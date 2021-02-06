Best Food Near Me Melbourne

Successfully reported this slideshow.
https://www.thefkc.com.au/home/in dex
FKC is an effort to give something different to the food lovers.

  1. 1. FKC is an effort to give something different to the food lovers. After being quite successful in Indian food Industry for 30 years, this was the time for us to think different and innovative. FKC is all about the sauce made by us and named as FKC Sauce. It’s designed in a way which will be loved by all ages. Once the flavour goes in to the mouth, the flavour stays until you drink water but you remember them always. We tried to keep our menu simple like Chicken, Lamb Chops, Prawns, Mushroom, Cottage Cheese, Chicken Burger, Egg Burger, Veg Burger, Garden Salad, Chicken Salad. Fkc Bread, Butter Rice and Chips. All the main course course can be served as per customers choice of spice level Mild, Medium, Hot and Extra Hot. Passion+Creativity=FKC.
  2. 2. FKC Sauce is a unique inspiration from our love for food and family heritage of culinary art. As a kid I used to sit next to my grandfather as he would grind a unique blend of spices in a huge mortar and pestle. And I asked him questions, Grandpa, why did you put so little of this spice and bit more of that? He smiled and said, I don't know son, I think you will like it when we leave the paste on meat for tonight and cook it tomorrow.
  3. 3. A snack that made celeb and commoners to share from the same plate is fried chicken. A dish, so popular that it motivated a man to spend his rest of retirement in finding the perfect recipe. And, that recipe which made the rest of the world recognize fried chicken by one name that is called KFC chicken.
  4. 4. Whether you prefer chicken soup, chicken salad, grilled chicken breast, or convenient chicken protein powder, the lean meat of a chicken is nutritious and delicious. It provides proteins, nutrients, vitamins, and much more.
  5. 5. As an article in the week's New York Times wondered: Why is it that we find such pleasure in pain? I mean, these hot sauce bottles are plastered with words like "death" and "atomic"... and we like them. One theory is that it's simply for the thrill -- like riding a roller coaster or running a marathon. Humans, oddly, find pleasure in things that, on the surface, should be really freaking scary and painful. In these cases, it's mind vs. body, and mind wins.
×