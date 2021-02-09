Successfully reported this slideshow.
Un poco de Marco Examen Parcial 1
ÍNDICE FINAL INICIO BACHILLERATO SIGUIENTE
Instituto Bellows Estudio Comunicación 3
Instituto Bellows Un poco de Historia Nacimiento • Nací el 18 de abril del 2000 en la Ciudad de Puebla • Estudié mi primar...
Instituto Bellows Bachillerato Estudie la preparatoria en Chignahuapan en el CECYTE plantel Chignahuapan 5
Instituto Bellows Vida Universitaria Estaba estudiando ingeniería química Me encuentro estudiando Comunicación y Medios Di...
Instituto Bellows Foto de dramatización Un dato trágico 7 • En mi último año de la prepa, en 2017 el 13 de Septiembre mi p...
Instituto Bellows Mis Gustos Me gusta la fotografía Me fascina comer cemitas Y pasar tiempo con mis amigos 8
Instituto Bellows Así que este es Marco 9
Instituto Bellows Finalmente la edición 10
Gracias MarcoTenorio
Examen parcial 1- HCD

×