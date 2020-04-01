Successfully reported this slideshow.
ESTATISMO PERMANENTE 2020/04/01
1. Conceptos ■ El estatismo permanente permite que varios generadores participen simultáneamente en el control primario de...
2. Aplicación - Ejemplo MW Nominal MW Despachada % bp G1 Termo 100.00 25 4.00 G2 Hidro 100.00 50 8.00 G3 Hidro 100.00 40 5...
2. Aplicación - Simulación MW Nominal MW Despachada % bp G1 Termo 100.00 25 4.00 G2 Hidro 100.00 50 8.00 G3 Hidro 100.00 4...
Estatismo permanente
  1. 1. ESTATISMO PERMANENTE 2020/04/01
  2. 2. 1. Conceptos ■ El estatismo permanente permite que varios generadores participen simultáneamente en el control primario de frecuencia. Consideremos, dos unidades con estatismo bp1 y bp2 que responden a una variación de frecuencia ∆f. La primera unidad variara su generación una cantidad ∆P1 = −∆f /bp1, y la segunda ∆P2 = −∆f /bp2. La unidad con menor estatismo (a la izquierda) contribuye a la regulación primaria con mayor porcentaje de potencia respecto a su potencia nominal, y la que tiene mayor estatismo (a la derecha) contribuye con menor porcentaje de potencia. ■ Si varias unidades en paralelo tienen el mismo estatismo, todas ellas contribuyen al control primario de manera proporcional a su potencia nominal
  3. 3. 2. Aplicación - Ejemplo MW Nominal MW Despachada % bp G1 Termo 100.00 25 4.00 G2 Hidro 100.00 50 8.00 G3 Hidro 100.00 40 5.00 115 [MW/Hz] G1 Termo % bp1 50.00 G2 Hidro % bp2 25.00 G3 Hidro % bp3 40.00 115.0 ∆P [MW] ∆f [Hz] f nom [Hz] f final [Hz] 23.0 -0.200 50 49.800 ∆P [MW] P final [MW] G1 Termo 10.00 35.0 G2 Hidro 5.00 55.0 G3 Hidro 8.00 48.0 23.0 138.0 ■ Sistema con tres unidades generadoras. Calcular la variación de frecuencia una vez ejecutado el control primario de frecuencia, si se produce una escalón de carga de 23 MW. Despreciar el efecto de la frecuencia sobre la carga
  4. 4. 2. Aplicación - Simulación MW Nominal MW Despachada % bp G1 Termo 100.00 25 4.00 G2 Hidro 100.00 50 8.00 G3 Hidro 100.00 40 5.00 115 [MW/Hz] G1 Termo % bp1 50.00 G2 Hidro % bp2 25.00 G3 Hidro % bp3 40.00 115.0 ∆P [MW] ∆f [Hz] f nom [Hz] f final [Hz] 23.0 -0.200 50 49.800 ∆P [MW] P final [MW] G1 Termo 10.00 35.0 G2 Hidro 5.00 55.0 G3 Hidro 8.00 48.0 23.0 138.0
