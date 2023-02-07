Successfully reported this slideshow.
Youse.DIGITAL_STORYTELLING.pptx

Feb. 07, 2023
0 likes 0 views
Youse.DIGITAL_STORYTELLING.pptx

Feb. 07, 2023
Education

Digital Storytelling in the classroom. This presentation discusses the importantance of narrative storytelling. Using todays technology we can make this a entertaining and educated way to pass on stories. This is also a fun way for kids to express their own learning and document their own learning as well.

Digital Storytelling in the classroom. This presentation discusses the importantance of narrative storytelling. Using todays technology we can make this a entertaining and educated way to pass on stories. This is also a fun way for kids to express their own learning and document their own learning as well.

Education
Youse.DIGITAL_STORYTELLING.pptx

  1. 1. The craft of using technology to tell a story
  2. 2. • What is it? http://digitalstorytelling.coe.uh.edu/index.html  Use of media  Text, TEXT, Text  Visuals  Music  Video  Voice  Digital method shares with a wider audience  The storytelling format makes the case ▪ more convincing ▪ sway an audience ▪ increase donations ▪ create a connection to the audience
  3. 3. Educational Goals and Objectives 1. Enhance lessons, causing higher order thinking skills 2. Appeals to diverse learning styles 3. Assign research to require a point of view 4. Practice communication skills 5. Entice writing skills 6. Engage students to develop a meaningful voice 7. Encourage technology skills
  4. 4. 1. Provide a rubric or criteria to follow 2. Scripting (200-300 word script) 3. Storyboarding – create a digital sequence 4. Recording Voice, Add music, Editing 5. Fine Tuning --- titles, transitions, credits 6. Saving 7. Sharing • Sample Rubric from University of Houston • Rubistar-customize your own rubric
  5. 5. 1. Look at the assignment 2. Ask “What do I want to tell?” use text 3. Ask “What emotion do I want to convey?” 4. Gather the images to bring the story to life 5. Gather the sound to bring the images to life 6. Use voice, background soundtrack 7. Spend time assembling the story
  6. 6. 1. Personal Narratives ▪ Character stories ▪ Memorial stories ▪ Stories about events or places in our lives ▪ Stories about what we do ▪ Recovery & discovery stories ▪ Love Stories 2. Examination of Historical Themes and Events ▪ Explore and depict a historical theme or event. ▪ Require students to research a topic ▪ Use informational & media literacy skills 3. Stories that Inform or Instruct ▪ Curriculum content which delivers information ▪ Motivational/Inspirational ▪ Testimonial Digital Personal Narrative – Reading http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AjrNm5h7gzE
  7. 7. Digital Storytelling Videos made with PPT  Starfish an inspirational message for all teachers  Digital Storytelling: Social Studies 7th Grade  George Washington Carver Biography Project  Angry Birds Movie Made with PowerPoint 2010  Teacher Quotes  The Story of an Hour  Tribute to Those Who Wear Blue Digital Storytelling Videos made with Animoto • Historic Philadelphia - http://animoto.com/play/94IBy69UEgb55O0kcAl5cA • How to Make Dessert! http://animoto.com/play/tf93r1paJ1OmOSndUuNd1A • Caterpillar Into Butterfly - http://animoto.com/play/jC9BuxwEbmgVBzlpLL0Rcw • Inspirational - http://animoto.com/play/xmc7lLcQdSZhxpgnQRq5HA • Life Cycle of a Plant - http://animoto.com/play/78J9UgJ82fG0PLdBvAhU1Q • Ellis Island - http://animoto.com/play/mfjYuuFBBz6NyRvsbBW2ww
  8. 8. Copyright Information – Again, the University of Houston provides great information regarding this subject! The law provides four non-exclusive factors to be used in determining whether a use is fair. These are commonly referred to as the four fair use factors. They are: 1. The purpose of the use, including whether the use is a commercial use or for non-profit educational purposes** 2. The nature of the work 3. The amount used 4. The effect on the marketing (or value) of the original work Copy Right – Copy Wrong The Educators' Lean and Mean No FAT Guide to Fair Use http://www.csus.edu/indiv/p/peachj/edte230/copyright/ Code of Best Practices in Fair Use for Media Literacy Education http://www.ncte.org/positions/statements/fairusemedialiteracy
  9. 9. Here are some sources of copyright-free images: 1. Flickr from Creative Commons is a free resource of non-copyrighted images. 2. Creative Commons Search 3. Pics4learning.com 4. Public Domain, Copyright Free, Open Source, and Student Use Images and Media 5. Copyright Free and Public Domain Media Sources 6. Presentations ETC (includes copyright-free audio) 7. Public Domain Art, Books, Images, and Links 8. Copyright-Friendly Images
  10. 10. 1. Tool to Record a Voice File ▪ Audacity http://audacity.sourceforge.net/download/ ▪ Lame to export files as MP3 http://audacity.sourceforge.net/help/faq?s=install&item=la me-mp3 ▪ PC Sound Recorder ▪ Vocaroo.com ▪ Record narrations or audio right in PowerPoint 2. Add Music ▪ Royalty and copyright free audio files found on the web ▪ http://freeplaymusic.com/ ▪ http://incompetech.com/m/c/royalty-free/ ▪ http://www.thefreesite.com/Free_Sounds/Free_WAVs/
  11. 11.  Creative PowerPoint Animation  PowerPoint2010 Adding Animations
  12. 12. 1. PC Programs  Microsoft Photo Story 3 (still images)  Windows Movie Maker (still images and/or video clips)  PowerPoint  Web Tools - Animoto 2. Mac Programs  iPhoto (still photos and music)  Apple iMovie (still images and/or video clips)  PowerPoint  Web Tools - Animoto
  13. 13. 1. A point of view 2. A dramatic question 3. Emotional content 4. Economy 5. Pacing 6. The gift of your voice 7. An accompanying soundtrack (The Connected Classroom, Learning & Leading with Technology Volume 32 )
  14. 14. COLLECT YOUR PHOTOS NOW! 1. Develop a sample digital story for your course. 2. OR design a digital assignment for your students.
Editor's Notes

