Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Pág. 1 (Marcos Junior Vélez Vásquez), Jorge Cañarte Alcívar; REVISIÓN BIBLIOGRÁFICA SOBRE CÉLULAS INMUNOCOMPETENTES Catedr...
Pág. 2 (Marcos Junior Vélez Vásquez), Jorge Cañarte Alcívar; REVISIÓN BIBLIOGRÁFICA SOBRE CÉLULAS INMUNOCOMPETENTES Catedr...
Pág. 3 (Marcos Junior Vélez Vásquez), Jorge Cañarte Alcívar; REVISIÓN BIBLIOGRÁFICA SOBRE CÉLULAS INMUNOCOMPETENTES Catedr...
Pág. 4 (Marcos Junior Vélez Vásquez), Jorge Cañarte Alcívar; REVISIÓN BIBLIOGRÁFICA SOBRE CÉLULAS INMUNOCOMPETENTES Catedr...
Pág. 5 (Marcos Junior Vélez Vásquez), Jorge Cañarte Alcívar; REVISIÓN BIBLIOGRÁFICA SOBRE CÉLULAS INMUNOCOMPETENTES Catedr...
Pág. 6 (Marcos Junior Vélez Vásquez), Jorge Cañarte Alcívar; REVISIÓN BIBLIOGRÁFICA SOBRE CÉLULAS INMUNOCOMPETENTES Catedr...
Pág. 7 (Marcos Junior Vélez Vásquez), Jorge Cañarte Alcívar; REVISIÓN BIBLIOGRÁFICA SOBRE CÉLULAS INMUNOCOMPETENTES Catedr...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Celulas inmunocompetentes

22 views

Published on

Celulas inmunocompetentes

Published in: Health & Medicine
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Celulas inmunocompetentes

