Presentacion 5

El teléfono.
 El teléfono es un dispositivo de telecomunicación diseñado para transmitir señales acústicas por medio de señales eléctr...
 En un sistema telefónico, la transmisión se basa en el paso, a través de un circuito, de un flujo de corriente cuyas var...
 Los micrófonos son unos transductores encargados de transformar la energía acústica en energía eléctrica, permitiendo as...
Telefonía

  1. 1. El teléfono.
  2. 2.  El teléfono es un dispositivo de telecomunicación diseñado para transmitir señales acústicas por medio de señales eléctricas a distancia.
  3. 3.  En un sistema telefónico, la transmisión se basa en el paso, a través de un circuito, de un flujo de corriente cuyas variaciones de intensidad vienen marcadas por las propias variaciones de resistencia de dicho circuito. El aparato encargado de modificar la resistencia de éste, y, por tanto, la intensidad de la corriente, es el micrófono.
  4. 4.  Los micrófonos son unos transductores encargados de transformar la energía acústica en energía eléctrica, permitiendo así el registro, almacenamiento, procesamiento y transmisión de las señales de audio.  Tanto los micrófonos como los altavoces, son los elementos más importantes, en cuanto a las características, que conforman las señales de audio.

