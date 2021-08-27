Successfully reported this slideshow.
NUNEZ,MARCOS {PEP} 1 Interpretación de los resultados del autodiagnóstico: 1. Menos de 5 respuestas marcadas con "sí": tu ...
NUNEZ,MARCOS {PEP} 2 Preguntas de reflexión: 1. ¿Qué conductas favorables identificaste sobre tu forma de comunicarte? La ...
NUNEZ,MARCOS {PEP} 3 Identifica la conducta elegida a mejorar La confianza al momento de toma de decisiones es algo puntua...
NUNEZ,MARCOS {PEP} 4 Lista de cotejo para la evaluación de tu proyecto:
Small Business & Entrepreneurship
Aug. 27, 2021
Mi plan de comunicación interpersonal

Small Business & Entrepreneurship
Aug. 27, 2021
8 views

Mi plan de comunicación interpersonal

Mi plan de comunicación interpersonal

  1. 1. NUNEZ,MARCOS {PEP} 1 Interpretación de los resultados del autodiagnóstico: 1. Menos de 5 respuestas marcadas con “sí”: tu comunicación es deficiente, lo cual genera conflictos entre las personas, frustración y desmotivación. 2. De 6 a 8 respuestas marcadas con “sí”: tu comunicación es buena, aunque puede mejorar. Recuerda que elambiente laboral se caracterizapor la tranquilidad y la certezade lo que se desea obtener. 3. Más de 8 respuestas marcadas con “sí”: tu comunicación es excelente. Gracias a esto tus compañeros y colaboradores se sienten motivados y dispuestos a seguir mejorando, ya que tienen claridad en los objetivos organizacionales y son evaluados para mejorar su desempeño. x x x x x x x x x x 9 Mi plan de comunicación interpersonal
  2. 2. NUNEZ,MARCOS {PEP} 2 Preguntas de reflexión: 1. ¿Qué conductas favorables identificaste sobre tu forma de comunicarte? La empatía y el respeto al momento de comunicar y transmitir ideas es una conducta clave en mi forma de comunicarme. 2. ¿Qué conductas consideras que son tus áreas de oportunidad? Establecery definir metasal equipo de trabajo para valorarsu productividad y analizar el tiempo de solución de un problema, así buscar la manera para mejorar la confianza en toma de decisiones. 3. ¿Cuáles consideras que son los efectos, en las personas y los resultados, de tu forma de comunicarte? La forma de comunicarme y las formas influyen en mis compañerosde forma positiva, soy degran apoyo paratransmitirla información para la resolucióndeun problema, así mismo para guiarlos en procesos del negocio 4. ¿Qué factoresconsiderasque influyenen tu manera de comunicarte con los demás? De nuevo, la empatía hacequemiscompañerosdetrabajo sesientan escuchadosy ven que su labor es valorada, así mismo les hago saber cuando algo no está bien, la comunicación para la resolución de problemas es vital 5. ¿Quéconcluyessobreestasobservacionesquetepermitamejorartucomunicacióncomo líder, tanto en el ambiente laboral como personal? Es algo bueno ya que me hizo dar cuenta de los puntos débiles que tengo para ser un mejor líder y mejorar la comunicación
  3. 3. NUNEZ,MARCOS {PEP} 3 Identifica la conducta elegida a mejorar La confianza al momento de toma de decisiones es algo puntual que mejoraré Describe al menos 3 acciones para mejorar la conducta elegida -Confiare mas en mi instinto -Tomare mas tiempo de lo habitual para analizar las propuestas y posibles resultados - Externare abiertamente lo que pienso y siento a los diferentes niveles de la organización con el fin de mejorar las tomas de decisiones.
  4. 4. NUNEZ,MARCOS {PEP} 4 Lista de cotejo para la evaluación de tu proyecto:

Mi plan de comunicación interpersonal

