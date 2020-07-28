Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
ATENDIMENTO AO CLIENTE
OS 5 PILARES PARA UM BOM RELACIONAMENTO INTERPESSOAL  Autoconhecimento  Empatia  Assertividade  Cordialidade  Ética
ATENDIMENTO AO CLIENTE Fundamental para administrar bem os relacionamentos é reconhecer nossos traços de comportamento, o ...
DESCARTE DE LIXO CORRETAMENTE. A CAXIA DE PÉRFURO CORTANTE DEVERÁ SER EXLCUSIVA PARA PÉRFURO CORTANTES. ORIENTAR COLABORAD...
CORDIALIDADE .Tratar as pessoas com cordialidade é ser gentil, solícito e simpático, é demonstrar consideração pelo o outr...
ÉTICA .Ser ético é ter atitudes que não prejudiquem os outros, não quebrem acordos e não contrariem o que se considera cer...
DESCARTE DE LIXO CORRETAMENTE. A CAXIA DE PÉRFURO CORTANTE DEVERÁ SER EXLCUSIVA PARA PÉRFURO CORTANTES. ORIENTAR COLABORAD...
DESCARTE DE LIXO CORRETAMENTE. A CAXIA DE PÉRFURO CORTANTE DEVERÁ SER EXLCUSIVA PARA PÉRFURO CORTANTES. ORIENTAR COLABORAD...
• O paciente deverá ser direcionado para a recepção do consultório 1 do COVID de máscara e aguardar o médico plantonista q...
DESCARTE DE LIXO CORRETAMENTE. A CAXIA DE PÉRFURO CORTANTE DEVERÁ SER EXLCUSIVA PARA PÉRFURO CORTANTES. ORIENTAR COLABORAD...
ESSAS CARINHAS FAZEM TODA A DIFERENÇA APÓS UM ATENDIMENTO AO CLIENTE. SEJA EMPÁTICO E CONQUISTE O NOSSO CLIENTE, PRESTANDO...
Atendimento ao Cliente - Portaria - Hospital Socor
Atendimento ao Cliente - Portaria - Hospital Socor
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Atendimento ao Cliente - Portaria - Hospital Socor

16 views

Published on

Atendimento ao Cliente - Portaria - Hospital Socor

Published in: Services
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Atendimento ao Cliente - Portaria - Hospital Socor

