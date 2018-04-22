Unit 4 (2)

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. SPAIN
  2. 2. SPAIN  Europe is my continent.  Spain is in Europe  Spain is my country  In my country there are 17 Autonomous Communities and 2 Autonomous Cities  Spain is in the south – west of Europe
  3. 3. EMBLEM It has got a Real Crown and shields of the kingdoms that Spain conquered.
  4. 4. Spain is a monarchy There is a King: Felipe VI and a Queen: Leticia  The king is the boss of the State since 1975
  5. 5. The King - REPRESENT Spain - Is the boss of the State - He doesn’t direct the Politics The Parliament is the one who directs the POLITICS Spain is a PARLIAMENTARY MONARCHY
  6. 6. EXTREMADURA  Our Autonomous Community is EXTREMADURA  Extremadura is divided in TWO PROVINCES: Cáceres and Badajoz
  7. 7. IMPORTANT CITY OF SPAIN  Some important cities are: Madrid, Barcelona, Valencia and Seville. Madrid is the capital of Spain
  8. 8. POPULATION OF SPAIN
  9. 9. PYRAMID POPULATION
  10. 10. QUESTIONS  Which are the most important city of Spain?  Which are the colours of Extremadura flag?  How many Autonomies Community are there in Spain?
  11. 11. ACTIVITY  Color the autonomous communities
  12. 12. ACTIVITY  Look the pyramid population and anwser.  A) Are there more male of female?  B) Are there more children or more adult?
  13. 13. THE PRIMARY SECTOR  People working in the primary sector obtain resources directely from nature. For example:  Fishing  Farming.  Mining  Forestry
  14. 14. Secundary sector  The secondary sector transforms raw materials into manufactured products.  THE CONSTRUCTION INDUSTRY  MAIN INDUSTRIES IN SPAIN.  FOOD INDUSTRIES.  CAR MANUFACTURING.  CHEMICAL INDUSTRY.  ELECTRONIC PRODUCTS.
  15. 15. THE TERTIARY SECTOR IN SPAIN.  HEALTH AND EDUCATION.  TRADE.  TOURISM.  TRANSPORT.  FINANCIAL SERVICES.

