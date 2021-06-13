Successfully reported this slideshow.
Best Website Design in Albuquerque
Jun. 13, 2021

Best Website Design in Albuquerque

At Websites ABQ, We have team of professional website designers for web design and development in Albuquerque. https://www.websitesabq.com/albuquerque-web-design/

  1. 1. Websites ABQ is an Albuquerque Website Design company that builds good-looking, custom, responsive (mobile-friendly) websites at affordable prices for individuals and small businesses everywhere. That’s what I tell people. But its pretty general. Let me tell you more about it and how it works.
  2. 2. First We Talk When we first talk, we talk about what you had in mind for your site. You can come to the table with fully formed ideas and structure all the way to I just think I need a website. Or anywhere in between. We Go Through Your Options. I can show you other sites like the one you have in mind. Throw out some different design ideas. We work it out until we have a good idea of what you want. Then I give you my bid for the project and collect half down. Next, I start building your new site.
  3. 3. I like to use WordPress to build websites. That’s what I used for this site. WordPress is an open source CMS system that has a large community behind it. CMS is content management system. Which means it makes it easy for normal, minimally trained people to use. Below is a link to a blog post about great reasons WordPress is my first choice, but if you have another preference we can go with it. I won’t force my opinions on you. — If you don’t have a strong opinion on what I use to build your site, here are 5 big reasons to use WordPress. 5 REASONS WHY WE USE WORDPRESS.
