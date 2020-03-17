Técnicas e instrumentos evaluación escolar

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Técnicas e instrumentos Presenta: Marcos Palafox M.
Técnicas e instrumentos Técnica Instrumento Observación Guía de observación Entrevista Guía de entrevista Encuesta Cuestio...
Medición y evaluación •¿Técnicas de medición? •¿Instrumentos de medición? •¿Técnicas de evaluación? •¿Instrumentos de eval...
Validez y confiabilidad de instrumentos • Validez: el grado en que un instrumento mide la variable que pretende medir. ¿Co...
Exámenes orales y escritos •¿Qué tipo de conocimiento miden? •¿Qué tipo de conocimiento evalúan?
Criterios para la medición •Ocurrencia •Frecuencia •Intensidad
Tesis positivista Todo lo que existe, existe en alguna medida.
Relación técnica-instrumento • Técnica se refiere más al procedimiento, al modo o manera; mientras que el instrumento refi...
Juicios • Contagio de coronavirus: positivo, negativo, sospechoso.
Validez y confiabilidad de instrumentos • Validez de contenido: las dimensiones medidas por el instrumento deben ser repre...