  1. 1. ATENDIMENTO AO CLIENTE
  2. 2. OS 5 PILARES PARA UM BOM RELACIONAMENTO INTERPESSOAL  Autoconhecimento  Empatia  Assertividade  Cordialidade  Ética
  3. 3. ATENDIMENTO AO CLIENTE Fundamental para administrar bem os relacionamentos é reconhecer nossos traços de comportamento, o impacto que causamos nos outros. O paciente quando chega em uma unidade de urgência e emergência, vem em busca de um atendimento não só médico, mas toda uma equipe.
  4. 4. DESCARTE DE LIXO CORRETAMENTE. A CAXIA DE PÉRFURO CORTANTE DEVERÁ SER EXLCUSIVA PARA PÉRFURO CORTANTES. ORIENTAR COLABORADORES QUANDO A NÃO DESPREZAR EMBALAGENS DE SERINGA E AGULHAS NO PÉRFURO. PACIENTES NO BOX ACIMA DE DUAS HORAS DEVERÃO SER EVOLUIDOS PELO TÉCNICO E ENFERMEIRO IMPRETERIVELMENTE. LINHAS DE CUIDADOS: SEPSE, DOR TORÁCICA, APENDICITE E COLELITÍASE Só é possível a percepção clara do outro, se percebermos o que nos impede de identificar suas reais características e posturas: EMPATIA FALTA DE AUTOCONHECIMENTO PRECONCEITO ESTRESSE
  5. 5. CORDIALIDADE .Tratar as pessoas com cordialidade é ser gentil, solícito e simpático, é demonstrar consideração pelo o outro de várias formas. Pode ser com o “bom dia” com que saudamos o destinatário de nossa mensagem de e-mail, com o ato de segurar a porta do elevador para alguém entrar ou apanhar do chão um objeto que o colega deixou cair. Dizer “obrigado” olhando a pessoa nos olhos, oferecer-se para prestar uma ajuda, cumprimentar aquele com quem cruzamos no corredor, mesmo saber seu nome.
  6. 6. ÉTICA .Ser ético é ter atitudes que não prejudiquem os outros, não quebrem acordos e não contrariem o que se considera certo e justo. Podemos ter muito autoconhecimento, ser altamente empáticos, assertivos e cordiais, mas, se não nos conduzirmos pela ética, não conseguiremos manter relacionamentos equilibrados.
  7. 7. DESCARTE DE LIXO CORRETAMENTE. A CAXIA DE PÉRFURO CORTANTE DEVERÁ SER EXLCUSIVA PARA PÉRFURO CORTANTES. ORIENTAR COLABORADORES QUANDO A NÃO DESPREZAR EMBALAGENS DE SERINGA E AGULHAS NO PÉRFURO. PACIENTES NO BOX ACIMA DE DUAS HORAS DEVERÃO SER EVOLUIDOS PELO TÉCNICO E ENFERMEIRO IMPRETERIVELMENTE. LINHAS DE CUIDADOS: SEPSE, DOR TORÁCICA, APENDICITE E COLELITÍASE Ao identificar que o paciente apresenta sinais de alterações como: • Agitação • Sonolência • Suor intenso • Palidez cutânea (pele com aspecto alterado a cor normal do paciente) • Queixa de dor no peito • Vômito com aspecto escuro O porteiro deverá comunicar a enfermeira triagista para que a mesma, avalie esse paciente e aguardar a avaliação da mesma. Lembrando que o porteiro, poderá e deverá comunicar a enfermeira sobre a necessidade de uma avaliação rápida. Passando a responsabilidade para a enfermeira triagista sobre o paciente que está aguardando. OBS: ENTRAR COM O PACIENTE DIRETAMENTE, SEM A AVALIAÇÃO DA ENFERMEIRA ATÉ A SALA DA TRIAGEM, CAUSARÁ DESCONFORTOS, TANTO PARA O PACIENTE QUE ESTÁ PASSANDO MAL QUANTO PARA O PACIENTE QUE JA ESTA SENDO TRIADO. ASSERTIVIDADE
  8. 8. DESCARTE DE LIXO CORRETAMENTE. A CAXIA DE PÉRFURO CORTANTE DEVERÁ SER EXLCUSIVA PARA PÉRFURO CORTANTES. ORIENTAR COLABORADORES QUANDO A NÃO DESPREZAR EMBALAGENS DE SERINGA E AGULHAS NO PÉRFURO. PACIENTES NO BOX ACIMA DE DUAS HORAS DEVERÃO SER EVOLUIDOS PELO TÉCNICO E ENFERMEIRO IMPRETERIVELMENTE. LINHAS DE CUIDADOS: SEPSE, DOR TORÁCICA, APENDICITE E COLELITÍASE Durante o horário de não funcionamento da triagem, o paciente irá passar pela recepção para abertura de um registro de prontuário. O mesmo irá responder as seguintes perguntas: As condições supracitadas, serão fatores que irão direcionar o paciente para a área de coorte do COVID19. AUSÊNCIA DE TRIAGEM
  9. 9. • O paciente deverá ser direcionado para a recepção do consultório 1 do COVID de máscara e aguardar o médico plantonista que irá atende-lo. • O paciente não poderá ficar com acompanhantes na recepção destinada a pacientes com suspeita ou casos confirmados por COVID, com exceção de pacientes considerados incapazes. • Fica terminantemente restrita a entrada de acompanhantes nas salas de observações do pronto atendimento, visando a segurança de todos de uma forma geral, inclusive do acompanhante. • Nos casos em que o acompanhante insistir em descumprir as normas e rotinas da instituição, o porteiro poderá acionar a policia para o registro de um boletim de ocorrência, caso não haja acordos para a saída do mesmo nas salas de observações. • Lembrando que o paciente que tem direito a acompanhante será: idosos acima de 60 anos, adolescentes menores de 18 anos, deficientes físicos com dificuldade de locomoção e pacientes com necessidades especiais. AUSÊNCIA DE TRIAGEM
  10. 10. DESCARTE DE LIXO CORRETAMENTE. A CAXIA DE PÉRFURO CORTANTE DEVERÁ SER EXLCUSIVA PARA PÉRFURO CORTANTES. ORIENTAR COLABORADORES QUANDO A NÃO DESPREZAR EMBALAGENS DE SERINGA E AGULHAS NO PÉRFURO. PACIENTES NO BOX ACIMA DE DUAS HORAS DEVERÃO SER EVOLUIDOS PELO TÉCNICO E ENFERMEIRO IMPRETERIVELMENTE. LINHAS DE CUIDADOS: SEPSE, DOR TORÁCICA, APENDICITE E COLELITÍASE • Quando o paciente estiver insatisfeito com o tempo de espera do atendimento médico, o porteiro deverá pegar a ficha do paciente e levar até a enfermeira da triagem. Não levar o paciente diretamente para a triagem para relatar reclamações. Tal processo deverá ocorrer após a enfermeira da triagem se dirigir ao paciente. • Em casos em que o paciente der entrada no setor de pronto atendimento sem consciência, o porteira deverá comunicar a enfermeira da triagem para a entrada imediata do paciente, do paciente na sala de grande urgência. • Lembrando que o paciente enquanto estiver em observação no setor de pronto atendimento, não poderá sair para realizar lanches, fumar ou ir até o estacionamento. • A liberação do paciente do setor de urgência, se dará mediante a alta médica devidamente preenchida pelo médico. O paciente deverá entregar a alta ao porteiro. • Pacientes acompanhados pela enfermagem para ir até a lanchonete do hospital, deverão ser liberados pela portaria com a responsabilidade total da enfermagem. ASSERTIVIDADE
  11. 11. ESSAS CARINHAS FAZEM TODA A DIFERENÇA APÓS UM ATENDIMENTO AO CLIENTE. SEJA EMPÁTICO E CONQUISTE O NOSSO CLIENTE, PRESTANDO UM ATENDMENTO QUE VAI ALEM DAS EXPECTATIVAS DO CLIENTE.

×