  1. 1. Pág. 1 (Marcos Junior Vélez Vásquez), Jorge Cañarte Alcívar; REVISIÓN BIBLIOGRÁFICA SOBRE CÉLULAS INMUNOCOMPETENTES Catedra de Inmunología, Escuela de Laboratorio Clínico, Facultad Ciencias de la Salud. Universidad Técnica de Manabí. REVISIÓN BIBLIOGRÁFICA SOBRE CÉLULAS INMUNOCOMPETENTES Marcos Junior Vélez Vásquez1 , Jorge Cañarte Alcívar2-3-4 1Estudiante de la Escuela de Laboratorio Clínico. Facultad Ciencias de la Salud. Universidad Técnica de Manabí, Portoviejo – Manabí – Ecuador 2Docente Investigador. Facultad Ciencias de la Salud. Universidad Técnica de Manabí. Portoviejo – Manabí – Ecuador 3Medico especialista en Inmunología Clínica, StemMedic, Manta – Manabí – Ecuador. 4Director de Docencia e Investigación, Instituto Ecuatoriano de Enfermedades Digestiva IECED, Portoviejo – Manabí – Ecuador Resumen.- El presente artículo ha sido realizado en base a fuentes bibliográficas, revistas científicas y otro tipo de fuentes importantes y sobre todo confiables, el cual nos ha permitido encontrar diversos conceptos y también reforzar aquellos conocimientos sobre el tema a tratar. El presente trabajo investigativo tiene como finalidad de explicar y definir las células inmunocompetentes y cuál es la principal función que cada una desempeñan para contribuir en la defensa y protección del sistema inmunitario; a su vez brindar al lector información clara y eficaz que sea capaz de despejar dudas que éstos generen. La labor que lleva a cabo el sistema inmune es gracias a la relación que existe entre diferentes tipos celulares siendo destacadas las células inmunocompetentes que son nada y nada menos que los macrófagos, Polimorfonucleares, células NK, células dendríticas, linfocitos T y B. Palabras claves.- Linfocitos B y T, sistema inmune, células NK, células dendríticas, Polimorfonucleares
  2. 2. Pág. 2 (Marcos Junior Vélez Vásquez), Jorge Cañarte Alcívar; REVISIÓN BIBLIOGRÁFICA SOBRE CÉLULAS INMUNOCOMPETENTES Catedra de Inmunología, Escuela de Laboratorio Clínico, Facultad Ciencias de la Salud. Universidad Técnica de Manabí. Introducción.- La labor que desempeña el sistema inmunitario se realiza mediante la relación entre un conjunto de células, destacando sobre todo a las células inmunocompetentes y la barrera de defensa que estas crean ante cualquier organismo extraño que pudiese causar alguna patología. A lo largo de la presente revisión bibliográfica se estudiara la función de cada una de estas células competentes y cómo son capaces de proteger al anfitrión. Funcionalmente, la respuesta inmune puede ser dividida en dos actividades secuenciales relacionadas: el reconocimiento de lo extraño, y su reacción y consecuencia. El reconocimiento inmunológico está dado por la especificidad, y es capaz de reconocer ligeras diferencias químicas que distinguen a un patógeno de otro, así como discriminar entre moléculas extrañas y componentes propios. Una vez que ha reconocido al organismo extraño, el sistema inmune desarrolla una respuesta apropiada –respuesta efectora– para eliminar o neutralizar al organismo. Los linfocitos son las células centrales de este sistema, responsables de la inmunidad adquirida y los atributos de diversidad, especificidad, memoria y reconocimiento de lo propio y no propio, característicos de la respuesta inmune. Los otros tipos de leucocitos sanguíneos juegan papeles importantes fagocitando y destruyendo microorganismos, presentando antígenos y secretando citosinas (1) Las Células Inmunocompetentes son las únicas células en el cuerpo capaces de reconocer antígenos. “Por ello, es de suma importancia que el anfitrión también cuente con un sistema inmune reforzado y sobre todo un buen estilo de vida y lleve una buena alimentación para que no existan patologías que alteren la capacidad de estas células al momento de reconocer agentes extraños,
  3. 3. Pág. 3 (Marcos Junior Vélez Vásquez), Jorge Cañarte Alcívar; REVISIÓN BIBLIOGRÁFICA SOBRE CÉLULAS INMUNOCOMPETENTES Catedra de Inmunología, Escuela de Laboratorio Clínico, Facultad Ciencias de la Salud. Universidad Técnica de Manabí. porque existen situaciones en donde estas células desconocen a ciertas células del anfitrión y es ahí donde se producen las llamadas enfermedades autoinmunes” Los componentes de riesgo definidos, la inflamación juega un papel significativo en las vías infecciosas y no infecciosas que conducen al cáncer. (2) Los linfocitos B, son uno de los tipos celulares más importantes de la respuesta inmunitaria de los mamíferos (3). Los linfocitos B, son células con una notable adaptabilidad al ambiente (4) . Después de su residencia temporal en el órgano hematopoyético se convierten en células migrantes que se dirigen a sitios con microambientes especializados y regionalizados dentro de los órganos linfoides, en donde se activan y, si es el caso, migran y se dirigen a otro microambiente tejido-específico para poblarlo, sin olvidar las condiciones propias del fluido por el que transitan para llegar a sus destinos. Además, la adaptabilidad del linfocito se extiende a sus funciones y, si bien son células residentes y migratorias que producen anticuerpos, también secretan citocinas, fagocitan, reconocen lo propio de lo no propio, tienen capacidad microbicida, procesan y presentan antígenos, regulan la actividad de los linfocitos T, adquieren y mantienen memoria de encuentros con antígenos y tienen la capacidad de residir en diversos tejidos resguardando la memoria adquirida (5) Si bien los linfocitos B tienen la capacidad ancestral de fagocitar. La capacidad para procesar y presentar antígenos de naturaleza proteica y activar la respuesta inmunitaria está presente en los linfocitos B. (6)
