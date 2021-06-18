Manual de marca

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Imagotipo
Tipografía
Retícula constructiva
Áreas de Protección
Reducciones
Guía de Color
Aplicaciones Primarias
Restricciones de Color
Jun. 18, 2021

  1. 1. Imagotipo Un imagotipo es una de las forma de representación gráfica de una marca. En este, el icono y el nombre de la marca forman una unidad visual, es decir, ambas conforman un conjunto visual. Descripción
  2. 2. Tipografía La tipografía seleccionada para la representación del logo, que en este caso es mi propio nombre y apellido, a sido Bebas Neue Ya que es una tipografía muy seria, elegante y recomendada por nuestro profesor. Bebas Neue REGULAR ABCDEFGHIJKLMNOPQRSTUVWXYZ1234567890 !¡¨#$%&/()=´¿?`+*{}[],;.: NEGRILLA ABCDEFGHIJKLMNOPQRSTUVWXYZ1234567890 !¡¨#$%&/()=´¿?`+*{}[],;.: CURSIVA ABCDEFGHIJKLMNOPQRSTUVWXYZ1234567890 !¡¨#$%&/()=´¿?`+*{}[],;.: NEGRILLA CURSIVA ABCDEFGHIJKLMNOPQRSTUVWXYZ1234567890 !¡¨#$%&/()=´¿?`+*{}[],;.:
  3. 3. Retícula constructiva Creado a partir de una malla de cuadrados con el objetivo de crear un imagotipo simétrico.
  4. 4. Áreas de Protección El imagotipo tendrá un espacio de seguridad referente al diámetro aumentado en 1cm, por otro lado el diámetro x será tomado en cuenta desde la punta superior izquierda del triangulo central hasta la mancha de tinta que se encuentra en la parte superior derecha como se indica en la imagen.
  5. 5. Reducciones Uso mínimo del imagotipo Se entiende como menor tamaño al que se puede ser reproducido al imagotipo conservado su adecuada visibilidad. Este tamaño será diferente según el soporte sea Online o Impreso Tamaño mínimo para soporte online Tamaño mínimo para soporte Impreso 60px x 60px 4cm x 4cm
  6. 6. Guía de Color
  7. 7. Aplicaciones Primarias
  8. 8. Restricciones de Color

