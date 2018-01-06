Successfully reported this slideshow.
LA GUERRA DE LA TRIPLE ALIANZA 1864-1870
Antecedentes históricos – Brasil ■ Monarquía constitucional encabezado por Pedro II ■ Viejo sueño portugués de tomar posic...
Argentina ■ Estructura social parecida a la cual de Brasil ■ En el siglo XIX, conflicto interno entre Buenos Aires y las p...
Uruguay ■ Declaración de independencia el 18 de julio de 1830 ■ El espectro político fue dominado hasta 1860 por los blanc...
Paraguay ■ El 22 de noviembre de 1842, un congreso extraordinario declaró la independencia ■ Carlos Antonio López gobernó ...
Desarrollo del conflicto bélico ■ En 1862 se habían creado dos bloques principales - Imperio Brasil, el gobierno de Mitre ...
■ Brasil se sorprendió de esta reacción y la consideró como una declaración formal de guerra ■ Pero también Mitre se sorpr...
La víspera de la guerra 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Brasil Argentina Paraguay Uruguay Datos de la preguerra Población [miliones...
■ En mayo de 1865 el gobierno blanco ya había sido derrocado y se firmó el tratatado de laTriple Alianza entre Argentina, ...
Conflicto bélico
Consecuencias ■ La triple alianza perdió en total 120.000 hombres (100.000 brasileños) ■ Paraguay perdió 220.000 habitante...
■ Para Brasil, la guerra tuvo consecuencias sociales con respecto a la esclavitud porque el Estado compró negros para inco...
A pesar de estos resultados y los cambios geopolíticos, la guerra no recibió mucho interés en el exterior por varias razon...
PANTEÓ N DE LOS HÉROES
Presentación sobre la guerra de la Triple Alianza entre 1864 y 1870

  1. 1. LA GUERRA DE LA TRIPLE ALIANZA 1864-1870
  2. 2. Antecedentes históricos – Brasil ■ Monarquía constitucional encabezado por Pedro II ■ Viejo sueño portugués de tomar posición de la Cuenca de Plata ■ Paraguay daba refugio a los esclavos brasileños ■ En la mitad del siglo XIX una potencia de 7 millones habitantes ■ Sociedad latifundista ■ Sin acceso a la educación básica para la mayoría de la población
  3. 3. Argentina ■ Estructura social parecida a la cual de Brasil ■ En el siglo XIX, conflicto interno entre Buenos Aires y las provincias ■ En 1860, Bartolomé Mitre derrotó al confederado Urquiza y consolidó el poder porteño ■ Mitre reforzó los lazos con Brasil, un posible aliado contra el gobierno paraguayo ■ El gobierno de la Asunción daba por 30 años asilo a enemigos políticos y el modelo económico se oponía fuertemente al elegido del gobierno porteño
  4. 4. Uruguay ■ Declaración de independencia el 18 de julio de 1830 ■ El espectro político fue dominado hasta 1860 por los blancos de Bernando Berrio que intentaba disminuir la influencia porteño y brasileña ■ En 1861, el presidente Berrio negó a renovar el tratado de comerció y navegación de los ríos con Brasil ■ El imperio brasileño solo vio en una intervención militar la única opción de salir del dilema ■ El 19 de abril de 1863 estalló una guerra civil queVenancio Flores bautizó la “Cruzada Libertadora” ■ Con el apoyo de Mitre, su ejército y la marina brasileña, invadió Uruguay y venció a los nacionalistas uruguayos ■ la participación en laTriple Alianza puede ser considerada como un rescate de la deuda de Flores por sus apoyos internacionales
  5. 5. Paraguay ■ El 22 de noviembre de 1842, un congreso extraordinario declaró la independencia ■ Carlos Antonio López gobernó el país como un dictador pero sin tiranizar el pueblo ■ El Estado fomentaba la educación pública y tenía una de las tasas de analfabetismo más bajas de la región ■ Fortalecimiento del ejército, estableciendo un servicio militar obligatorio ■ Durante su mandato se produjo un auge económico apoyado por la construcción de vías férreas y telégrafos que intranquilizó a sus vecinos Argentina y Brasil ■ Disputa fronterizo con Brasil que culminó con varias intervenciones brasileñas rechazado por fuerzas guaraníes en el pasado ■ Roce con Brasil por haber rechazado inicialmente en 1856 el contrato de libre navegación
  6. 6. Desarrollo del conflicto bélico ■ En 1862 se habían creado dos bloques principales - Imperio Brasil, el gobierno de Mitre y los colorados de Uruguay - Paraguay, los blancos de Uruguay y las provincias de Entre Ríos y Corrientes, unidos por la oposición a la hegemonía porteña ■ Punto principal del conflicto apoyo de Brasil y Argentina a la Cruzada de Libertadores y el apoyo solitario de Paraguay al legitimo presidente Bernardo Berro ■ El 4 de agosto de 1864 Brasil mandó un ultimátum al gobierno uruguayo a “poner orden a la situación política” ■ El 30 de agosto Paraguay reaccionó frente a la actitud brasileña y envió un oficio expresando que: “Paraguay juzgará cualquier ocupación del territorio oriental como atentatorio al equilibrio de los Estados de la Plata descargándole desde luego, de toda responsabilidad de futuro”.