  • “Digital Storytelling is the modern expression of the ancient art of storytelling. Throughout history, storytelling has been used to share knowledge, wisdom, and values. Stories have taken many different forms. Stories have been adapted to each successive medium that has emerged, from the circle of the campfire to the silver screen, and now the computer screen.”
    – The Digital Storytelling Association
  • Media is the plural of medium.
    Medium is the information that is communicated between the giver and receiver.
  • Stories are instruments of learning
    Digital Storytelling is another medium that can be used to provide your students with information. It can be just as academic rigorous as a research paper.
    Reading from the textbook and reviewing Power Point presentations that summarize your textbook are not always sufficient.
    Digital stories can highlight an important event and/or topic; they can engage students in a way that will leave a lasting impression.
    Promote academic standards- effective strategy to learn science, arts, humanities, social sciences, promote multicultural perspectives.
    Provides 21 century skills: Research Skills, Writing, Presentation Skills, Problem-Solving and Creative Thinking Skills


  • Developing your Digital Story
    Pre-writing: brainstorming, collecting images, researching, outlining, and storyboarding
    Drafting: creating a script … what comes 1st, 2nd, 3rd, etc…..
    Revising: modifying images and organization
    Editing: timing, images, and narration
    Publishing: the final product
  • Get together thoughts that share beliefs, feelings… these all make a good story!
    Make an outline
    Gather photos
    Review videos
    Create a visual narrative
    Will the voice/narrative enhance or detract from the story?
    Sounds can give the story rhythm and character

