Word press antes de que llegue tu pizza

¿Qué es WordPress? • Es una plataforma web de publicación y administración de contenidos libre y gratuita. • Creada por Ma...
Dos sabores para WP WordPress.org o self-hosted: El sabor original, creado para ser instalado y administrado en servidores...
Se pueden hacer mucho con WordPress • Extender la funcionalidad del sitio con plugins. • Personalizar el look con temas. •...
WordPress funciona en ambientes xAMP Sólo necesita de 3 cosas principales: • Apache como servidor web. • MySQL para el alm...
La famosa instalación de los 5 minutos 1. Descargar WordPress en http://es-mx.wordpress.org. 2. Descomprimir y subir los a...
Sitios que utilizan WordPress Time Inc. Facebook NewsroomProceso Sony Music Carnaval de São Paulo Aristegui Noticias
WordPress Multisite En 2010, poco tiempo después de haber lanzado el servicio de WordPress.com, WordPress libero e integró...
JoomlaDay 2014 en México brindó un espacio para otros CMS Open Source, y tuve la oportunidad de platicar un poco de WordPress.

  3. 3. ¿Qué es WordPress? • Es una plataforma web de publicación y administración de contenidos libre y gratuita. • Creada por Matt Mullenweg y Mike Little como un fork de b2/cafelog. • Publicado en mayo del 2003. • Está presente en el 22% de todos los sitios web del mundo.
  4. 4. Dos sabores para WP WordPress.org o self-hosted: El sabor original, creado para ser instalado y administrado en servidores propios. 100% flexible y sin límites. Gratuito y libre. Debes tener hospedaje y dominio para poder utilizarlo. WordPress.com El servicio para todo publico, gratuito con sus limitantes con opción a upgrades, aún pagando tiene límites.
  5. 5. Se pueden hacer mucho con WordPress • Extender la funcionalidad del sitio con plugins. • Personalizar el look con temas. • Integrable al 100% con redes sociales. • WordPress se puede utilizar para: E-Commerce, showcase, blogs, sitios de noticias, foros, sitios de publicación en tiempo real, directories, clasificados, galería de imágenes, audios o videos, contenido por suscripción, etc.
  6. 6. WordPress funciona en ambientes xAMP Sólo necesita de 3 cosas principales: • Apache como servidor web. • MySQL para el almacenamiento den base de datos. • PHP para correr el código del software. Cualquier computadora, ya sea de escritorio, laptop o servidor puede ser utilizado para instalar y correr WordPress
  7. 7. La famosa instalación de los 5 minutos 1. Descargar WordPress en http://es-mx.wordpress.org. 2. Descomprimir y subir los archivos a la carpeta web. 3. Crear una base de datos con un Usuario con privilegios. 4. Abrir el navegador apuntando a la carpeta web. 5. Llenar los campos de la base de datos, usuario, host, el nombre del sitio, el Usuario contraseña y mail del administrador. 6. ¡Listo!
  8. 8. Sitios que utilizan WordPress Time Inc. Facebook NewsroomProceso Sony Music Carnaval de São Paulo Aristegui Noticias
  9. 9. WordPress Multisite En 2010, poco tiempo después de haber lanzado el servicio de WordPress.com, WordPress libero e integró el código para utilizar solo una instalación de WordPress para múltiples sitios trabajando de manera completamente independiente. Cada sito puede estar en un subdirectorio, subdominio o incluso con su propio dominio. Manejan su propio contenido, diseño, opciones, usuarios, pulgins, etc.