  7. 7. ■ Brasil se sorprendió de esta reacción y la consideró como una declaración formal de guerra ■ Pero también Mitre se sorprendió y negó el apoyo prestado a Flores e insistió en la neutralidad argentina ■ En reacción del apoyo militar brasileño a Flores, Solano López invadió el Mato Grosso y declaró la guerra al Imperio Brasil en diciembre de 1864 ■ Con el fin de apoyar militarmente al gobierno blanco, el ejército paraguayo necesitaba atravesar tierra argentina, pero Mitre denegó el permiso y el 18 marzo de 1865 Solano López también declaró la guerra a Argentina.
  8. 8. La víspera de la guerra 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Brasil Argentina Paraguay Uruguay Datos de la preguerra Población [miliones] Ingresos públicos [miliones de GBP] tamaño del ejército [en diez miles incluyendo las reservas] piezas de artillería[en cien]
  9. 9. ■ En mayo de 1865 el gobierno blanco ya había sido derrocado y se firmó el tratatado de laTriple Alianza entre Argentina, Brasil y Uruguay, que constituía una alianza ofensiva con el fin de derrocar el gobierno de López y no aniquilar su pueblo. ■ Entre otros puntos se determinó los nueves límites fronterizos que le quitaría un 40% del territorio. También quedaba prohibido negociar unilateralmente una paz con Paraguay sin el acuerdo de todos los signatarios del acuerdo. ■ El tratado se hizo público a través de la prensa inglesa por iniciativa del gobierno británico que obtuvo una copia del canciller uruguayo. Inmediatamente lo fue publicado en los periódicos paraguayos, el 11 de agosto de 1866 ■ Indignación internacional de EEUU,Chile, Bolivia, Colombia pero no se tradujo en un apoyo significativo
  10. 10. Conflicto bélico
  11. 11. Consecuencias ■ La triple alianza perdió en total 120.000 hombres (100.000 brasileños) ■ Paraguay perdió 220.000 habitantes (la mitad de su población) ■ En Paraguay había tres veces más mujeres que hombres y de esos hombres tres cuartos eran viejos de más de 60 años o niños ■ Paraguay sufrió un colapse económico, ya no había ni comercio, ni industria o agricultura. ■ 60 años de estabilidad política, entre 1870 y 1932 el país tuvo 32 presidentes
  12. 12. ■ Para Brasil, la guerra tuvo consecuencias sociales con respecto a la esclavitud porque el Estado compró negros para incorpóralos al ejército y se vio obligado en 1888 a abolir la esclavitud.25 Además, el costo de guerra fue alrededor de 300 millones de dólares, lo que causó una crisis económica. ■ A Argentina la guerra le permitió consolidar Buenos Aires como capital indiscutible y truncar la posibilidad de que las provincias tomen la cabecera
  13. 13. A pesar de estos resultados y los cambios geopolíticos, la guerra no recibió mucho interés en el exterior por varias razones: Los conflictos internos en Europa (crecimiento del poder prusiano, la guerra de Crimea y la franco-prusiana) La lejanía La guerra de Secesión estaba en su último año
  14. 14. PANTEÓ N DE LOS HÉROES