  • PRINCIPLE:  Under fair use, educators using the concepts and techniques of media literacy can integrate copyrighted material into curriculum materials, including books, workbooks, podcasts, DVD compilations, videos, Web sites, and other materials designed for learning.
    LIMITATIONS:  Wherever possible, educators should provide attribution for quoted material, and of course they should use only what is necessary for the educational goal or purpose. The materials should meet professional standards for curriculum development, with clearly stated educational objectives, a description of instructional practices, assignments, and assessment criteria.
  • The free, open-source program Audacity can capture sound from either a computer's built-in mike or an external microphone.
    Audacity records voice files from a microphone.
    You can use a headphone microphone or a handheld microphone that is connected via USB port.
    After you use Audacity to record voice, it saves as an Audacity project file (.aup)
    The .aup file needs to be converted to an .mp3 file or “exported” using the LAME MP3 Encoder software that can be downloaded for free and works inside Audacity.
    .mp3 files can only be linked in a PPT, and not embedded (so this means if you are inserting a .mp3 file in a PowerPoint, and emailing the PPT, they person receiving that PPT will not have the sound…) There is a free converter to use to embed music files in PPT called CDex http://sourceforge.net/projects/cdexos/
    The technique is to add a header to the .mp3 file that will convince PowerPoint that it is actually a wav file. Too technical to explain it here, but willing to do so in another workshop.

    PC Sound Recorder - – found from the Start Menu/All Programs/ Accessories /Entertainment /Sound Recorder
    (Record your voice using a microphone.
    Use the record button and stop button.
    Save the file. This sound recorder will save in the .wav format.
    .wav files can be embedded, however .wav file format is a large file size and makes huge PPT files
    .wav files can be embedded and shared more easily.
    Consider converting a .wav file to a .MP3 file format to reduce the file size

    Next, go out and grab the music in digital form: Use a high-quality mp3 or rip a track from a favorite CD with one of the dozens of free CD-ripper programs on the market. (I prefer Windows Media Player.) To rip a track off a CD follow these steps:
    Put in favorite music CD in CD drive
    Open up Windows Media Player
    On the menu bar, click on Rip
    Choose “Format” mp3
    Choose “More Options” , then change the location of where you want to save your file
    Make a choice to Rip CD when inserted or only in the Rip tab
    Click OK
    Then select the track you want ripped to mp3 and viola!
    The mp3 file appears in your destination folder!

    Or use original music recorded by students singing. Next, import the track into your video-editing program.
  • PHOTO STORY 3
    -Easy to use
    -Good for beginners
    -Windows XP and Vista
    -Can only use still images
    -Effects can be done to images
    -Limitations with text & images
    -Free download (XP & Vista)


    MOVIEMAKER
    There is a learning curve to use the timeline and edit
    Only for Windows, not Apple
    -Can use a variety of media
    -only creates AVI & WMV videos
    -Free with Microsoft Windows

    POWERPOINT
    Basic features easy to learn, or we already know it!
    -Advanced features require time to learn
    -Insert a variety of media
    -Problems with music/videos Embedding vs. Linking (inserting audio or movie clips and then not showing up if you send the file to play on another computer.
    -Free or cost with Microsoft Office

    iPhoto
    Fun way to share and enjoy photos
    Use slideshow themes
    Add song files from iTunes library, add transitions, reorder photos and set timing
    Output to sync to iPhone or iPod


    iMovie
    -Combination of Photo Story and Movie Maker
    -Needs some time to learn
    -Only for Apple computers
    -Only plays back in QuickTime (MOV)
    -Use special effects on images & music
    -Download videos to iPod (w/ video)
    Free with Apple computers


  • Point of View: All stories are told to make a point. What message are you trying to convey? What is the theme of the story?
    Dramatic Question: a good story has a hook to draw in the audience.
    Emotional Content: providing emotion provides interest
    Economy: Use the least amount of images to tell the story. Selection of images should illustrate the theme without being a distraction. Too many images can confuse the audience.
    Pacing: Use pauses, regulate tempo, speed of the story. The change in pace draws interest, allows the audience to think and reflect
    Voice: Use voice to tell the story: Tone: Slow, Fast, Loud, Soft Pitch: Vary to add emotion
    Soundtrack: Music sets the mood and enhances the story


