of that precious moment that went viral on YouTube and was titled 'Mother's Last Dance'. If you google Mary Ann Manning's Last Dance you will see wonderful videos of her dance, and a great very well done online article by Today.com, and a live TV interview with Mary Ann's surviving children by KUTV only a few days after her passing.
  2. 2. Last Dance is a gripping story of how a loving family deals with many great successes life has to offer, but also how a family deals with some significant tragedies. Including the loss of a son and the devastating effects of breast cancer on our Loving Mother. It's a wonderful journey through the development of a family and a strong influence on that family by a 'Loving Mother'.
  3. 3. •Item Weight : 14.9 ounces •Paperback : 285 pages •ISBN-10 : 1734624000 •ISBN-13 : 978-1734624007 •Publisher : Bowker (June 1, 2020) •Product Dimensions : 6 x 0.72 x 9 inches •Language: : English
  4. 4. Mary Ann's final dance with her son at his wedding was a tribute to her strength and will power to get to that dance floor. Mary Ann lost her fight with breast cancer just 72 hours later of that precious moment that went viral on YouTube and was titled 'Mother's Last Dance'.
  5. 5. Product details Paperback: 285 pages Publisher: Bowker (June 1 2020) Language: English ISBN-10: 1734624000 ISBN-13: 978-1734624007 Product Dimensions: 15.2 x 1.8 x 22.9 cm Shipping Weight: 499 g
  6. 6. More importantly, how her legacy will live throughout our family development. Through this book, all of our children, and our grandchildren, and our great- grandchildren will know how the great sense of family started with our 'Loving Mother', Mary Ann, Lesin, Manning. God bless you sweetheart, I hope my story did you justice.
  7. 7. All of these events went viral on the internet and the family received unbelievable notes of support for her and the family from around the world. These wonderful loving messages helped us all get through the great tragedy of Mary Ann's loss. I am now publishing the book on who Mary Ann was, and how she became a 'Loving Mother'.
  8. 8. For more update , visit us https://www.amazon.ca/Last-Dance-Stephen- Raymond-Manning/dp/1734624000

×