  4. 4. Pág. 4 (Marcos Junior Vélez Vásquez), Jorge Cañarte Alcívar; REVISIÓN BIBLIOGRÁFICA SOBRE CÉLULAS INMUNOCOMPETENTES Catedra de Inmunología, Escuela de Laboratorio Clínico, Facultad Ciencias de la Salud. Universidad Técnica de Manabí. Por otra parte los linfocitos T, su función es de destruir las células infectadas o la producción de mediadores solubles (o citosinas) que activan a otras células inmunitarias, como por ejemplo a los macrófagos y a los linfocitos B (7) Los linfocitos T en sangres representan alrededor del 40-60% del total de linfocitos periféricos y son una población celular muy heterogénea formada por varios tipos celulares con funciones diferenciadas. (7) Células NK, recientemente se observó que ciertos linfocitos obtenidos de individuos sanos eran capaces de destruir células tumorales sin que existiera sensibilización previa. (8) A esta capacidad destructiva mediada por estas células se denominó citotoxicidad natural y a las células responsables en desarrollar esta actividad se las denominó natural killer (NK) o células asesinas naturales. Tiene la capacidad para actuar frente al crecimiento de células tumorales impidiendo su expansión así como destruir células infectadas por virus. Ello se debe a su alta capacidad destructora, que puede ser directa, citotoxicidad celular directa o bien mediada por anticuerpos como citotoxicidad mediada por anticuerpos (ADCC). (8) “En base a lo mencionado, se puede decir que estas células forman parte de la inmunidad innata, inespecífica, natural, no adaptativa; y sobre todo que estas células son agresoras por naturaleza y tienen la capacidad de lisar otro tipo de celulas por un mecanismo diferente a la fagocitosis” Células dendriticas, se encuentran presentes en casi todos los tejidos del cuerpo donde forman el enlace crucial entre los sistemas inmune innata y adaptativa. DCs se puede subdividir en tres grupos principales, las DCs convencionales (CDC), DCs
  5. 5. Pág. 5 (Marcos Junior Vélez Vásquez), Jorge Cañarte Alcívar; REVISIÓN BIBLIOGRÁFICA SOBRE CÉLULAS INMUNOCOMPETENTES Catedra de Inmunología, Escuela de Laboratorio Clínico, Facultad Ciencias de la Salud. Universidad Técnica de Manabí. plasmacitoides (PDC), y DCs derivadas de monocitos (moDCs). (9) Los macrófagos, son un tipo de glóbulos blancos que forman parte del proceso inicial de la defensa contra microbios con los que tenemos contacto todos los días. (10) Existen diferentes enfermedades en la infancia en las cuales la función y/o número de los fagocitos se encuentra alterado, por tanto no hay una eliminación de los microbios invasores, estos crecen de forma desmedida sin que nada los pueda detener, causando así infecciones recurrentes y severas en diferentes órganos como pulmón, piel, hígado o ganglios linfáticos. (10) “Como se lo mencionó anteriormente su función es la de capturar y deglutir microorganismos para así después participar con otro tipo de glóbulos blancos que completarían así la respuesta inmune” Los neutrófilos polimorfonucleares PMN, son significativos en el sistema inmune innato, estando con mayor abundancia en el sistema de las personas, actuando como la primera barrera de protección contra las infecciones. (11) Conclusiones.- En el sistema inmunitario de los individuos existe lo que es la inmunidad innata que es la encargada de brindar una defensa inicial, mientras que la inmunidad adquirida o adaptativa proporciona una respuesta más potente por así manifestarlo que se encarga de controlar y eliminar al microorganismo que ha sido reconocido como extraño. Estos tipos de inmunidad cuentan con células inmuncompetentes que desempañan roles importantes y ellas saben perfectamente cuando actuar, como actuar, como reconocer cuando algo extraño quiere atacar al anfitrión. Como aparece en la literatura revisada cada una de estas células desempeñan una
  6. 6. Pág. 6 (Marcos Junior Vélez Vásquez), Jorge Cañarte Alcívar; REVISIÓN BIBLIOGRÁFICA SOBRE CÉLULAS INMUNOCOMPETENTES Catedra de Inmunología, Escuela de Laboratorio Clínico, Facultad Ciencias de la Salud. Universidad Técnica de Manabí. función con el objetivo de defender, atacar a cualquier microorganismo o agente extraño. Bibliografía.- 1 . Hernández MG, Ramírez GG, Corona MC, Garza CMdl. Inmunomoduladores como terapia adyuvante en la enfermedad infecciosa. Rev Medicina Universitaria. 2019; 11(45). 2 . C G, M A, S M, C B, M GK, F G. Effects of Inonotus hispidus extracts and compounds on human immunocompetent cells. PMIO. 2017 Septiembre; 4. 3 . Fabiola CP, Humberto LM. Evolución y filogenia de los linfocitos B. Revista Alergia México. 2016 Abril- Junio; 63(2). 4 . M T, E K, K S, A R, J T, C B, et al. Entornos de desarrollo de células B. Immunology Letters. 2015; 157(3). 5 . T K, K K, W I. Células de memoria B. Naturaleza Críticas Inmunología. 2015; 15(3). 6 . Hoffman W, FG L, B CG. Células, anticuerpos y más. Clin J Am Soc Nephrol. 2016; 11. 7 . Génetica Médica News. De la génetica del receptor de antígeno de los linfocitos T a una potencial diana terapéutica para tratar la malaria cerebral. Génetica Médica News. 2016 Mayo; 3(49). 8 . Asociación para el Progreso de la Inmunología Clínica. InmunoSalud. [Online].; 2020 [cited 2020 Julio 24. Available from: http://inmunosalud.net/index.php?option=com_c ontent&view=article&id=69&catid=41&Itemid=49 7. 9 . Sichien D, Lambrecht B, Guilliams M, Scott C. Development of conventional dendritic cells : from common bone marrow progenitors to multiple subsets in peripheral tissues. 2017.. 1 0 . Fundación Mexicana para niños y niñas con inmunodeficiencias. FUMENI. [Online].; 2015 [cited 2020 Julio 24. Available from: https://fumeni.org.mx/defectos-de-la- fagocitosis/.
  7. 7. Pág. 7 (Marcos Junior Vélez Vásquez), Jorge Cañarte Alcívar; REVISIÓN BIBLIOGRÁFICA SOBRE CÉLULAS INMUNOCOMPETENTES Catedra de Inmunología, Escuela de Laboratorio Clínico, Facultad Ciencias de la Salud. Universidad Técnica de Manabí. 1 1 . S C, A G, L O, A H, R. O. THE IMPORTANCE OF THE GRANULOCYTE-COLONY STIMULATING FACTOR IN ONCOLOGY. 2015. 88(4):468–72. 1 2 . Fundación Mexicana para niños y niñas con inmunodeficiencias. FUMENI. [Online].; 2015 [cited 2019 Enero 19. Available from: https://fumeni.org.mx/defectos-de-la- fagocitosis/.

×